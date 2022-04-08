Relatech S p A : Investor Presentation – “ Conference call presentazione dati FY2021” 7 aprile 2022

Relatech Conference Call
FY2021
7 APRILE 2022
• Relatech Highlights 2021 & Sustainable Growth Strategy for 2022
Pasquale Lambardi, President & CEO Relatech SpA
• Market overview and Business Strategy
Silvio Cosoleto, Chief Operating Officer Relatech SpA
• Financial Highlights FY2021
Gianluca Rossi, Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relator Relatech SpA
Pasquale Lambardi
President & CEO Relatech SpA
DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES TO ENABLE YOUR INNOVATION,
SOLUTIONS FOR A SUSTAINABLE GROWTH,
KNOW-HOW TO DRIVE YOUR SUCCESS!
RELATECH: YOUR DESK FOR INNOVATION
Relatech at a Glance
CUSTOMER BASE
● MORE THAN 250 ACTIVE CUSTOMERS EQUALLY DISTRIBUTED
● OVER 70% CUSTOMERS WITH CONTRACTS OLDER THAN 3 YEARS
● RECURRENT REVENUES (2021): 27% (+53% ON 2020)
● CUSTOMER CHURN RATE< 1% ON TURNOVER
● OVER 45% OF TURNOVER IS ON INTERNATIONAL CUSTOMERS
M&A OPERATIONS
