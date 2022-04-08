Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Relatech S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RLT   IT0005433740

RELATECH S.P.A.

(RLT)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04/08 03:55:56 am EDT
2.330 EUR   +2.42%
02/18Relatech S.p.A. acquired 81.66% stake in E.F.A. Automazione Spa
CI
2021Relatech S.p.A. agreed to acquire 81.66% stake in E.F.A. Automazione Spa for €7.3 million.
CI
2021RELATECH S P A : Investor Presentation – Mid&Small in Milan 2 dicembre 2021
PU
Relatech S p A : Investor Presentation – “ Conference call presentazione dati FY2021” 7 aprile 2022

04/08/2022 | 05:11am EDT
Relatech Conference Call

FY2021

7 APRILE 2022

Agenda

  • Relatech Highlights 2021 & Sustainable Growth Strategy for 2022

    Pasquale Lambardi, President & CEO Relatech SpA

  • Market overview and Business Strategy

    Silvio Cosoleto, Chief Operating Officer Relatech SpA

  • Financial Highlights FY2021

    Gianluca Rossi, Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relator Relatech SpA

2022 Relatech Copyright - All information is strictly confidential and may not be disclosed without the consent of Relatech SPA

2

Pasquale Lambardi

President & CEO Relatech SpA

DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES TO ENABLE YOUR INNOVATION,

SOLUTIONS FOR A SUSTAINABLE GROWTH,

KNOW-HOW TO DRIVE YOUR SUCCESS!

RELATECH: YOUR DESK FOR INNOVATION

2022 Relatech Copyright - All information is strictly confidential and may not be disclosed without the consent of Relatech SPA

4

Relatech at a Glance

CUSTOMER BASE

  • MORE THAN 250 ACTIVE CUSTOMERS EQUALLY DISTRIBUTED

  • OVER 70% CUSTOMERS WITH CONTRACTS OLDER THAN 3 YEARS

  • RECURRENT REVENUES (2021): 27% (+53% ON 2020)

  • CUSTOMER CHURN RATE< 1% ON TURNOVER

  • OVER 45% OF TURNOVER IS ON INTERNATIONAL CUSTOMERS

M&A OPERATIONS

2022 Relatech Copyright - All information is strictly confidential and may not be disclosed without the consent of Relatech SPA

5

Disclaimer

Relatech S.p.A. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 09:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 36,8 M 40,1 M 40,1 M
Net income 2021 5,20 M 5,67 M 5,67 M
Net cash 2021 3,30 M 3,60 M 3,60 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 83,8 M 91,4 M 91,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,19x
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 269
Free-Float 39,7%
Managers and Directors
Pasquale Lambardi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cosoleto Silvio Chief Operating Officer & Director
Donatella de Lieto Vollaro Independent Director
Gianni Franco Papa Independent Director
Antonio Patruno Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELATECH S.P.A.-18.75%91
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-21.24%198 158
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-14.56%36 413
DYNATRACE, INC.-26.21%12 724
ANAPLAN, INC.42.25%9 797
INOVALON HOLDINGS, INC.125.98%6 374