NIECO JOINS RELATECH'S DESK MEMBERSHIP

• Nieco is one of Italy's pioneers in the green economy, active in the waste management and consulting sectors for the ecological transition

• Relatech's Desk Membership allows the companies that are part of it to enter a collaborative network that focuses on Open Innovation

Milan, 4 March 2024

Relatech S.p.A., Digital Enabler Solution Know-How (DESK) Company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan (Ticker: RLT) market, has welcomed Nieco - Nuove Iniziative Ecologica S.p.A. in the DESK Membership, a long-term partnership that, in the name of innovation and digital evolution, provides a suite of services guaranteed by the Relatech ecosystem.

Nieco is one of the Italian companies that was the first - over 40 years ago - to embark on the path of the green economy, structuring itself as an advanced player both technologically and in terms of know-how in waste storage and management, waste solutions and recently in consulting companies for the environmental transition. Nieco's choice to embrace Relatech's DESK Membership is based precisely on the belief that the future will be in the twin transition; The reduction of the environmental impact of human activity is, in fact, determined by simplification, efficiency and predictability, thanks to digital technologies.

La DESK Membership offre agli aderenti la possibilità di usufruire di un'ampia gamma di servizi.

In particolare, per Nieco, un'entità emergente nel settore digitale con importanti aspirazioni di crescita, Relatech, attraverso la DESK membership, mette a disposizione la propria offerta end-to-end per un supporto completo nel percorso di trasformazione digitale. Questo include l'ottimizzazione dei processi aziendali con l'integrazione di sistemi ERP avanzati, il rafforzamento della sicurezza informatica con ReSOC (il Security Operation Center del Gruppo Relatech), lo sviluppo di una moderna infrastruttura IT con la tecnologia Cloud, servizi di change & advisory management e molto altro ancora.

"Through process engineering and constant technological updating, we have been a forerunner in Italy as far as waste management is concerned. We are now looking at further development, guiding companies towards a drastic reduction in their environmental footprint. In all of this, we believe that AI and Data Science are trains that we cannot afford to miss," commented Francesca Cafiero, President of Nieco.

In fact, DESK Membership is not limited to meeting the immediate needs of the customer; rather, it is the starting point for a more extensive collaboration, aimed at promoting innovation and the

revision of the client's business model, ensuring subscribers exclusive access to the Relatech ecosystem, offering qualified guidance through the different phases of the innovation process.

"Our vision and values are the same that we have found in Relatech and for this reason we have decided to go beyond the classic relationship between customer and supplier by joining a collaborative networking program of information, know-how, innovation and services. For us, technology is a strategic choice and a process of constant growth, and this membership will allow us to embark on a long-term path," concluded Cafiero.

"We are happy to further enrich our DESK Membership with the entry of Nieco and we are sure that we will be able to develop synergies that will give value to all the subjects in the network, not only through our offer, complete and enriched with all the vertical skills of each company part of the Relatech Group, but also through a shared know-how in the ecosystem. For us, the DESK Membership is, first and foremost, the concrete realization of a vision based on Open Innovation, but it is also the tool to enter a cohesive and diversified ecosystem, tailor-made for the customer, while maintaining a medium-long term strategic vision, based on a holistic understanding of the business and the innovation market. It is a collaboration that aims to respond precisely to the customer's specific needs and represents the key that will help companies that want to embark on a strategic path of digital evolution through technology," said Pasquale Lambardi, President and CEO of Relatech.

Relatech (ticker RLT ISIN IT0005433740), Digital Enabler Solution Know-how (DESK) Company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market since June 2019, has been active for over twenty years in Digital Enabler frontier technologies, such as Cloud, Cybersecurity, IoT, Big Data, Blockchain, Machine Learning. Relatech is the reference partner for Digital Innovation of companies and leads a group of companies highly specialized in Digital Enabler Technologies united by the common mission of supporting customers in the digital transformation process. Relatech constantly invests in Open Innovation with an intense R&D activity carried out by internal hubs in collaboration with universities and national research centres. Thanks to the RePlatform digital platform and the know-how deriving from the ecosystem of scientific and technological partners, Relatech develops digital services and solutions capable of innovating the business model of its customers, guaranteeing sustainable business growth for all those companies that see in the process of digital innovation the key to current and future success.

