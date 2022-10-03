PRESS RELEASE

RELATECH: PLATINUM SPONSOR AND INDUSTRIAL PARTNER OF THE ISMIS 2022 CONFERENCE, THE INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM ON METHODOLOGIES FOR INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS

Milan, 3rd October 2022

Relatech S.p.A., Digital Enabler Solution Know-how (DESK) Company and innovative SME listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market (Ticker: RLT), announces that the International Symposium on Methodologies for Intelligent Systems which will take place in Rende from 3 to 5 October 2022 in hybrid mode will participate as platinum sponsor and industrial partner in the ISMIS 2022 Conference.

ISMIS is an internationally prestigious conference dedicated to research and development, which aims to create a moment of sharing and exchanging the latest research results in the construction of intelligent systems and to ensure the application of scientific results towards industrial applications. The purpose of ISMIS is to present a wide range of topics related to the application of artificial intelligence techniques related to areas such as decision support, knowledge representation, logic programming, knowledge-based systems, machine learning, planning, machine vision, information retrieval, configuration and diagnosis.

The theme of this year's conference spans two main directions: "Towards reliable artificial intelligence" and "Human-centeredartificial intelligence". With this focus, ISMIS 2022 aims to contribute to the emerging challenges related to the development of robust and reliable AI systems capable of both "understanding" and "being understandable by humans", adapt to complex real-world environments and interact in a way appropriate in complex social contexts.

Relatech in addition to being a espionage platinum and industrial partner, will participate with its research and development professionals who will present the scientific results of two significant research projects TrueDetective and Catch4.0. Furthermore, two scientific articles have been published that report the results of the research conducted by Relatech in the two projects. The TrueDetective project has as its final objective the creation of a platform capable of integrating intelligent tools and services for pervasive and real-time monitoring for Predictive Maintenance of equipment, for the Optimization of Production Processes and Industrial Automation and for Management of Physical Security in the Business Area, while Catch4.0 is a project that aims to define and implement an analysis and forecasting platform applied to