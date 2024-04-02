PRESS RELEASE

RELATECH PRESENTS TOGETHER WITH ITHEA AND UNICAL THE

RESULTS OF THE CYBERSECURITY PROJECT "EMPHASIS

EVOLUTION"

• EMPHAsis Evolution is the project carried out in collaboration between Ithea, a Relatech company, and the DIMES Department of the University of Calabria to create an industrial cybersecurity solution to support companies and institutions

• Ithea and DIMES presented the results of the project carried out between 2022 and 2023 within the Region's Ingenuity Call at a room at the University of Calabria

Milan, 25 January 2024

Relatech S.p.A., Digital Enabler Solution Know-How (DESK) Company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan (Ticker: RLT) market, will present today, in a seminar that will take place from 9.30 to 13.30 at the University of Calabria in Cosenza, the results of the EMPHAsis Evolution project carried out in collaboration between Ithea and the DIMES Department (Computer Engineering, Modeling, Electronics and Systems Engineering) of the University of Calabria.

EMPHAsis - Effective Malware Prevention through Honeypot Assisted Analysis - was born in the form of an experimental prototype following a collaboration carried out between the Relatech Group and the DIMES Department of the University of Calabria, on the basis of a study that theorized the development of a cybersecurity defense system based on the concept of "honeypot". It tested the possibility of creating a seemingly vulnerable environment to attract hackers, as "a jar of honey" attracts bees, and then observing and recording their malicious activities. The study pre-configured, assuming the analysis carried out on the data collected, the possibility of structuring and implementing more effective solutions to prevent and mitigate threats, respond to hacker attacks on ICT systems. In 2019 Ithea, the research hub of the Relatech Group, began a virtuous collaboration with the DIMES Department on the Emphasis project, now renamedEMPHAsisEvolution, within theCalabria Region's Ingenuity Call .

The final aim of the project was to increase the level of technological readiness of the first prototype of the Emphasis platform, extending its architecture to make it an industrial solution, and therefore a tool that can be used by companies and institutions that wish to invest in innovative cybersecurity solutions to complement the security mechanisms already in place in their realities. The main innovations made concerned the areas of design and cybersecurity, to improve the ability to detect and respond to threats, thanks to new technologies and advanced methodologies, demonstrating their applicability in real contexts.

During the seminar, the results of the Emphasis Evolution project, carried out from January 2022 to 30 September 2023, will be presented by the experts of Ithea and DIMES who participated in the

project. The event will be attended by the team of Cybersecurity professionals of the Relatech Group, an exponent of Fincalabra (the body managing the funds of the Project Call on behalf of the Calabria Region), professors and researchers of the University of Calabria engaged in innovation projects in cybersecurity and other digital areas.

The seminar will also be an opportunity for Relatech to illustrate the Group's offering and to deepen the suite of services and products in the field of cybersecurity, with a particular focus on theReSOCservice,the Security Operation Center of the Relatech Group.

Pasquale Lambardi, Chairman and CEO of Relatech, commented: "We are very happy and satisfied to have taken part in this project through our Ithea research center together with the University of Calabria This is how our journey as digital enablers continues in this new year; these events are very important for us, as they highlight the vision of the Relatech Group as a functional ecosystem to always innovate, going hand in hand with today's rapid digitalization, and creating positive synergies between experts in the sector. The project is testimony to the synergistic collaboration with our scientific partners, universities and research centers, with whom we make sustainable innovation."

It will also be possible to participate in the seminar online using thislink.

This press release is online atwww.relatech.com (Investor Relations/Press Release section).

