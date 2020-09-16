Rekor Systems, Inc. to Participate in the Lake Street 4th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference on September 17, 2020

Log in
09/16/2020 | 11:08am EDT

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, inc. (NASDAQ: REKR), a Maryland-based company providing real-time roadway intelligence through AI-driven decisions, today announced that Eyal Hen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Lake Street 4rd Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG4) Conference on September 17, 2020. Company Mr. Hen will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on that same day.

For more information, visit https://www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/big4conference, contact your Lake Street representative, email conference@lakestreetcm.com, or call 612-326-1305.                      

To learn more about Rekor, please visit www.rekor.ai.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor (Nasdaq: REKR) is a Maryland-based company providing real-time roadway intelligence through AI-driven decisions. Rekor bridges commercial and government sectors with actionable, real-time vehicle recognition data to enable faster, better informed decisions with greater outcomes. Rekor is transforming industries like Public Safety, Customer Experience, and Smart Cities in more than 70 countries across the globe with smarter, quicker, cost-competitive vehicle recognition solutions for security, revenue discovery and recovery, public safety, electronic toll collection, brand loyalty, parking operations, logistics, and traffic management. We use the power of artificial intelligence to analyze video streams and transform them into AI-driven decisions. Our machine learning software can turn most IP cameras into highly accurate and affordable vehicle recognition devices used to help protect lives, increase brand loyalty, and enhance operations and logistics, without the need to install expensive new infrastructure. We make what was once considered impossible, possible. To learn more please visit our website: http://www.rekor.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements concerning Rekor Systems, Inc. and its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including preliminary information regarding Rekor's gross revenues. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," by the negative of these terms or by other similar expressions. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, particularly as a result of various risks and other factors identified in our filings with the SEC. Important factors that could have such a result include a decline or weakness in general economic conditions, an outbreak of hostilities, the ongoing pandemic and responses thereto related to COVID-19, a decline or volatility in the securities markets or regulatory changes or other adverse developments with respect to the markets for the Company’s products and services or an inability to obtain adequate financing. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.

Media Contacts:
Robin Bectel
REQ For Rekor Systems
rekor@req.co

Investor Contacts:
Charles Degliomini
Rekor Systems, Inc.
ir@rekor.ai

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
