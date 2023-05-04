Relatech S p A : with EFA Automazione lands in Parma for SPS ITALIA – May 23 – 25, 2023

PRESS RELEASE

RELATECH WITH EFA AUTOMAZIONE

LANDS IN PARMA FOR SPS ITALIA 2023

May 23-25, Parma

Pavilion 5, stand G005

Relatech together with EFA Automazione will present an offer unique end-to-end on the market

end-to-end on the market Numerous technological partners will be present at the Relatech- EFA stand, from Ignition, HMS Networks to Stormshield

Milan, 4th May 2023

Relatech S.p.A., Digital Enabler Solution Know-how (DESK) Company, will participate, together with EFA Automazione (Relatech company) in the largest event dedicated to Automation and Digital for the industry world: SPS ITALIA, one of the most prestigious exhibitions for the Italian industry, which will be held in Parma from 23-25May.

Relatech and EFA Automazione, a leading company in the connectivity sectors, Industrial Communication solutions and software platforms for IIoT applications, will be the protagonists of the eleventh edition of SPS Italia, thanks to a range of services and unique solutions for digitization, an integral part of the RePlatformdigital platform at the basis of the Relatech offer.

Visitors will be able to experience ReFab, the end-to-end solution par excellence of digitization in the industrial field that integrates all the skills and technologies of the Relatech group, capable of achieving complete convergence between the OT and IT worlds. Starting from field devices, to collect and transfer data from any type of plant, passing it to the SCADA/HMI level for the supervision of the production lines, up to the MES and ERP levels for the complete management of the company's production processes. Furthermore, thanks to the acquisition technologies of large data volumes and analytics based on AI, ReFab can build the digital twin of the plants and provide dashboards on the main performance indicators (KPI) and predictive analytics to avoid possible malfunctions of the plants, as well as use AR and VR technologies to optimize the technical support process by guaranteeing fast and secure remote assistance.

Finally, ReFab completes its functions by also integrating the Relatech ReSOC (Security Operation Center) services for the complete protection of cybersecurity both on the OT and IT side and ReCloud for the design of hybrid and Multi-Cloud architectures in order to manage any type of infrastructural requirement of the customer and safeguard the data throughout its life cycle.