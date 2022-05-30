Relatech S p A : Weekly information purchase of Treasury Sahres
05/30/2022 | 03:09pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE
RELATECH S.p.A.
WEEKLY INFORMATION PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES
Milan, May 30th 2022
Relatech S.p.A., Digital Enabler Solution Know-how (DESK) Company and innovative SME listed on AIM Italia market (Ticker: RLT), communicates that, according to treasury share purchase program, in the period from 24thMay 2022 to 30thMay 2022, it has made the purchase of treasury shares as in the table below, pursuant to the authorization to purchase and to the disposal of treasury shares approved.
Purchases details, made in the above period, are shown below daily:
Date
Hour
No. of shares
Price
Value
purchased
(Euro)
(Euro)
05/24/2022
10:10:16
2,100
2.24
4,704.00
05/24/2022
16:24:00
2,100
2.25
4,714.50
05/25/2022
09:30:33
2,100
2.32
4,861.50
05/25/2022
10:27:54
2,100
2.29
4,809.00
05/26/2022
13:51:48
1,050
2.41
2,530.50
05/26/2022
13:51:52
1,050
2.41
2,530.50
05/27/2022
10:34:58
1,050
2.41
2,530.50
05/30/2022
15:28:32
1050
2.43
2,551.50
05/30/2022
15:28:32
525
2.43
1,275.75
05/30/2022
15:28:32
525
2.43
1,275.75
05/30/2022
16:24:24
525
2.42
1,270.50
Therefore, as of the date of this press release, Relatech S.p.A. directly holds no. 497,977 treasury shares, equal to 1.16% of the share capital.
The purchases were made with the coordination of BPER Banca S.p.A., an intermediary entrusted with full independence and autonomy for the implementation of the buy-back program for own ordinary shares.
Relatech (ticker RLT ISIN IT0005433740), Digital Enabler Solution Know-how (D.E.S.K.) Company, listed on AIM Italia since June 2019, is present on the market with innovative solutions dedicated to the digital transformation of companies. Relatech is an innovative SME focused on customers looking for the most innovative solutions, becoming a strategic partner for digitization and ICT services. Relatech constantly invests in Open innovation with an extensive R&D activity carried out internally and numerous partnerships with the main Italian Universities and research centers. Thanks to its digital platform and cloud based RePlatform, it provides services and develops innovative digital solutions in frontier technologies of Digital Enabler, such as Cloud, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Big Data, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things.
