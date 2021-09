Relatech S p A : Investor Presentation – Le Eccellenze del made in Italy – 23-24 settembre 2021

COLLABORATION OF OUR INTERNAL R&D WITH THE SCIENTIFIC COMMUNITY WITH THE OBJECTIVE OF ANTICIPATING MARKET NEEDS AND OFFERING ADVANCED TECHNOLOGICAL SOLUTIONS

WE MAKE AVAILABLE ALL THE ENABLING TECHNOLOGIES NECESSARY FOR THE MANAGEMENT OF THE CUSTOMER DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION PROCESS

WE OFFER INNOVATION SERVICES AND DIGITAL SOLUTIONS THROUGH A CLOUD BASED PLATFORM: REPLATFORM, WHICH COMBINES CONSTANT EVOLVING TECHNOLOGIES, SKILLS AND METHODOLOGIES