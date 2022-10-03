Relatech: platinum sponsor and industrial partner of the ISMIS 2022 Conference, the International Symposium on Methodologies for Intelligent Systems
10/03/2022 | 06:24am EDT
PRESS RELEASE
RELATECH: PLATINUM SPONSOR AND INDUSTRIAL PARTNER OF THE ISMIS 2022 CONFERENCE, THE INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM ON METHODOLOGIES FOR INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS
Milan, 3rd October 2022
Relatech S.p.A., Digital Enabler Solution Know-how (DESK) Company and innovative SME listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market (Ticker: RLT), announces that the International Symposium on Methodologies for Intelligent Systems which will take place in Rende from 3 to 5 October 2022 in hybrid mode will participate as platinum sponsor and industrial partner in theISMIS 2022 Conference.
ISMIS is an internationally prestigious conference dedicated to research and development, which aims to create a moment of sharing and exchanging the latest research results in the construction of intelligent systems and to ensure the application of scientific results towards industrial applications. The purpose of ISMIS is to present a wide range of topics related to the application of artificial intelligence techniques related to areas such as decision support, knowledge representation, logic programming, knowledge-based systems, machine learning, planning, machine vision, information retrieval, configuration and diagnosis.
The theme of this year's conference spans two main directions: "Towards reliable artificial intelligence" and "Human-centeredartificial intelligence". With this focus, ISMIS 2022 aims to contribute to the emerging challenges related to the development of robust and reliable AI systems capable of both "understanding" and "being understandable by humans", adapt to complex real-world environments and interact in a way appropriate in complex social contexts.
Relatech in addition to being a espionage platinum and industrial partner, will participate with its research and development professionals who will present the scientific results of two significant research projects TrueDetective and Catch4.0. Furthermore, two scientific articles have been published that report the results of the research conducted by Relatech in the two projects. The TrueDetective project has as its final objective the creation of a platform capable of integrating intelligent tools and services for pervasive and real-time monitoring for Predictive Maintenance of equipment, for the Optimization of Production Processes and Industrial Automation and for Management of Physical Security in the Business Area, while Catch4.0 is a project that aims to define and implement an analysis and forecasting platform applied to
customer engagement and customer satisfaction which, through machine learning models, computer vision techniques, predictive models and Recommendation provides innovative services that allow you to identify innovative customer experiences and evolve the customer experience.
ISMIS 2022 therefore aims to attract individuals who are actively involved in both the theoretical and practical aspects of intelligent systems. The ultimate goal is to provide a platform for a useful exchange between theorists and professionals and to encourage the contamination of ideas.
This participation reaffirms the importance that the Relatech Group places in research and development, in which the Company constantly invests in order to develop cutting-edge digital solutions capable of responding and anticipating market needs. During the event, the Relatech team will also have the opportunity to give an overview of the Group, to present the solid collaboration that the company has with its ecosystem of scientific partnerships with research centers and universities (among these the University of Calabria, ICT SUD, CNR, Magna Graecia University) and to illustrate the professional opportunities for young talents.
More information on the event is available at link.
This press release is online at www.relatech.com(Investor Relations/Press Release section).
***
Relatech (ticker RLT ISINIT0005433740), Digital Enabler Solution Know-how (DESK) Company, listed on Euronext Growth Milan since June 2019, is present on the market with innovative solutions dedicated to the digital transformation of companies. Relatech is an innovative SME focused on customers looking for the most innovative solutions, becoming a strategic partner for digitization and ICT services. Relatech constantly invests in Open innovation with an extensive R&D activity carried out internally and numerous partnerships with the main Italian Universities and research centers. Thanks to its digital platform and cloud based RePlatform, it provides services and develops innovative digital solutions in frontier technologies of Digital Enabler, such as Cloud, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Big Data, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things.
Contacts
ISSUER
Relatech S.p.A. - Investor Relations
Gianluca Rossi | investor@relatech.com| T: +39 02 2404909 | Via Ercole Marelli, 165 - 20099 Sesto San Giovanni (MI)
EGA & SPECIALIST
BPER Banca S.p.A. | relatech@bper.it| T: +39 02 7274 9229 | Via Gaetano Negri, 10 - 20123 Milan
INVESTOR & MEDIA RELATIONS ADVISOR
IR Top Consulting | ir@irtop.com| T: + 39 02 4547 3883/4 | Via Bigli, 19 - 20121 Milano
Relatech S.p.A. published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 10:23:09 UTC.