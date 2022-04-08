Relatech S p A : Investor Presentation – “EGM Investor Day – IrTopConsulting” 6 aprile 2022

RELATECH Financial Results FY2021

Pasquale Lambardi - Presidente Gruppo Relatech

06 APRILE 2022

DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES TO ENABLE YOUR INNOVATION,

SOLUTIONS FOR A SUSTAINABLE GROWTH,

KNOW-HOW TO DRIVE YOUR SUCCESS!

RELATECH: YOUR DESK FOR INNOVATION

Relatech at a Glance

CUSTOMER BASE

● MORE THAN 250 ACTIVE CUSTOMERS EQUALLY DISTRIBUTED

● OVER 70% CUSTOMERS WITH CONTRACTS OLDER THAN 3 YEARS

● RECURRENT REVENUES (2021): 27% (+53% ON 2020)

● CUSTOMER CHURN RATE< 1% ON TURNOVER

● OVER 45% OF TURNOVER IS ON INTERNATIONAL CUSTOMERS

M&A OPERATIONS

Company Structure

3M Strategy: Margin & Management 2021

Publication of thefirst ESG report

The Group strengthens its presence on the market as a provider of Cloud & Security solutions in the finance and GDO sectors

Collaboration with a leading Group in the finance&banking sector for the development of a web and mobile solution for the customer journey

collaboration with BASCO, for the implementation of Cloud services for the efficiency of business processes

Winning of the cybersecurity tender launched by Milano Serravalle - Milano Tangenziale

- Milano Tangenziale

Collaboration with Macingo technologies for the industrial project SON linked to Blockchain technologies for exchange economies

Partnership with MeglioQuesto for the digitization of multi-channel platform for customer engagementPick-Up project intelligent edge processing and IoT technology applied to the world of smart city and smart buildingR&D project "CitySCape"project funded by the EU Horizon 2020 research and innovation program with the aim of providing for IT security needs in the context of multimodal transport.