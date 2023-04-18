Relatech S p A : strengthens its partnership with Oracle Netsuite for the implementation of in Cloud ERP projects

PRESS RELEASE

RELATECH STRENGTHENS ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH ORACLE

NETSUITE FOR THE IMPLEMENTATION OF IN CLOUD

ERP PROJECTS

Milan, 18th April 2023

Relatech S.p.A., Digital Enabler Solution Know-how (DESK) Company listed on the Euronext

Growth Milan market (Ticker: RLT), strengthens the partnership with Oracle Netsuite, market leader in the world of ERP systems, for the implementation of Oracle Netsuite ERP business applications in the Cloud, that supports companies and organizations in the digitalization process.

Relatech is capable to expand the traditional management functions of ERP solutions, thanks to the integration with technologies such as IoT and artificial intelligence. Through the ReBES integrated offer, Relatech supports companies in the digitalization process through business assessment services, process re-engineering and development of tailor-made solutions. The collaboration with Oracle Netsuite, an integrated, flexible and scalable management solution in cloud, allows to extract all the value from the design of integrated digital systems.

The ReBES service is part of Relatech's commercial offer, which is based on RePlatform, a digital platform aggregating technologies, methodologies and know-how deriving from all the group companies' expertise and from our primary standing technological partners' ecosystem,

including Oracle NetSuite .

Silvio Cosoleto, Relatech's COO, declares: "Relatech is pleased to renew the partnership with such a relevant vendor as Oracle NetSuite with which we can offer to the market a solution for the control and efficiency of business processes with a single system management in Cloud. Thanks to its skills and experience, Relatech is able to support companies in the digitalization of all business processes and, together with Netsuite, offers the ideal solution for the innovation of their business. We are certain that this partnership will continue to represent a winning combination in order to be competitive on the market and to face the challenges of the near future."

There are numerous successful case histories of customers in the Relatech's portfolio who have decided to adopt cloud solutions with Oracle NetSuite business applications to make their systems and business processes more efficient; among these Nio Cocktails, BluClad, Logisan, Movinlog, Bascowhich, although from different market sectors, have seized the advantages of an efficient and tangible Cloud solution.

Angelo Souther, Senior Manager Italy of Oracle Netsuite, declares: "Partnerships are synonymous with openness to innovation, and we at Oracle NetSuite, who embrace this mentality, are happy to be able to work with Relatech. Oracle NetSuite's "stair-way" methodology, together with Relatech's know-how, helps companies in the Italian scenario to grow quickly and safely in today's competitive market".