Relais Group Plc, Stock Exchange Release, 3 June 2024 at 3:00 p.m. EEST
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ekholm, Arni
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Relais Group Plc
LEI: 743700X9S8FVYRI20J88
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700X9S8FVYRI20J88_20240603092858_10
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-05-31
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Instrument name: Option Plan 2023A
Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 8000 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 8000 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
Relais Group Plc
Further information:
Arni Ekholm, CEO
Phone: +358 40 760 3323
E-mail: arni.ekholm@relais.fi