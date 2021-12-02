Relatech S p A : Investor Presentation – Mid&Small in Milan 2 dicembre 2021
MID & SMALL IN MILAN 2 December 2021
ENABLING
TRANSFORMATION
DIGITAL
TECHNOLOGY
SOLUTIONS BASED
ON REPLATFORM
KNOW-HOW FROM R&D
AND OPEN INNOVATION
2
CAGR REVENUES 39%
CUSTOMER BASE
MORE THAN 180 ACTIVE CUSTOMERS EQUALLY DISTRIBUTED
OVER 50% CUSTOMERS WITH CONTRACTS OLDER THAN 3 YEARS
RECURRENT REVENUES (1H2021): 28%
CUSTOMER CHURN RATE < 1% ON TURNOVER
OVER 55% OF TURNOVER IS ON INTERNATIONAL CUSTOMERS
M&A OPERATIONS
MARKETS
REVENUES
3
PRESENCE IN THE TERRITORY AND SPECIALIZATION
100%
100%
100%
100%
60%
60%
51%
R&D
BUSINESS
CLOUD &
AR/VR,
BUSINESS
INDUSTRIAL
INNOVATION LAB
CONSULTING
CYBER
MOBILE,
PROCESS
AUTOMATION
SERVICES
SECURITY
UI/UX
MANAGEMENT
& IOT
4
INNOVATION LAB
R&D PROJECTS WITH OUR SCIENTIFIC ECOSYSTEM
UPDATED KNOW-HOW ON DIGITAL ENABLERS
VALUE PROPOSITION
INNOVATION SERVICES
DIGITAL SOLUTIONS
SOFTWARE FACTORY
REPLATFORM & SOLUTIONS ENGINEERING
TOP SKILLS ON SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES
REPLATFORM
MODULAR DIGITAL CLOUD PLATFORM
CLOUD, BIGDATA & AI, IOT,CYBER, BLOCKCHAIN
6
Sales 2021
36,8 M
41,7 M
41,7 M
Net income 2021
5,20 M
5,89 M
5,89 M
Net cash 2021
3,30 M
3,74 M
3,74 M
P/E ratio 2021
19,2x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
95,3 M
108 M
108 M
EV / Sales 2021
2,50x
EV / Sales 2022
1,94x
Nbr of Employees
269
Free-Float
36,4%
Technical analysis trends RELATECH S.P.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
2,59 €
Average target price
4,36 €
Spread / Average Target
68,1%
