Published: 2024-06-03 14:00:00 CEST
Relais Group Oyj
Managers' Transactions
Relais Group Plc - Managers' transactions - Popov

Relais Group Plc, Stock Exchange Release, 3 June 2024 at 3:00 p.m. EEST

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Popov, Jan

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Relais Group Plc

LEI: 743700X9S8FVYRI20J88

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700X9S8FVYRI20J88_20240603093003_16

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-05-31

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Instrument name: Option Plan 2024A

Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 7500 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 7500 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Relais Group Plc

Further information:

Arni Ekholm, CEO
Phone: +358 40 760 3323
E-mail: arni.ekholm@relais.fi


