Relais Group Oyj is a Finland-based Nordic consolidator with a sector focus on the vehicle aftermarket. The Company creates long-term shareholder value by delivering strong earnings growth through the combination of acquisitions and faster than market average organic growth supported by synergies. The Relais Group companies include Trucknik Reservdelar, a Swedish wholesale business specialized in spare parts for heavy-duty commercial vehicles; Awimex, that operates in Sweden and specializes in electrical and lighting systems, particularly for light commercial vehicles; as well as SEC, a Danish import and wholesale business specialized in auxiliary and working lights of commercial vehicles as well as power management and vehicle camera systems. The Relais Group serves customers in six countries.