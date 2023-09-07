PRESS RELEASE
RELATECH: Autotrasporti De Girolami relies on Relatech to innovate
their business model
Autotrasporti De Girolami, an international service provider specialized in the distribution of luxury furniture, has chosen Relatech's proprietary RePlatform platform to innovate and start the digitization process starting from tracking
Milan, 7th of September 2023
Relatech S.p.A., Digital Enabler Solution Know-how (DESK) Company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market (Ticker: RLT), andAutotrasporti De Girolami S.p.A.(hereinafter De Girolami) announce the launch of a strategic collaboration that positions Relatech as a technological partner tosupport the customer in the process of digitization and
innovation of their business model through the RePlatformplatform, at the center of the
Relatech offer and designed precisely to systematize cutting-edge technologies, methodologies and know-how and to best respond to customer needs.
Autotrasporti De Girolami S.p.A. is an international group, whose core business is the logistics and transport of luxury furnishings and is aimed at an ecosystem of high standing customers for the b2b market. With its headquarters in the heart of the Livenza Furniture District, between Veneto and Friuli, De Girolami offers all-round transport and logistics services, both domestically and internationally, from distribution, home delivery, air & sea forwarding, to supply chain.
The partnership followed a careful phase of analysis by Relatech of the business processes of Autotrasporti De Girolami, from which the greatest needs were identified, including the tracking mobile App that allows De Girolami and all its operators logistics to manage and monitor shipments and deliveries in real time. Through this App, De Girolami has streamlined tracking management and improved the shipping process towards its ecosystem of suppliers and customers. Relatech has also collaborated in the creation and optimization of the Furniture Face portal, which allows order management and real-time tracking not only of shipments, but also of ordered and outgoing goods and warehouse stocks.
Silvio Cosoleto, Chief Operating Officer of Relatech, comments: "We are very happy to
continue the collaboration with De Girolami, who with foresight has grasped the enormous potential of digital as a tool to innovate and streamline the processes of a logistics company with an ambitious mission. We are even more proud to have been chosen as the digital partner to rely on to embark on the journey towards digitization which will guarantee, I am sure, tangible advantages in terms of services offered, flexibility and security through modern cutting-edge technologies. The agreement is part of the solutions and services offered by
RePlatform, the ideal platform to support the customer towards digital innovation, and thanks to its modularity and flexibility, Relatech is able to develop an offer tailored to the needs of the customer."
The successes of these first initiatives confirmed the validity of Relatech's approach and skills in the field of digital transformation and convinced De Girolami to consolidate and strengthen the partnership by launching new initiatives for the near future both in the application and in the infrastructural one, for example with an analysis of the most advanced Cloud computing technologies, and last but not least with the strengthening of Cybersecurity policies. Relatech, in addition to a careful analysis of the customer's needs, has been able to identify the priorities to allow De Girolami to immediately see an improvement in work management, for this reason we started from the mobile app, which represents only a first step towards a wider digitization path.
Francesco Zanon, CFO of De Girolami, declared as follows: "We have chosen to collaborate with Relatech because, as a digital partner, it provides a set ofhigh-levelskills offering us with professionalism and flexibility, innovative solutions at 360 degrees and more, has made its proprietary asset RePlatform available to us to support us on the path towards digitization. In addition to theon-demandconsultancy activities, the proposals and services provided by Relatech provide us with valuable ideas for developing new technologies for our customers and implementing systems that facilitate, optimize and improve our internal processes."
Relatech (ticker RLT ISIN IT0005433740), Digital Enabler Solution Know-how (DESK) Company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market since June 2019, has been active for over twenty years in Digital Enabler frontier technologies, such as Cloud, Cybersecurity, IoT, Big Data, Blockchain, Machine Learning. Relatech is the reference partner for Digital Innovation of companies and leads a group of companies highly specialized in Digital Enabler Technologies united by the common mission of supporting customers in the digital transformation process. Relatech constantly invests in Open Innovation with an intense R&D activity carried out by internal hubs in collaboration with universities and national research centres. Thanks to the RePlatform digital platform and the know-how deriving from the ecosystem of scientific and technological partners, Relatech develops digital services and solutions capable of innovating the business model of its customers, guaranteeing sustainable business growth for all those companies that see in the process of digital innovation the key to current and future success.
