Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Relatech S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RLT   IT0005433740

RELATECH S.P.A.

(RLT)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  05/30 11:35:34 am EDT
2.440 EUR   +0.62%
05/26RELATECH S P A : Investor Presentation – Euronext Growth Conference – Borsa Italiana” 26 maggio 2022
PU
05/26RELATECH S P A : Elatech takes parte in the virtual event Euronext Growth Conference of Borsa Italiana
PU
05/25RELATECH S P A : Top Management invests more than 2 million euro in the company through the conversion of warrants
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Relatech S p A : Weekly information purchase of Treasury Sahres

05/30/2022 | 03:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

RELATECH S.p.A.

WEEKLY INFORMATION PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES

Milan, May 30th 2022

Relatech S.p.A., Digital Enabler Solution Know-how (DESK) Company and innovative SME listed on AIM Italia market (Ticker: RLT), communicates that, according to treasury share purchase program, in the period from 24th May 2022 to 30th May 2022, it has made the purchase of treasury shares as in the table below, pursuant to the authorization to purchase and to the disposal of treasury shares approved.

Purchases details, made in the above period, are shown below daily:

Date

Hour

No. of shares

Price

Value

purchased

(Euro)

(Euro)

05/24/2022

10:10:16

2,100

2.24

4,704.00

05/24/2022

16:24:00

2,100

2.25

4,714.50

05/25/2022

09:30:33

2,100

2.32

4,861.50

05/25/2022

10:27:54

2,100

2.29

4,809.00

05/26/2022

13:51:48

1,050

2.41

2,530.50

05/26/2022

13:51:52

1,050

2.41

2,530.50

05/27/2022

10:34:58

1,050

2.41

2,530.50

05/30/2022

15:28:32

1050

2.43

2,551.50

05/30/2022

15:28:32

525

2.43

1,275.75

05/30/2022

15:28:32

525

2.43

1,275.75

05/30/2022

16:24:24

525

2.42

1,270.50

Therefore, as of the date of this press release, Relatech S.p.A. directly holds no. 497,977 treasury shares, equal to 1.16% of the share capital.

The purchases were made with the coordination of BPER Banca S.p.A., an intermediary entrusted with full independence and autonomy for the implementation of the buy-back program for own ordinary shares.

This press release is online at www.relatech.com(Investor Relations/Press Release section) www.emarketstorage.com.

***

Relatech (ticker RLT ISIN IT0005433740), Digital Enabler Solution Know-how (D.E.S.K.) Company, listed on AIM Italia since June 2019, is present on the market with innovative solutions dedicated to the digital transformation of companies. Relatech is an innovative SME focused on customers looking for the most innovative solutions, becoming a strategic partner for digitization and ICT services. Relatech constantly invests in Open innovation with an extensive R&D activity carried out internally and numerous partnerships with the main Italian Universities and research centers. Thanks to its digital platform and cloud based RePlatform, it provides services and develops innovative digital solutions in frontier technologies of Digital Enabler, such as Cloud, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Big Data, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things.

Contacts

ISSUER

Relatech S.p.A. - Investor Relations

Gianluca Rossi | investor@relatech.com| T: +39 02 2404909 | Via Ercole Marelli, 165 - 20099 Sesto San Giovanni (MI)

EGA & SPECIALIST

BPER Banca S.p.A. | relatech@bper.it| T: +39 02 7274 9229 | Via Gaetano Negri, 10 - 20123 Milan

INVESTOR & MEDIA RELATIONS ADVISOR

IR Top Consulting | ir@irtop.com| T: + 39 02 4547 3883/4 | Via Bigli, 19 - 20121 Milano

Disclaimer

Relatech S.p.A. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 19:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RELATECH S.P.A.
05/26RELATECH S P A : Investor Presentation – Euronext Growth Conference – Borsa It..
PU
05/26RELATECH S P A : Elatech takes parte in the virtual event Euronext Growth Conference of Bo..
PU
05/25RELATECH S P A : Top Management invests more than 2 million euro in the company through th..
PU
05/25RELATECH GROUP : renewed the partnership with HMS Networks, world leader for the developme..
PU
05/23RELATECH : signed a binding agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of ..
PU
05/23RELATECH S P A : Weekly Information purchase of Treasury Shares
PU
05/23RELATECH : takes part in the international IR event German Spring Conference in Frankfurt
PU
05/23Relatech S.p.A. signed a binding agreement to acquire Fair Winds Digital S.r.l. from Mi..
CI
04/08RELATECH S P A : Investor Presentation – “EGM Investor Day – IrTopConsul..
PU
04/08RELATECH S P A : Investor Presentation – “ Conference call presentazione dati ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 61,6 M 66,0 M 66,0 M
Net income 2022 5,20 M 5,57 M 5,57 M
Net Debt 2022 1,20 M 1,29 M 1,29 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 89,8 M 96,8 M 96,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 331
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart RELATECH S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Relatech S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELATECH S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,43 €
Average target price 4,40 €
Spread / Average Target 81,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pasquale Lambardi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cosoleto Silvio Chief Operating Officer & Director
Donatella de Lieto Vollaro Independent Director
Gianni Franco Papa Independent Director
Antonio Patruno Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELATECH S.P.A.-13.39%96
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-35.03%164 096
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-55.20%19 219
DYNATRACE, INC.-36.72%10 955
ANAPLAN, INC.43.29%9 886
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-42.42%6 117