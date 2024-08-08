|
Published: 2024-08-08 18:30:00 CEST
Relais Group Oyj
Changes in company's own shares
Relais Group Plc: Share Repurchase 8.8.2024
|Relais Group Plc
ANNOUNCEMENT
8.8.2024
Relais Group Plc: Share Repurchase 8.8.2024
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date
8.8.2024
Bourse trade
Buy
Share
RELAIS
Amount
500
Shares
Average price/ share
13,4500
EUR
Total cost
6 725,00
EUR
Relais Group Plc now holds a total of 41 739 shares
including the shares repurchased on 8.8.2024
On behalf of Relais Group Plc
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne Sarvikivi
Sami Huttunen
Additional information:
Relais Group Plc
CFO Thomas Ekström
Telephone: +358 50 381 9751
Email: thomas.ekstrom@relais.fi
www.relais.fi
Attachments:
08083234.pdf
Relais 8.8 trades.xlsx
