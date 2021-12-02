Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Relatech S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RLT   IT0005433740

RELATECH S.P.A.

(RLT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Relatech S p A : Investor Presentation – Mid&Small in Milan 2 dicembre 2021

12/02/2021 | 03:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANY OVERVIEW

MID & SMALL IN MILAN 2 December 2021

ENABLING

TRANSFORMATION

DIGITAL

TECHNOLOGY

SOLUTIONS BASED

ON REPLATFORM

KNOW-HOW FROM R&D

AND OPEN INNOVATION

2021 Relatech Copyright - All information is strictly confidential and may not be disclosed without the consent of Relatech SPA

2

CAGR REVENUES 39%

CUSTOMER BASE

  • MORE THAN 180 ACTIVE CUSTOMERS EQUALLY DISTRIBUTED
  • OVER 50% CUSTOMERS WITH CONTRACTS OLDER THAN 3 YEARS
  • RECURRENT REVENUES (1H2021): 28%
  • CUSTOMER CHURN RATE< 1% ON TURNOVER
  • OVER 55% OF TURNOVER IS ON INTERNATIONAL CUSTOMERS

M&A OPERATIONS

MARKETS

REVENUES

2021 Relatech Copyright - All information is strictly confidential and may not be disclosed without the consent of Relatech SPA

3

PRESENCE IN THE TERRITORY AND SPECIALIZATION

100%

100%

100%

100%

60%

60%

51%

R&D

BUSINESS

CLOUD &

AR/VR,

BUSINESS

INDUSTRIAL

INNOVATION LAB

CONSULTING

CYBER

MOBILE,

PROCESS

AUTOMATION

SERVICES

SECURITY

UI/UX

MANAGEMENT

& IOT

2021 Relatech Copyright - All information is strictly confidential and may not be disclosed without the consent of Relatech SPA

4

INNOVATION LAB

  • R&D PROJECTS WITH OUR SCIENTIFIC ECOSYSTEM
  • UPDATED KNOW-HOW ON DIGITAL ENABLERS

VALUE PROPOSITION

  • INNOVATION SERVICES
  • DIGITAL SOLUTIONS

SOFTWARE FACTORY

  • REPLATFORM & SOLUTIONS ENGINEERING
  • TOP SKILLS ON SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES

REPLATFORM

  • MODULAR DIGITAL CLOUD PLATFORM
  • CLOUD, BIGDATA & AI, IOT,CYBER, BLOCKCHAIN

2021 Relatech Copyright - All information is strictly confidential and may not be disclosed without the consent of Relatech SPA

6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Relatech S.p.A. published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 08:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RELATECH S.P.A.
03:41aRELATECH S P A : Investor Presentation – Mid&Small in Milan 2 dicembre 2021
PU
11/26Relatech S.p.A. acquired remaining 46.5% stake in Xonne Srl for ?0.31 million.
CI
09/24RELATECH S P A : Investor Presentation – Le Eccellenze del made in Italy – 23-..
PU
09/23Relatech S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/13Relatech S.p.A.'s Equity Buyback announced on February 14, 2020, has expired.
CI
06/30Relatech S.p.A. acquired remaining 40% stake in Mediatech S.r.l. for approximately 0.2..
CI
06/22RELATECH S P A : Investor Presentation – Vienna Investor Day – 23 giugno 2021
PU
05/18RELATECH S P A : Investor Presentation – AIM Italia Conference 27 maggio 2021
PU
05/18RELATECH S P A : Investor Presentation – Intermonte | Virtual Tech Day 19 maggio 202..
PU
05/13Relatech S.p.A. signed a binding agreement to acquire Dialog Sistemi Srl from Francesco..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 36,8 M 41,7 M 41,7 M
Net income 2021 5,20 M 5,89 M 5,89 M
Net cash 2021 3,30 M 3,74 M 3,74 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 95,3 M 108 M 108 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,50x
EV / Sales 2022 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 269
Free-Float 36,4%
Chart RELATECH S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Relatech S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELATECH S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,59 €
Average target price 4,36 €
Spread / Average Target 68,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pasquale Lambardi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cosoleto Silvio Chief Operating Officer & Director
Donatella de Lieto Vollaro Independent Director
Gianni Franco Papa Independent Director
Antonio Patruno Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELATECH S.P.A.3.60%108
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.13.02%278 976
CLOUDFLARE, INC.116.09%60 565
DYNATRACE, INC.34.48%17 917
SINCH AB-9.59%9 975
NUTANIX, INC.0.53%7 206