RELATECH: Gruppo SIGLA leader of the EMC4Ports project for the Environmental Sustainability of Ports with water/air monitoring through IoT, AI and Data Analytics technology
Milan, 25th July 2024
Relatech S.p.A., Digital Enabler Solution Know-How (DESK) Company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market (Ticker: RLT), is pleased to announce that Gruppo SIGLA, a Relatech company, is the leader of the EMC4Ports project, which aims to create an advanced technological ecosystem with low environmental impact for the monitoring of water and air in port areas, with the aim of detecting critical situations, providing alerts and supporting the management of short and medium-termenvironmental emergencies.
A Project for Sustainability
EMC4Ports aims to develop a technological hub for the monitoring of air/water parameters in coastal areas near ports. Relatech and Gruppo SIGLA will implement wireless technologies for data connection and will integrate advanced Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Analytics solutions. This innovative approach is designed to improve the operational efficiency, safety and sustainability of port infrastructure. The project is an integral part of Relatech's strategy to enhance the use of Artificial Intelligence technology, drawing value from its significant resources also in the environmental field. In this regard, Relatech has recently launched RexAI on the market, a complete solution that, to the frontier technology of AI, combines a robust set of skills that Relatech makes available to guide companies in the collaborative use of AI to support their business. In this sense, Relatech continues with its business model by investing in R&D and enriching its offer also through research projects that allow it to experiment in advance with cutting-edge technologies in various application cases.
Technological Innovation
The project involves the implementation of a mobile infrastructure, consisting of a modular boat, which can be configured as a mobile station for environmental data collection campaigns or for small interventions within protected areas such as port basins. Gruppo SIGLA, as the lead company, will not only technically coordinate the project, but will also deal with the analysis and design of a Data Analytics Engine and a Decision Support System, which are essential for the processing and interpretation of the data collected.
Funding and European Collaboration
EMC4Ports is funded as part of the cascading calls of the RAISE (Robotics and AI for Socioeconomic Empowerment)project, part of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) - Mission 4, funded by the European Union through the NextGenerationEU program. The RAISE project aims to develop and commercialise technological solutions based on robotics and artificial intelligence, responding to real production and social needs and enhancing research and development in different areas, including 'smart and sustainable ports'.
Towards a Sustainable Future
Relatech and Gruppo SIGLA are proud to collaborate on a project of such great importance for the environmental sustainability and technological innovation of ports. EMC4Ports will represent a significant step towards the creation of safer, more efficient and environmentally friendly ports and is testimony to the Relatech Group's commitment to research projects that contribute significantly to the SDGs of the United Nations 2030 Agenda in the field of sustainability. In addition, the project is part of the process of continuous strengthening of the Relatech RePlatform and testifies to the importance of AI in Relatech's business strategy which, with the launch of RexAI, aims to develop an increasingly strengthened vertical offer on artificial intelligence also applied in research projects.
Relatech (ticker RLT ISIN IT0005433740), Digital Enabler Solution Know-how (DESK) Company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market since June 2019, has been active for over twenty years in frontier Digital Enabler technologies, such as Cloud, Cybersecurity, IoT, Big Data, Blockchain, Machine Learning.
