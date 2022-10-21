Rekor : Underwriting Agreement - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 17, 2022
REKOR SYSTEMS, INC.
Delaware
001-38338
81-5266334
6721 Columbia Gateway Drive, Suite 400, Columbia, MD21046
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share
REKR
The Nasdaq Stock Market
As previously disclosed in Rekor Systems, Inc.'s (the "Company") Quarterly Report on Form 10-Qfor the quarter ended June 30, 2022, on September 18, 2020, Fordham Financial Management, Inc. ("Fordham") commenced a lawsuit against the Company in the Supreme Court for the State of New York, New York County. Fordham has alleged that the Company breached certain terms of an underwriting agreement between the Company, then known as Novume Solutions, Inc., and Fordham, dated as of October 29, 2018.
On October 17, 2022, the Court granted Fordham's motion for summary judgment and denied the Company's cross-motions for summary judgment and to compel discovery. The Court awarded Fordham $1,024,620.00, representing 3% of the gross profits generated from the Company's previously announced and concluded at-the-marketequity program commenced on August 14, 2019, plus pre-judgmentinterest accruing at 9% per annum since April 14, 2019, and reasonable attorneys' fees. The Company is currently evaluating whether to appeal the decision.
