Relatech S p A : Investor Presentation – “ Conference call presentazione dati FY2021” 7 aprile 2022

Relatech Conference Call

FY2021

7 APRILE 2022

Agenda

• Relatech Highlights 2021 & Sustainable Growth Strategy for 2022 Pasquale Lambardi, President & CEO Relatech SpA

• Market overview and Business Strategy Silvio Cosoleto, Chief Operating Officer Relatech SpA

• Financial Highlights FY2021 Gianluca Rossi, Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relator Relatech SpA

2022 Relatech Copyright - All information is strictly confidential and may not be disclosed without the consent of Relatech SPA 2

Pasquale Lambardi

President & CEO Relatech SpA

DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES TO ENABLE YOUR INNOVATION,

SOLUTIONS FOR A SUSTAINABLE GROWTH,

KNOW-HOW TO DRIVE YOUR SUCCESS!

RELATECH: YOUR DESK FOR INNOVATION

2022 Relatech Copyright - All information is strictly confidential and may not be disclosed without the consent of Relatech SPA

4

Relatech at a Glance

CUSTOMER BASE

● MORE THAN 250 ACTIVE CUSTOMERS EQUALLY DISTRIBUTED

● OVER 70% CUSTOMERS WITH CONTRACTS OLDER THAN 3 YEARS

● RECURRENT REVENUES (2021): 27% (+53% ON 2020)

● CUSTOMER CHURN RATE< 1% ON TURNOVER

● OVER 45% OF TURNOVER IS ON INTERNATIONAL CUSTOMERS

M&A OPERATIONS