Relatech S p A : joins Agritech, the National Center for the Development of New Technologies for an increasingly sustainable agriculture

05/18/2023 | 04:29am EDT
RELATECH JOINS AGRITECH, THE NATIONAL CENTER FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF NEW TECHNOLOGIES FOR AN INCREASINGLY SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE
Agritech is a project funded by the European Union (NextGeneration EU) and by the MUR (Ministry of University and Research) which is worth 350M euro of which 320M subsidized by the PNRR
Milan, 18th May 2023
Relatech S.p.A., Digital Enabler Solution Know-how (DESK) Company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market (Ticker: RLT), announces that it is taking part in theAgritech project -
National Center for the Development of New Technologies in Agriculture to ensure sustainable agri-food production with the aim of promoting adaptation to climate change, reducing environmental impact, developing marginal areas, safety, traceability, and typicality of the supply chains.
A consortium of Made in Italy excellence involving 28 universities, 5 research centers and 18 expert companies in the agrifood sector with proven expertise in research and development, and with high expertise in innovative digital technologies as in the case of Relatech.
The Agritech project is organized into nine project strands (called Spokes) based on five strategic objectives: Resilience, Low Impact, Circularity, Recovery and Traceability, to redefine the most appropriate approaches for efficiency and sustainability in agriculture and forestry.
Relatech is committed to Spoke 4 and Spoke 6 with the following objectives:
Spoke 4: Multifunctional and resilient agricultural and forestry systems for the mitigation of climate change risks: prototyping of advanced digital environments and development of data analysis systems for agriculture and forest management based on Artificial Intelligence and Big
Data techniques Analytics.
Spoke 6: Management models to promote the sustainability and resilience of agricultural production systems: Workflow Management Systems and Decision Support Systems for modeling and analyzing farm processes to improve crop efficiency and prototyping of collaborative tools to facilitate the connection of new agricultural solutions to the agri-food industry.
Silvio Cosoleto, Chief Operating Officer of Relatech, declares: "The European Green Deal, an essential part of the United Nations 2030 Agenda in which the SDGs (Sustainable development Goals) are drawn up, sets ambitious objectives for the economy and raises awareness of the protection of environment by giving value to the agricultural sector and aiming to preserve the natural heritage and achieve climate neutrality by 2050. To achieve these objectives, technology has a key role, and Relatech, as a digital player, has the responsibility to put field its expertise and technological assets.The agritech market has always been one of our perspectives and this project
represents a concrete opportunity to enrich our RePlatform platform with vertical solutions for the agritech sector and open ourselves up to the challenges of a market with high growth potential in the near future".
Pasquale Lambardi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Relatech, adds: "The Relatech business model, which is based on Open Innovation sees, in this project, its natural application in a context in which technology and research come together for the common goal of sustainable development of the agricultural market. Furthermore, the project allows us, on the one hand, to seize the numerous opportunities that the PNRR makes available and, on the other, to deal with bodies, companies, institutions of excellence, thus strengthening our ecosystem of stakeholders and creating a wealth of shared know-how which, I am sure, will guarantee the success of the initiative both for agriculture and for the country system".
Relatech (ticker RLT ISIN IT0005433740), Digital Enabler Solution Know-how (DESK) Company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market since June 2019, has been active for over twenty years in Digital Enabler frontier technologies, such as Cloud, Cybersecurity, IoT, Big Data, Blockchain, Machine Learning. Relatech is the reference partner for Digital Innovation of companies and leads a group of companies highly specialized in Digital Enabler Technologies united by the common mission of supporting customers in the digital transformation process. Relatech constantly invests in Open Innovation with an intense R&D activity carried out by internal hubs in collaboration with universities and national research centres. Thanks to the RePlatform digital platform and the know-how deriving from the ecosystem of scientific and technological partners, Relatech develops digital services and solutions capable of innovating the business model of its customers, guaranteeing sustainable business growth for all those companies that see in the process of digital innovation the key to current and future success.
