    RLT   IT0005433740

RELATECH S.P.A.

(RLT)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04/08 08:04:32 am EDT
2.330 EUR   +2.42%
02/18Relatech S.p.A. acquired 81.66% stake in E.F.A. Automazione Spa
CI
2021Relatech S.p.A. agreed to acquire 81.66% stake in E.F.A. Automazione Spa for €7.3 million.
CI
2021RELATECH S P A : Investor Presentation – Mid&Small in Milan 2 dicembre 2021
PU
Relatech S p A : Investor Presentation – “EGM Investor Day – IrTopConsulting” 6 aprile 2022

04/08/2022 | 08:20am EDT
RELATECH Financial Results FY2021

SPEAKER:

Pasquale Lambardi - Presidente Gruppo Relatech

06 APRILE 2022

DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES TO ENABLE YOUR INNOVATION,

SOLUTIONS FOR A SUSTAINABLE GROWTH,

KNOW-HOW TO DRIVE YOUR SUCCESS!

RELATECH: YOUR DESK FOR INNOVATION

Relatech at a Glance

CUSTOMER BASE

  • MORE THAN 250 ACTIVE CUSTOMERS EQUALLY DISTRIBUTED

  • OVER 70% CUSTOMERS WITH CONTRACTS OLDER THAN 3 YEARS

  • RECURRENT REVENUES (2021): 27% (+53% ON 2020)

  • CUSTOMER CHURN RATE< 1% ON TURNOVER

  • OVER 45% OF TURNOVER IS ON INTERNATIONAL CUSTOMERS

M&A OPERATIONS

Company Structure

3M Strategy: Margin & Management 2021

Publication of thefirst ESG report

The Group strengthens its presence on the market as a provider of Cloud & Security solutions in the finance and GDO sectors

Collaboration with a leading Group in the finance&banking sector for the development of a web and mobile solution for the customer journey

collaboration with BASCO, for the implementation of Cloud services for the efficiency of business processes

Winning of the cybersecurity tender launched by Milano Serravalle

- Milano Tangenziale

Collaboration with Macingo technologies for the industrial project SON linked to Blockchain technologies for exchange economies

Partnership with MeglioQuesto for the digitization of multi-channel platform for customer engagementPick-Up project intelligent edge processing and IoT technology applied to the world of smart city and smart buildingR&D project "CitySCape"project funded by the EU Horizon 2020 research and innovation program with the aim of providing for IT security needs in the context of multimodal transport.

Disclaimer

Relatech S.p.A. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 12:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 36,8 M 40,1 M 40,1 M
Net income 2021 5,20 M 5,67 M 5,67 M
Net cash 2021 3,30 M 3,60 M 3,60 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 83,8 M 91,4 M 91,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,19x
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 269
Free-Float 39,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pasquale Lambardi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cosoleto Silvio Chief Operating Officer & Director
Donatella de Lieto Vollaro Independent Director
Gianni Franco Papa Independent Director
Antonio Patruno Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELATECH S.P.A.-18.75%91
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-21.24%198 158
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-14.56%36 413
DYNATRACE, INC.-26.21%12 724
ANAPLAN, INC.42.25%9 797
INOVALON HOLDINGS, INC.125.98%6 374