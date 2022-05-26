Relatech S p A : Elatech takes parte in the virtual event Euronext Growth Conference of Borsa Italiana

PRESS RELEASE

RELATECH: TAKES PART IN THE VIRTUAL EVENT EURONEXT

GROWTH CONFERENCE OF BORSA ITALIANA

MAY 26, 2022

Milan, 26th May 2022

Relatech S.p.A., Digital Enabler Solution Know-how (DESK) Company and innovative SME listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market (Ticker: RLT), announces that, on today 26 May 2022, participate in the virtual edition of the EURONEXT GROWTH CONFERENCE.

The event organized by Borsa Italiana is a moment of meeting and discussion between investors and companies and aims to offer Italian and international analysts and investors the opportunity to take stock of the results achieved and the future prospects of dynamic and competitive listed SMEs on the EGM Italia market.

The event, now in its fifth edition, allows listed companies to hold virtual meetings (one to one or in small groups) with institutional investors.

Relatech, through one-to-one meetings, will have the opportunity to present itself as a digital player of reference thanks to twenty years of experience in Digital Enabler Technologies and its own digital cloud platform RePlatform. The meetings will also be an opportunity to deepen the recent M&A operations: Gruppo SIGLA, Dialog Sistemi and DtoK Lab (acquired in 2021), EFA Automazione (acquired in February 2022) and the recent binding agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Fair Winds Digital (23 May 2022).

The institutional presentation is made available on the company's website www.relatech.comin the Investor Relations section, corporate documents.

This press release is online at www.relatech.com(Investor Relations/Press Release section).

***

Relatech (ticker RLT ISINIT0005433740), Digital Enabler Solution Know-how (DESK) Company, listed on Euronext Growth Milan since June 2019, is present on the market with innovative solutions dedicated to the digital transformation of companies. Relatech is an innovative SME focused on customers looking for the most innovative solutions, becoming a strategic partner for digitization and ICT services. Relatech constantly invests in Open innovation with an extensive R&D activity carried out internally and numerous partnerships with the main Italian Universities and research centers. Thanks to its digital platform and cloud based RePlatform, it provides services and develops innovative digital solutions in frontier technologies of Digital Enabler, such as Cloud, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Big Data, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things.