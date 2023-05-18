Relatech S p A : joins Agritech, the National Center for the Development of New Technologies for an increasingly sustainable agriculture

PRESS RELEASE

RELATECH JOINS AGRITECH, THE NATIONAL CENTER FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF NEW TECHNOLOGIES FOR AN INCREASINGLY SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE

Agritech is a project funded by the European Union (NextGeneration EU) and by the MUR (Ministry of University and Research) which is worth 350M euro of which 320M subsidized by the PNRR

Milan, 18th May 2023

Relatech S.p.A., Digital Enabler Solution Know-how (DESK) Company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market (Ticker: RLT), announces that it is taking part in the Agritech project -

National Center for the Development of New Technologies in Agriculture to ensure sustainable agri-food production with the aim of promoting adaptation to climate change, reducing environmental impact, developing marginal areas, safety, traceability, and typicality of the supply chains.

A consortium of Made in Italy excellence involving 28 universities, 5 research centers and 18 expert companies in the agrifood sector with proven expertise in research and development, and with high expertise in innovative digital technologies as in the case of Relatech.

The Agritech project is organized into nine project strands (called Spokes) based on five strategic objectives: Resilience, Low Impact, Circularity, Recovery and Traceability, to redefine the most appropriate approaches for efficiency and sustainability in agriculture and forestry.

Relatech is committed to Spoke 4 and Spoke 6 with the following objectives:

Spoke 4: Multifunctional and resilient agricultural and forestry systems for the mitigation of climate change risks: prototyping of advanced digital environments and development of data analysis systems for agriculture and forest management based on Artificial Intelligence and Big

Data techniques Analytics.

prototyping of advanced digital environments and development of data analysis systems for agriculture and forest management based on and Data techniques Analytics. Spoke 6: Management models to promote the sustainability and resilience of agricultural production systems: Workflow Management Systems and Decision Support Systems for modeling and analyzing farm processes to improve crop efficiency and prototyping of collaborative tools to facilitate the connection of new agricultural solutions to the agri-food industry.

Silvio Cosoleto, Chief Operating Officer of Relatech, declares: "The European Green Deal, an essential part of the United Nations 2030 Agenda in which the SDGs (Sustainable development Goals) are drawn up, sets ambitious objectives for the economy and raises awareness of the protection of environment by giving value to the agricultural sector and aiming to preserve the natural heritage and achieve climate neutrality by 2050. To achieve these objectives, technology has a key role, and Relatech, as a digital player, has the responsibility to put field its expertise and technological assets.The agritech market has always been one of our perspectives and this project