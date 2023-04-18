Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Relatech S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RLT   IT0005433740

RELATECH S.P.A.

(RLT)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  03:18:59 2023-04-18 am EDT
2.110 EUR   +0.96%
Relatech S.p.A. acquired an additional stake of 8% in EFA Automazione S.p.A. from Franco Andrighetti, CEO for €0.72 million.
Mib up; Italian business confidence rises
Relatech S p A : strengthens its partnership with Oracle Netsuite for the implementation of in Cloud ERP projects

04/18/2023 | 03:23am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

RELATECH STRENGTHENS ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH ORACLE

NETSUITE FOR THE IMPLEMENTATION OF IN CLOUD

ERP PROJECTS

Milan, 18th April 2023

Relatech S.p.A., Digital Enabler Solution Know-how (DESK) Company listed on the Euronext

Growth Milan market (Ticker: RLT), strengthens the partnership with Oracle Netsuite, market leader in the world of ERP systems, for the implementation of Oracle Netsuite ERP business applications in the Cloud, that supports companies and organizations in the digitalization process.

Relatech is capable to expand the traditional management functions of ERP solutions, thanks to the integration with technologies such as IoT and artificial intelligence. Through the ReBES integrated offer, Relatech supports companies in the digitalization process through business assessment services, process re-engineering and development of tailor-made solutions. The collaboration with Oracle Netsuite, an integrated, flexible and scalable management solution in cloud, allows to extract all the value from the design of integrated digital systems.

The ReBES service is part of Relatech's commercial offer, which is based on RePlatform, a digital platform aggregating technologies, methodologies and know-how deriving from all the group companies' expertise and from our primary standing technological partners' ecosystem,

  • including Oracle NetSuite.

Silvio Cosoleto, Relatech's COO, declares: "Relatech is pleased to renew the partnership with such a relevant vendor as Oracle NetSuite with which we can offer to the market a solution for the control and efficiency of business processes with a single system management in Cloud. Thanks to its skills and experience, Relatech is able to support companies in the digitalization of all business processes and, together with Netsuite, offers the ideal solution for the innovation of their business. We are certain that this partnership will continue to represent a winning combination in order to be competitive on the market and to face the challenges of the near future."

There are numerous successful case histories of customers in the Relatech's portfolio who have decided to adopt cloud solutions with Oracle NetSuite business applications to make their systems and business processes more efficient; among these Nio Cocktails, BluClad, Logisan, Movinlog, Bascowhich, although from different market sectors, have seized the advantages of an efficient and tangible Cloud solution.

Angelo Souther, Senior Manager Italy of Oracle Netsuite, declares: "Partnerships are synonymous with openness to innovation, and we at Oracle NetSuite, who embrace this mentality, are happy to be able to work with Relatech. Oracle NetSuite's "stair-way" methodology, together with Relatech's know-how, helps companies in the Italian scenario to grow quickly and safely in today's competitive market".

For further information on Relatech's ERP offer and the successful case histories of some of its customers, please visit the website at the link.

This press release is online at www.relatech.com(Investor Relations/Press Release section).

Relatech (ticker RLT ISIN IT0005433740), Digital Enabler Solution Know-how (DESK) Company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market since June 2019, has been active for over twenty years in Digital Enabler frontier technologies, such as Cloud, Cybersecurity, IoT, Big Data, Blockchain, Machine Learning. Relatech is the reference partner for Digital Innovation of companies and leads a group of companies highly specialized in Digital Enabler Technologies united by the common mission of supporting customers in the digital transformation process. Relatech constantly invests in Open Innovation with an intense R&D activity carried out by internal hubs in collaboration with universities and national research centres. Thanks to the RePlatform digital platform and the know-how deriving from the ecosystem of scientific and technological partners, Relatech develops digital services and solutions capable of innovating the business model of its customers, guaranteeing sustainable business growth for all those companies that see in the process of digital innovation the key to current and future success.

Contatti

EMITTENTE

Relatech S.p.A. - Investor Relations

Michele Santoro | investor@relatech.com| T: +39 02 2404909 | Viale Ercole Marelli, 165 - 20099 Sesto San Giovanni (MI)

EGA

BPER Banca S.p.A. | relatech@bper.it| T: +39 02 7274 9229 | Via Mike Bongiorno 13 - 20124 Milano

SPECIALIST

MIT SIM S.p.A. | trading-desk@mitsim.it| T: +39 02 30561 276 | C.so Venezia,16 - 20121 Milano

INVESTOR & MEDIA RELATIONS ADVISOR

IR Top Consulting | ir@irtop.com| T: + 39 02 4547 3883/4 | Via Bigli, 19 - 20121 Milano

MEDIA RELATIONS ADVISOR

Barabino & Partners | +39 02 72 02 35 35 | Via Foro Buonaparte, 22 - 20121 Milano | Elisa Jandolo

Cossu - e.jandolocossu@barabino.itT: +39 3499398398

Relatech S.p.A. published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 07:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
