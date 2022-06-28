Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Relatech S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RLT   IT0005433740

RELATECH S.P.A.

(RLT)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  03:54 2022-06-28 am EDT
2.095 EUR   +0.24%
04:01aRELATECH S P A : technological partner of aiac service srl and italian association of football coaches – for the development of an innovative and interactive digital platform for an exclusive customer journey
PU
06/20RELATECH S P A : Notice of change in Share Capital
PU
06/17RELATECH S P A : participated, as a partner, at the Smart Conference LaVitaAgile – Circular economy for the relaunch of the Mezzogiorno of MeglioQuesto
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Relatech S p A : technological partner of aiac service srl and italian association of football coaches – for the development of an innovative and interactive digital platform for an exclusive customer journey

06/28/2022 | 04:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

RELATECH: TECHNOLOGICAL PARTNER OF AIAC Service srl and

ITALIAN ASSOCIATION OF FOOTBALL COACHES -

FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF AN INNOVATIVE AND INTERACTIVE DIGITAL PLATFORM FOR AN EXCLUSIVE CUSTOMER JOURNEY THANKS TO THE TECHNOLOGIES OF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE, AUGMENTED, VIRTUAL AND METAVERSE REALITY

The companies announced the partnership on the occasion of The Coach Experience event organized by AIAC on May 26-27-28, 2022 in Rimini

Milan, 28th June 2022

Relatech S.p.A., Digital Enabler Solution Know-how (DESK) Company and innovative SME listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market (Ticker: RLT), announces that, announces to start a strategic collaboration as a technological partner of AIAC Service srl and the Italian Football Coaches Association for the development of a new innovative and interactive digital platform capable of giving users a unique and exclusive customer journey thanks to modern customer experience technologies, augmented and virtual reality and metaverse. The companies announced the start of the partnership on the occasion of the "The Coach Experience" event, organized by AIAC on May 26-27-28in Rimini, with the aim of creating a meeting point for all stakeholders of the world of football.

  • To meet the needs of AIAC Service, Relatech will make use of ReZone, an Artificial Intelligence solution for customer engagement, able to give the user a unique and totally immersive and interactive customer journey experience thanks to the use of technology avant-garde, such as Metaverse, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality. ReZone provides the user with multimedia content selected also based on consumer preferences, thanks to the integration of artificial intelligence algorithms.

ReZone, vertical solution of the proprietary digital platform Relatech RePlatform, will

allow

AIAC

shareholders

to

have

access

to:

  • Training and digital interactive events
  • Library of articles, news, press releases
  • Video on demand section
  • Community for coaches
  • Marketplace of products and services

Silvio Cosoleto, COO of Relatech, comments: "We are very proud to start a close collaboration with AIAC, which with the ReZone solution will be able to offer its stakeholders highly innovative contents and experiences. We believe that the use of advanced technologies such as the metaverse, virtual and augmented reality will become increasingly essential tools to offer unique and inclusive customer journey experiences that allow to improve and increase the engagement of football fans and attract new public."

Giancarlo Camolese, President of AIAC Service, comments: "In the last two years, access to technology and digital experiences has grown exponentially. During the pandemic, through our MyAIAC portal, we have been close to the coaches by involving them in many online initiatives. This experience made us understand "how much and how" the support of new technologies can make our technicians grow professionally and now is the time to evolve. This new partnership will certainly be an added value for a category like ours that is constantly evolving and always ready to open up to the new that can improve us."

This press release is online at www.relatech.com(Investor Relations/Press Release section).

***

Relatech (ticker RLT ISINIT0005433740), Digital Enabler Solution Know-how (DESK) Company, listed on Euronext Growth Milan since June 2019, is present on the market with innovative solutions dedicated to the digital transformation of companies. Relatech is an innovative SME focused on customers looking for the most innovative solutions, becoming a strategic partner for digitization and ICT services. Relatech constantly invests in Open innovation with an extensive R&D activity carried out internally and numerous partnerships with the main Italian Universities and research centers. Thanks to its digital platform and cloud based RePlatform, it provides services and develops innovative digital solutions in frontier technologies of Digital Enabler, such as Cloud, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Big Data, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things.

Contacts

ISSUER

Relatech S.p.A. - Investor Relations

Gianluca Rossi | investor@relatech.com| T: +39 02 2404909 | Via Ercole Marelli, 165 - 20099 Sesto San Giovanni (MI)

EGA & SPECIALIST

BPER Banca S.p.A. | relatech@bper.it| T: +39 02 7274 9229 | Via Gaetano Negri, 10 - 20123 Milan

INVESTOR & MEDIA RELATIONS ADVISOR

IR Top Consulting | ir@irtop.com| T: + 39 02 4547 3883/4 | Via Bigli, 19 - 20121 Milano

Disclaimer

Relatech S.p.A. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 08:00:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RELATECH S.P.A.
04:01aRELATECH S P A : technological partner of aiac service srl and italian association of foot..
PU
06/20RELATECH S P A : Notice of change in Share Capital
PU
06/17RELATECH S P A : participated, as a partner, at the Smart Conference LaVitaAgile – C..
PU
06/10RELATECH S P A : The first Manifesto of Sustainability of Relatech World
PU
05/31RELATECH : consolidates the shareholding in Venticento s.r.l., a company specialized in th..
PU
05/31RELATECH S P A : Consolidated order backlog as at April 30, 2022 growing by 87% equal to e..
PU
05/31Relatech S.p.A. signed a contract for the acquisition of additional 9.71% stake in Vent..
CI
05/30RELATECH S P A : Weekly information purchase of Treasury Sahres
PU
05/26RELATECH S P A : Investor Presentation – Euronext Growth Conference – Borsa It..
PU
05/26RELATECH S P A : Elatech takes parte in the virtual event Euronext Growth Conference of Bo..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 61,6 M 65,4 M 65,4 M
Net income 2022 5,20 M 5,52 M 5,52 M
Net Debt 2022 1,20 M 1,27 M 1,27 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 76,9 M 81,6 M 81,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 331
Free-Float 53,2%
Chart RELATECH S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Relatech S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELATECH S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,09 €
Average target price 4,40 €
Spread / Average Target 111%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pasquale Lambardi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cosoleto Silvio Chief Operating Officer & Director
Donatella de Lieto Vollaro Independent Director
Gianni Franco Papa Independent Director
Antonio Patruno Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELATECH S.P.A.-24.64%82
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-26.84%184 990
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-60.58%16 912
DYNATRACE, INC.-26.96%12 644
ANAPLAN, INC.39.00%9 593
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-22.33%8 251