PRESS RELEASE

RELATECH: Autotrasporti De Girolami relies on Relatech to innovate

their business model

Autotrasporti De Girolami, an international service provider specialized in the distribution of luxury furniture, has chosen Relatech's proprietary RePlatform platform to innovate and start the digitization process starting from tracking

Milan, 7th of September 2023

Relatech S.p.A., Digital Enabler Solution Know-how (DESK) Company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market (Ticker: RLT), andAutotrasporti De Girolami S.p.A.(hereinafter De Girolami) announce the launch of a strategic collaboration that positions Relatech as a technological partner tosupport the customer in the process of digitization and

innovation of their business model through the RePlatformplatform, at the center of the

Relatech offer and designed precisely to systematize cutting-edge technologies, methodologies and know-how and to best respond to customer needs.

Autotrasporti De Girolami S.p.A. is an international group, whose core business is the logistics and transport of luxury furnishings and is aimed at an ecosystem of high standing customers for the b2b market. With its headquarters in the heart of the Livenza Furniture District, between Veneto and Friuli, De Girolami offers all-round transport and logistics services, both domestically and internationally, from distribution, home delivery, air & sea forwarding, to supply chain.

The partnership followed a careful phase of analysis by Relatech of the business processes of Autotrasporti De Girolami, from which the greatest needs were identified, including the tracking mobile App that allows De Girolami and all its operators logistics to manage and monitor shipments and deliveries in real time. Through this App, De Girolami has streamlined tracking management and improved the shipping process towards its ecosystem of suppliers and customers. Relatech has also collaborated in the creation and optimization of the Furniture Face portal, which allows order management and real-time tracking not only of shipments, but also of ordered and outgoing goods and warehouse stocks.

Silvio Cosoleto, Chief Operating Officer of Relatech, comments: "We are very happy to

continue the collaboration with De Girolami, who with foresight has grasped the enormous potential of digital as a tool to innovate and streamline the processes of a logistics company with an ambitious mission. We are even more proud to have been chosen as the digital partner to rely on to embark on the journey towards digitization which will guarantee, I am sure, tangible advantages in terms of services offered, flexibility and security through modern cutting-edge technologies. The agreement is part of the solutions and services offered by