Relay Medical : Cybeats to Sponsor the 8th Annual Cyber Senate Control Systems Cybersecurity USA Conference in Florida

TORONTO - September 22, 2021 - Relay Medical Corp. ("Relay" or the "Company") (CSE: RELA, OTC: RYMDF, FSE: EIY2) a developer of technological innovation, including Cybeats holistic platform which includes SBoM Studio and a Microagent, is pleased to announce the sponsorship of the 8th Annual Cyber Senate Control Systems Cybersecurity USA Conference ("Cyber Senate") in Orlando, Florida.

8th Annual Control Systems Cybersecurity USA

September 22 - 24, 2021

Mystic Dunes Resort

Orlando, Florida

Chris Blask, Relay's Vice President of Strategy, will be chairing and moderating panels including How Do SBOM's Work and How Do Asset Owners Deploy One? This panel discussion is scheduled for Thursday September 24 at 3:40 PM - 4:20 PM EDT.

Cyber Senate is a key conference where industry professionals in the control systems and industrial control cybersecurity sector meet. It is known as one of the top three best events in the industry due to the focus on key content, relationship development, and the experiences gained due to the quality of presenters and attendees that grows with each annual conference. Cyber Senate is a conference where conversations count, information sharing flows, and making a difference and connecting with peers is a priority.

"Cyber Senate is my favorite event," said Chris Blask, VP Strategy, Relay Medical Corp. "The attendees are the speakers at other events, security leaders from asset owners and vendors and the government. Cyber Senate is one of the places where the leading edge of operational technology security is actively developed among industry peers. I am looking forward to discussing all the changes currently happening to supply chain security with the delegates."

Cyber Senate is a hybrid conference this year with presentations and panel discussions offered in-person or virtually. For more information please visit:

https://cybersenate.com/event/8th-annual-control-systems-cybersecurity-usa/

SBoM Studio™ Product Offering

Cybeats' SBOM Studio™ product allows for the monitoring and analysis of cybersecurity on all components during the design and manufacturing stage, ensuring connected devices have been developed with secure software components ("Security by Design") and at the top level of security before it is introduced commercially to the market. Once devices are deployed, the Cybeats agent continues to monitor and protect the health of the device to ensure that future attacks are identified and nullified automatically.

Cybeats' advanced security platform had been designed to protect high-valued connected IoT and operational technology (OT) including medical, critical infrastructure, industrial equipment, aerospace, telecom, and automotive devices. Cybeats' solution is integrated within the device, and combines threat intelligence expertise with situational awareness to detect and eliminate attacks within seconds and warn security professionals in real time, all while ensuring critical operation of the breached device continues without disruption.

The Cybeats IoT security platform's capabilities span across detecting and mitigating attacks instantly, enabling device makers to identify and fix security flaws during the product's design phase, and empowering end users with fleet management tools such as secure firmware updates. The platform is centered around an easy-to-use dashboard for early discovery of vulnerabilities during development and supports delivering a reliable device aligned with principles of security by design. Manufacturers can seamlessly integrate the platform in a way that allows them to monetize cybersecurity services and provide valuable security insights to front line security professionals, reducing overhead and automating forensics data collection for remote analysis of malicious attacks. This allows Cybeats' customers to build a high level of security into the device in a timely and cost-efficient manner.

Android OS Microagent Product Offering

Cybeats' powerful lightweight cybersecurity microagent has been successfully installed on Android devices deployed in the field including, first responders, airports, and in corporate and special event settings. The Cybeats solution allows for continuous live-time monitoring that provides alerts to investigate and determine malicious behavior without disrupting normal operating processes and delivers immediate remote firmware upgrades.

Recent News: Relay announces agreement with Unisys (NYSE: UIS)[1], a global IT solutions company, to market a combined solution for COVID-19 and biosecurity market needs:

https://bit.ly/3AqDI0h

SUBSCRIBE: For more information on Relay or to subscribe to the Company's mail list visit: https://www.relaymedical.com/news

About Relay Medical Corp.

Relay Medical is a technology innovator headquartered in Toronto, Canada focused on the development of novel solutions in the diagnostics, AI data science and IoT security sectors.

Website: www.relaymedical.com

Contact:

Destine Lee

Media & Communications

Relay Medical Corp.

Office. 647-872-9982

TF. 1-844-247-6633

Media Inquiries: media@relaymedical.com

Investor Relations: investor.relations@relaymedical.com

Bernhard Langer

EU Investor Relations

Office. +49 (0) 177 774 2314

Email: blanger@relaymedical.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

[1]https://www.nyse.com/quote/XNYS:UIS