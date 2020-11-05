Log in
RELAY MEDICAL CORP.

(RELA)
Relay Medical Announces Extension of Warrant Expiry Dates

11/05/2020 | 03:40pm EST

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2020) - Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTCQB: RYMDF) (FSE: EIY2) ("Relay" or the "Company"), a developer of MedTech innovation, announces that it intends to extend the expiry date of an aggregate of 7,662,500 previously issued warrants on May 17, 2019 (the "May Warrants") at an exercise price of $0.30 for an additional ninety (90) days, being February 15, 2021. In addition, the Company announces that it intends to extend the expiry date of an aggregate of 7,570,500 previously issued warrants on November 20, 2017 (the "November Warrants") at an exercise price of $0.30 for an additional ninety (90) days, being February 18, 2021. The exercise price of the May Warrants and the November Warrants will remain unchanged.

About Relay Medical Corp.

Relay Medical is a MedTech innovation Company headquartered in Toronto, Canada focused on the development of novel technologies in the diagnostics and AI data science sectors.

Website: www.relaymedical.com

Contact:
W. Clark Kent
President
Relay Medical Corp.
Office. 647-872-9982 ext. 2
TF. 1-844-247-6633 ext. 2
investor.relations@relaymedical.com

Bernhard Langer
EU Investor Relations
Office. +49 (0) 177 774 2314
Email: blanger@relaymedical.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for UXD described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/67586

© Newsfilecorp 2020

