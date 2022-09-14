Relaxo Footwears : Spurt in Volume

September 14, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex

Bandra (East)

Mumbai -400 051

Scrip Code : RELAXO

Kind Attn : Binoy Yohannan, Associate Vice president, Surveillance

Ref : Your letter No. NSE/CM/Surveillance/12285

Dear Sir,

With reference to your above captioned letter regarding increase in volume of the Company's securities traded on exchanges, we wish to state that the Company has always being compliant with all the provisions of the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as entered into with the exchange, and would continue to do so in the interest of good corporate governance as well as general shareholders at large.

We would like to inform you that to the best of the information available with Management, we do not have any information / announcements to share with the Stock Exchanges under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, that would warrant the increase in volumes traded in the exchange.

The spurt in price/volume is merely due to market conditions and absolutely market driven, the management of the company is no way connected with any price increase / volume driven in company stock.

We hope the above clarifies the query, kindly acknowledge the receipt.

Thanking You,

Yours Sincerely,

For Relaxo Footwears Limited,