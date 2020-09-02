Rekor Systems' Eyal Hen Featured at The LD 500 Virtual Conference

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor"), a Maryland-based company providing real-time roadway intelligence through AI-driven decisions, today announced that it will be presenting at The LD 500 investor conference on Thursday, September 3 at 9:20AM EST. Rekor’s Chief Financial Officer, Eyal Hen, will be presenting to a live virtual audience at the event.



“I look forward to speaking with investors at this year’s LD 500 conference to share our successes and future endeavors,” said Hen. “We appreciate that the LD Micro team was able to re-create this event and open it to more individuals.”

The LD 500 will take place September 1, 2020 through September 4, 2020. Investors interested in attending the virtual conference can register online at https://ld500.ldmicro.com/ .

Interested parties can view Rekor’s full profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/REKR .

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor (Nasdaq: REKR) is a Maryland-based company providing real-time roadway intelligence through AI-driven decisions. Rekor bridges commercial and government sectors with actionable, real-time vehicle recognition data to enable informed decisions faster, and with greater outcomes. Rekor is transforming industries like Public Safety, Customer Experience, and Smart Cities in more than 70 countries across the globe with smarter, quicker, cost-competitive vehicle recognition solutions for security, revenue discovery and recovery, public safety, electronic toll collection, brand loyalty, parking operations, logistics, and traffic management. We use the power of artificial intelligence to analyze video streams and transform them into AI-driven decisions by our clients. Our machine learning software can turn most IP cameras into highly accurate and affordable vehicle recognition devices used to help protect lives, increase brand loyalty, and enhance operations and logistics, without the need to install expensive new infrastructure. We make what was once considered impossible, possible. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekor.ai.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact: Media: Robin Bectel REQ For Rekor Systems rekor@req.co Investors: Charles Degliomini Rekor Systems, Inc. ir@rekor.ai