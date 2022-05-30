Relatech S p A : Weekly information purchase of Treasury Sahres

PRESS RELEASE

RELATECH S.p.A.

WEEKLY INFORMATION PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES

Milan, May 30th 2022

Relatech S.p.A., Digital Enabler Solution Know-how (DESK) Company and innovative SME listed on AIM Italia market (Ticker: RLT), communicates that, according to treasury share purchase program, in the period from 24th May 2022 to 30th May 2022, it has made the purchase of treasury shares as in the table below, pursuant to the authorization to purchase and to the disposal of treasury shares approved.

Purchases details, made in the above period, are shown below daily:

Date Hour No. of shares Price Value purchased (Euro) (Euro) 05/24/2022 10:10:16 2,100 2.24 4,704.00 05/24/2022 16:24:00 2,100 2.25 4,714.50 05/25/2022 09:30:33 2,100 2.32 4,861.50 05/25/2022 10:27:54 2,100 2.29 4,809.00 05/26/2022 13:51:48 1,050 2.41 2,530.50 05/26/2022 13:51:52 1,050 2.41 2,530.50 05/27/2022 10:34:58 1,050 2.41 2,530.50 05/30/2022 15:28:32 1050 2.43 2,551.50 05/30/2022 15:28:32 525 2.43 1,275.75 05/30/2022 15:28:32 525 2.43 1,275.75 05/30/2022 16:24:24 525 2.42 1,270.50

Therefore, as of the date of this press release, Relatech S.p.A. directly holds no. 497,977 treasury shares, equal to 1.16% of the share capital.

The purchases were made with the coordination of BPER Banca S.p.A., an intermediary entrusted with full independence and autonomy for the implementation of the buy-back program for own ordinary shares.