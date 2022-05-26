Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Relatech S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RLT   IT0005433740

RELATECH S.P.A.

(RLT)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  05/25 11:35:06 am EDT
2.450 EUR   +8.89%
02:28aRELATECH S P A : Elatech takes parte in the virtual event Euronext Growth Conference of Borsa Italiana
PU
05/25RELATECH S P A : Top Management invests more than 2 million euro in the company through the conversion of warrants
PU
05/25RELATECH GROUP : renewed the partnership with HMS Networks, world leader for the development of solutions and products in the field of communication IIot
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Relatech S p A : Elatech takes parte in the virtual event Euronext Growth Conference of Borsa Italiana

05/26/2022 | 02:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

RELATECH: TAKES PART IN THE VIRTUAL EVENT EURONEXT

GROWTH CONFERENCE OF BORSA ITALIANA

MAY 26, 2022

Milan, 26th May 2022

Relatech S.p.A., Digital Enabler Solution Know-how (DESK) Company and innovative SME listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market (Ticker: RLT), announces that, on today 26 May 2022, participate in the virtual edition of the EURONEXT GROWTH CONFERENCE.

The event organized by Borsa Italiana is a moment of meeting and discussion between investors and companies and aims to offer Italian and international analysts and investors the opportunity to take stock of the results achieved and the future prospects of dynamic and competitive listed SMEs on the EGM Italia market.

The event, now in its fifth edition, allows listed companies to hold virtual meetings (one to one or in small groups) with institutional investors.

Relatech, through one-to-one meetings, will have the opportunity to present itself as a digital player of reference thanks to twenty years of experience in Digital Enabler Technologies and its own digital cloud platform RePlatform. The meetings will also be an opportunity to deepen the recent M&A operations: Gruppo SIGLA, Dialog Sistemi and DtoK Lab (acquired in 2021), EFA Automazione (acquired in February 2022) and the recent binding agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Fair Winds Digital (23 May 2022).

The institutional presentation is made available on the company's website www.relatech.comin the Investor Relations section, corporate documents.

This press release is online at www.relatech.com(Investor Relations/Press Release section).

***

Relatech (ticker RLT ISINIT0005433740), Digital Enabler Solution Know-how (DESK) Company, listed on Euronext Growth Milan since June 2019, is present on the market with innovative solutions dedicated to the digital transformation of companies. Relatech is an innovative SME focused on customers looking for the most innovative solutions, becoming a strategic partner for digitization and ICT services. Relatech constantly invests in Open innovation with an extensive R&D activity carried out internally and numerous partnerships with the main Italian Universities and research centers. Thanks to its digital platform and cloud based RePlatform, it provides services and develops innovative digital solutions in frontier technologies of Digital Enabler, such as Cloud, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Big Data, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things.

Contacts

ISSUER

Relatech S.p.A. - Investor Relations

Gianluca Rossi | investor@relatech.com| T: +39 02 2404909 | Via Ercole Marelli, 165 - 20099 Sesto San Giovanni (MI)

EGA & SPECIALIST

BPER Banca S.p.A. | relatech@bper.it| T: +39 02 7274 9229 | Via Gaetano Negri, 10 - 20123 Milan

INVESTOR & MEDIA RELATIONS ADVISOR

IR Top Consulting | ir@irtop.com | T: + 39 02 4547 3883/4 | Via Bigli, 19 - 20121 Milano

Disclaimer

Relatech S.p.A. published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 06:27:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RELATECH S.P.A.
02:28aRELATECH S P A : Elatech takes parte in the virtual event Euronext Growth Conference of Bo..
PU
05/25RELATECH S P A : Top Management invests more than 2 million euro in the company through th..
PU
05/25RELATECH GROUP : renewed the partnership with HMS Networks, world leader for the developme..
PU
05/23RELATECH : signed a binding agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of ..
PU
05/23RELATECH S P A : Weekly Information purchase of Treasury Shares
PU
05/23RELATECH : takes part in the international IR event German Spring Conference in Frankfurt
PU
05/23Relatech S.p.A. signed a binding agreement to acquire Fair Winds Digital S.r.l. from Mi..
CI
04/08RELATECH S P A : Investor Presentation – “EGM Investor Day – IrTopConsul..
PU
04/08RELATECH S P A : Investor Presentation – “ Conference call presentazione dati ..
PU
03/29Relatech S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 61,6 M 65,8 M 65,8 M
Net income 2022 5,20 M 5,55 M 5,55 M
Net Debt 2022 1,20 M 1,28 M 1,28 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 90,1 M 96,2 M 96,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 331
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart RELATECH S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Relatech S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELATECH S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,45 €
Average target price 4,40 €
Spread / Average Target 79,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pasquale Lambardi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cosoleto Silvio Chief Operating Officer & Director
Donatella de Lieto Vollaro Independent Director
Gianni Franco Papa Independent Director
Antonio Patruno Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELATECH S.P.A.-12.50%96
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-37.18%155 975
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-60.49%16 475
DYNATRACE, INC.-37.50%10 778
ANAPLAN, INC.41.94%9 772
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-39.83%6 391