Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Relaxo Footwears Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    530517   INE131B01039

RELAXO FOOTWEARS LIMITED

(530517)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-12
1086.30 INR   +7.68%
04:10aRELAXO FOOTWEARS : Spurt in Volume
PU
08/25Relaxo Footwears Limited Declares A Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22
CI
08/10RELAXO FOOTWEARS : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Relaxo Footwears : Spurt in Volume

09/14/2022 | 04:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

September 14, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex

Bandra (East)

Mumbai -400 051

Scrip Code : RELAXO

Kind Attn : Binoy Yohannan, Associate Vice president, Surveillance

Ref : Your letter No. NSE/CM/Surveillance/12285

Dear Sir,

With reference to your above captioned letter regarding increase in volume of the Company's securities traded on exchanges, we wish to state that the Company has always being compliant with all the provisions of the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as entered into with the exchange, and would continue to do so in the interest of good corporate governance as well as general shareholders at large.

We would like to inform you that to the best of the information available with Management, we do not have any information / announcements to share with the Stock Exchanges under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, that would warrant the increase in volumes traded in the exchange.

The spurt in price/volume is merely due to market conditions and absolutely market driven, the management of the company is no way connected with any price increase / volume driven in company stock.

We hope the above clarifies the query, kindly acknowledge the receipt.

Thanking You,

Yours Sincerely,

For Relaxo Footwears Limited,

VIKAS KUMAR TAK

Digitally signed by VIKAS KUMAR TAK DN: c=IN, st=Haryana, 2.5.4.20=09d5cda6a481a9fed4d456ab909b5 4ff641ac7dbb5fd6d2fa4eaaea2fb798f86, postalCode=122017, street=Gurgaon, pseudonym=5353b798e8fca7dcadd7ac599c 3835ba, serialNumber=00c16b1bc2db49ac3393fe225 2c9c54f1752080a9efec47c488236f07c650ca 3, o=Personal, cn=VIKAS KUMAR TAK

Date: 2022.09.14 12:28:03 +05'30'

Vikas Kumar Tak

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Membership No.: FCS 6618

Disclaimer

Relaxo Footwears Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 08:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RELAXO FOOTWEARS LIMITED
04:10aRELAXO FOOTWEARS : Spurt in Volume
PU
08/25Relaxo Footwears Limited Declares A Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22
CI
08/10RELAXO FOOTWEARS : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30
PU
07/26Relaxo Footwears' Net Profit Climbs in Fiscal Q1
MT
07/26Relaxo Footwears Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, ..
CI
07/05ICRA Assigns AA Rating on Relaxo Footwears' Fund-based Financing; Outlook Positive
MT
05/13TRANSCRIPT : Relaxo Footwears Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 13, 2022
CI
05/12Relaxo Footwears Posts Decline in Fiscal Q4 Net Profit, Revenue
MT
05/11Relaxo Footwears Limited Recommends Final Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/20RELAXO FOOTWEARS LIMITED(BSE : 530517) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RELAXO FOOTWEARS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 30 565 M 384 M 384 M
Net income 2023 2 783 M 35,0 M 35,0 M
Net cash 2023 4 589 M 57,7 M 57,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 97,0x
Yield 2023 0,25%
Capitalization 270 B 3 400 M 3 400 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,70x
EV / Sales 2024 7,24x
Nbr of Employees 8 026
Free-Float 25,2%
Chart RELAXO FOOTWEARS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Relaxo Footwears Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELAXO FOOTWEARS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 086,30
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ramesh Kumar Dua Managing Director & Executive Director
Sushil Batra Chief Financial Officer
Pankaj Shrimali Chairman
Vikas Kumar Tak Secretary & Compliance Officer
Vivek Kumar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELAXO FOOTWEARS LIMITED-17.03%3 400
HUALI INDUSTRIAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-38.15%9 282
PUMA SE-43.33%9 119
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION-2.36%8 853
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.-16.24%5 661
CROCS, INC.-41.20%4 648