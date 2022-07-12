Relatech S p A : among the companies participating in the South Innovation event – Innovation as an engine of a harmonious and sustainable future for Calabria and the South organized by Entopan and EY in partnership with BPER Banca

PRESS RELEASE

RELATECH: AMONG THE COMPANIES PARTICIPATING IN THE

SOUTH INNOVATION EVENT - Innovation as an engine of a harmonious and sustainable future for Calabria and the South organized by Entopan and EY in partnership with BPER Banca

Milan, 12th July 2022

Relatech S.p.A., Digital Enabler Solution Know-how (DESK) Company and innovative SME listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market (Ticker: RLT), announces that, on 11 July it participated in the South Innovation event - Innovation as an engine of a harmonious and

sustainable future for Calabria and the South, organized by Entopan and EY in partnership with BPER Banca.

The event that took place right in the Calabrian territory (at the Costantino farmhouse, Maida- Catanzaro) has the primary objective of reflecting on how innovation in all its forms a driving force for growth for the South can be and for the Country system. The meeting gave the opportunity to reflect on the present and future scenarios of the territory, also with the aim of analyzing how the Calabria region and the South can find a stronger centrality in the new geopolitical perspectives, which are taking shape on the impulse of events and innovations deeply impacting. The event analyzed how Calabria and the South can find a new centrality, also considering the investments envisaged by the PNRR (approximately €86 billion will be allocated for the development of the South), with a particular focus on infrastructure equipment, ecological transition and digitization. Ordinary investments and those of EU and national cohesion policy will add to the PNRR, which will have a certain weight in facilitating innovation processes at the local level.