    REKR   US7594191048

REKOR SYSTEMS, INC.

(REKR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-21 pm EDT
0.9562 USD   -1.42%
Rekor : Underwriting Agreement - Form 8-K

10/21/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 17, 2022

REKOR SYSTEMS, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-38338 81-5266334

(State or Other Jurisdiction

of Incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

6721 Columbia Gateway Drive, Suite 400, Columbia, MD21046

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code: (410)762-0800

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading
Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share REKR The Nasdaq Stock Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter)

Emerging Growth Company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 8.01

Other Events.

As previously disclosed in Rekor Systems, Inc.'s (the "Company") Quarterly Report on Form 10-Qfor the quarter ended June 30, 2022, on September 18, 2020, Fordham Financial Management, Inc. ("Fordham") commenced a lawsuit against the Company in the Supreme Court for the State of New York, New York County. Fordham has alleged that the Company breached certain terms of an underwriting agreement between the Company, then known as Novume Solutions, Inc., and Fordham, dated as of October 29, 2018.

On October 17, 2022, the Court granted Fordham's motion for summary judgment and denied the Company's cross-motions for summary judgment and to compel discovery. The Court awarded Fordham $1,024,620.00, representing 3% of the gross profits generated from the Company's previously announced and concluded at-the-marketequity program commenced on August 14, 2019, plus pre-judgmentinterest accruing at 9% per annum since April 14, 2019, and reasonable attorneys' fees. The Company is currently evaluating whether to appeal the decision.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

REKOR SYSTEMS, INC.
Date: October 21, 2022

/s/ Robert A. Berman

Name: Robert A. Berman

Title: President and Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Rekor Systems Inc. published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 21:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
