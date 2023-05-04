Relatech S p A : with EFA Automazione lands in Parma for SPS ITALIA – May 23 – 25, 2023

PRESS RELEASE
RELATECH WITH EFA AUTOMAZIONE
LANDS IN PARMA FOR SPS ITALIA 2023
May 23-25, Parma
Pavilion 5, stand G005
Relatech together with EFA Automazione will present an offer unique end-to-end on the market
Numerous technological partners will be present at the Relatech- EFA stand, from Ignition, HMS Networks to Stormshield
Milan, 4th May 2023
Relatech S.p.A., Digital Enabler Solution Know-how (DESK) Company, will participate, together with EFA Automazione (Relatech company) in the largest event dedicated to Automation and Digital for the industry world: SPS ITALIA, one of the most prestigious exhibitions for the Italian industry, which will be held in Parma from 23-25May.
Relatech and EFA Automazione, a leading company in the connectivity sectors, Industrial Communication solutions and software platforms for IIoT applications, will be the protagonists of the eleventh edition of SPS Italia, thanks to a range of services and unique solutions for digitization, an integral part of the RePlatformdigital platform at the basis of the Relatech offer.
Visitors will be able to experience ReFab, the end-to-end solution par excellence of digitization in the industrial field that integrates all the skills and technologies of the Relatech group, capable of achieving complete convergence between the OT and IT worlds. Starting from field devices, to collect and transfer data from any type of plant, passing it to the SCADA/HMI level for the supervision of the production lines, up to the MES and ERP levels for the complete management of the company's production processes. Furthermore, thanks to the acquisition technologies of large data volumes and analytics based on AI, ReFab can build the digital twin of the plants and provide dashboards on the main performance indicators (KPI) and predictive analytics to avoid possible malfunctions of the plants, as well as use AR and VR technologies to optimize the technical support process by guaranteeing fast and secure remote assistance.
Finally, ReFab completes its functions by also integrating the Relatech ReSOC (Security Operation Center) services for the complete protection of cybersecurity both on the OT and IT side and ReCloud for the design of hybrid and Multi-Cloud architectures in order to manage any type of infrastructural requirement of the customer and safeguard the data throughout its life cycle.
Connectivity, Data Collection and Industrial Communication, Data Visualisation, Edge and Cloud Architecture, Digital Twin and Data Analysis, AR/VR, Field Security, MES and Industrial Software Platforms: on all of this visitors will be able to find the answers to understand how an offer end-to-end,together with a consolidated know-howbased on the experience gained in thousands of successfully implemented applications, allows to achieve superior results in terms of efficiency and ROI.
Other points of interest for visitors to the stand will be offered by Ignition by Inductive Automation, the most innovative platform currently on the market for the development and implementation of industrial software applications; to continue with HMS Networks which will present many innovations in the field of connectivity and finally Stormshield, a key partner of the group for security issues.
Relatech and EFA await you in pavilion 5 at stand G005 and this year too the appointment, in addition to the most advanced technology, will be with the tasty temptresses of Vignola. For further information on the event, it is possible to access the FIERA SPS ITALIA 2023website.
This press release is online at www.relatech.com(Investor Relations/Press Release section).
Relatech (ticker RLT ISIN IT0005433740), Digital Enabler Solution Know-how (DESK) Company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market since June 2019, has been active for over twenty years in Digital Enabler frontier technologies, such as Cloud, Cybersecurity, IoT, Big Data, Blockchain, Machine Learning. Relatech is the reference partner for Digital Innovation of companies and leads a group of companies highly specialized in Digital Enabler Technologies united by the common mission of supporting customers in the digital transformation process. Relatech constantly invests in Open Innovation with an intense R&D activity carried out by internal hubs in collaboration with universities and national research centres. Thanks to the RePlatform digital platform and the know-how deriving from the ecosystem of scientific and technological partners, Relatech develops digital services and solutions capable of innovating the business model of its customers, guaranteeing sustainable business growth for all those companies that see in the process of digital innovation the key to current and future success.
