Relatech S p A : technological partner of aiac service srl and italian association of football coaches – for the development of an innovative and interactive digital platform for an exclusive customer journey

RELATECH: TECHNOLOGICAL PARTNER OF AIAC Service srl and
ITALIAN ASSOCIATION OF FOOTBALL COACHES -
FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF AN INNOVATIVE AND INTERACTIVE DIGITAL PLATFORM FOR AN EXCLUSIVE CUSTOMER JOURNEY THANKS TO THE TECHNOLOGIES OF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE, AUGMENTED, VIRTUAL AND METAVERSE REALITY
The companies announced the partnership on the occasion of The Coach Experience event organized by AIAC on May 26-27-28, 2022 in Rimini
Milan, 28th June 2022
Relatech S.p.A., Digital Enabler Solution Know-how (DESK) Company and innovative SME listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market (Ticker: RLT), announces that, announces to start a strategic collaboration as a technological partner ofAIAC Service srl and the Italian Football Coaches Associationfor the development of a new innovative and interactive digital platform capable of giving users a unique and exclusivecustomer journeythanks to moderncustomer experience technologies, augmented and virtual reality and metaverse. The companies announced the start of the partnership on the occasion of the "The Coach Experience" event, organized by AIAC on May26-27-28in Rimini, with the aim of creating a meeting point for all stakeholders of the world of football.
To meet the needs of AIAC Service, Relatech will make use ofReZone, an Artificial Intelligence solution for customer engagement, able to give the user a unique and totally immersive and interactive customer journey experience thanks to the use of technology avant-garde, such as Metaverse, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality. ReZone provides the user with multimedia content selected also based on consumer preferences, thanks to the integration of artificial intelligence algorithms.
Training and digital interactive events
Library of articles, news, press releases
Video on demand section
Community for coaches
Marketplace of products and services
Silvio Cosoleto,COO of Relatech, comments: "We are very proud to start a close collaboration with AIAC, which with the ReZone solution will be able to offer its stakeholders highly innovative contents and experiences. We believe that the use of advanced technologies such as the metaverse, virtual and augmented reality will become increasingly essential tools to offer unique and inclusive customer journey experiences that allow to improve and increase the engagement of football fans and attract new public."
Giancarlo Camolese, President of AIAC Service, comments: "In the last two years, access to technology and digital experiences has grown exponentially. During the pandemic, through our MyAIAC portal, we have been close to the coaches by involving them in many online initiatives. This experience made us understand "how much and how" the support of new technologies can make our technicians grow professionally and now is the time to evolve. This new partnership will certainly be an added value for a category like ours that is constantly evolving and always ready to open up to the new that can improve us."
This press release is online at www.relatech.com(Investor Relations/Press Release section).
Relatech (ticker RLT ISINIT0005433740), Digital Enabler Solution Know-how (DESK) Company, listed on Euronext Growth Milan since June 2019, is present on the market with innovative solutions dedicated to the digital transformation of companies. Relatech is an innovative SME focused on customers looking for the most innovative solutions, becoming a strategic partner for digitization and ICT services. Relatech constantly invests in Open innovation with an extensive R&D activity carried out internally and numerous partnerships with the main Italian Universities and research centers. Thanks to its digital platform and cloud based RePlatform, it provides services and develops innovative digital solutions in frontier technologies of Digital Enabler, such as Cloud, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Big Data, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things.
