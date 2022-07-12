Relatech S p A : among the companies participating in the South Innovation event – Innovation as an engine of a harmonious and sustainable future for Calabria and the South organized by Entopan and EY in partnership with BPER Banca
07/12/2022 | 10:05am EDT
PRESS RELEASE
RELATECH: AMONG THE COMPANIES PARTICIPATING IN THE
SOUTH INNOVATION EVENT - Innovation as an engine of a harmonious and sustainable future for Calabria and the South organized by Entopan and EY in partnership with BPER Banca
Milan, 12th July 2022
Relatech S.p.A., Digital Enabler Solution Know-how (DESK) Company and innovative SME listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market (Ticker: RLT), announces that, on 11 July it participated in theSouth Innovation event - Innovation as an engine of a harmonious and
sustainable future for Calabria and the South, organized by Entopan and EY in partnership with BPER Banca.
The event that took place right in the Calabrian territory (at the Costantino farmhouse, Maida- Catanzaro) has the primary objective of reflecting on how innovation in all its forms a driving force for growth for the South can be and for the Country system. The meeting gave the opportunity to reflect on the present and future scenarios of the territory, also with the aim of analyzing how the Calabria region and the South can find a stronger centrality in the new geopolitical perspectives, which are taking shape on the impulse of events and innovations deeply impacting. The event analyzed how Calabria and the South can find a new centrality, also considering the investments envisaged by the PNRR (approximately €86 billion will be allocated for the development of the South), with a particular focus on infrastructure equipment, ecological transition and digitization. Ordinary investments and those of EU and national cohesion policy will add to the PNRR, which will have a certain weight in facilitating innovation processes at the local level.
Numerous companies, research bodies and exponents of the local ruling class, who took part in the thematic sessions and panels, including Industry: digitization and innovation, Infrastructures for territorial development and entrepreneurship, Green Revolution and ecological transition in theagri-foodsector.
Pasquale Lambardi, President and CEO of Relatech, took part in the panel dedicated to digital innovation and commented:"Technological innovation is a fundamental part of its activities for Relatech, we develop digital services and solutions capable of innovating the business model of customers so that they have a sustainable growth of their business, today and in the near future, permeating the whole territory. Within the Relatech Group, the Ithea company together with the universityspin-offsOKT and DtoK Lab based in Calabria are involved in research and development and innovate with local universities with the sole aim of developing concrete solutions. able to respond to the real needs of local businesses and anticipate market needs. Our commitment is to network with businesses, universities and research centers to ensure the recovery of the South and of Italy. The investments envisaged by the national and European PNRR in digital are significant, and I am convinced that Calabria as well as the South must take full advantage of the opportunities generated by these funds in order to bridge the gap that currently separates the regions of Southern Italy from those of theCenter-Northsince the South has all the resources to overcome this challenge and is a strategic area for Italy's recovery."
This press release is online at www.relatech.com(Investor Relations/Press Release section).
***
Relatech (ticker RLT ISINIT0005433740), Digital Enabler Solution Know-how (DESK) Company, listed on Euronext Growth Milan since June 2019, is present on the market with innovative solutions dedicated to the digital transformation of companies. Relatech is an innovative SME focused on customers looking for the most innovative solutions, becoming a strategic partner for digitization and ICT services. Relatech constantly invests in Open innovation with an extensive R&D activity carried out internally and numerous partnerships with the main Italian Universities and research centers. Thanks to its digital platform and cloud based RePlatform, it provides services and develops innovative digital solutions in frontier technologies of Digital Enabler, such as Cloud, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Big Data, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things.
Contacts
ISSUER
Relatech S.p.A. - Investor Relations
Gianluca Rossi | investor@relatech.com| T: +39 02 2404909 | Via Ercole Marelli, 165 - 20099 Sesto San Giovanni (MI)
EGA & SPECIALIST
BPER Banca S.p.A. | relatech@bper.it| T: +39 02 7274 9229 | Via Gaetano Negri, 10 - 20123 Milan
INVESTOR & MEDIA RELATIONS ADVISOR
IR Top Consulting | ir@irtop.com| T: + 39 02 4547 3883/4 | Via Bigli, 19 - 20121 Milano