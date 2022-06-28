Relatech S p A : technological partner of aiac service srl and italian association of football coaches – for the development of an innovative and interactive digital platform for an exclusive customer journey

Relatech S.p.A., Digital Enabler Solution Know-how (DESK) Company and innovative SME listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market (Ticker: RLT), announces that, announces to start a strategic collaboration as a technological partner of AIAC Service srl and the Italian Football Coaches Association for the development of a new innovative and interactive digital platform capable of giving users a unique and exclusive customer journey thanks to modern customer experience technologies, augmented and virtual reality and metaverse. The companies announced the start of the partnership on the occasion of the " The Coach Experience " event, organized by AIAC on May 26-27-28in Rimini, with the aim of creating a meeting point for all stakeholders of the world of football.

Silvio Cosoleto, COO of Relatech, comments: "We are very proud to start a close collaboration with AIAC, which with the ReZone solution will be able to offer its stakeholders highly innovative contents and experiences. We believe that the use of advanced technologies such as the metaverse, virtual and augmented reality will become increasingly essential tools to offer unique and inclusive customer journey experiences that allow to improve and increase the engagement of football fans and attract new public."

Giancarlo Camolese, President of AIAC Service, comments: "In the last two years, access to technology and digital experiences has grown exponentially. During the pandemic, through our MyAIAC portal, we have been close to the coaches by involving them in many online initiatives. This experience made us understand "how much and how" the support of new technologies can make our technicians grow professionally and now is the time to evolve. This new partnership will certainly be an added value for a category like ours that is constantly evolving and always ready to open up to the new that can improve us."

Relatech (ticker RLT ISINIT0005433740), Digital Enabler Solution Know-how (DESK) Company, listed on Euronext Growth Milan since June 2019, is present on the market with innovative solutions dedicated to the digital transformation of companies. Relatech is an innovative SME focused on customers looking for the most innovative solutions, becoming a strategic partner for digitization and ICT services. Relatech constantly invests in Open innovation with an extensive R&D activity carried out internally and numerous partnerships with the main Italian Universities and research centers. Thanks to its digital platform and cloud based RePlatform, it provides services and develops innovative digital solutions in frontier technologies of Digital Enabler, such as Cloud, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Big Data, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things.

