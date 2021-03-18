Log in
RELAY MEDICAL CORP.

Relay Medical & Fio To Deploy COVID-19 Testing for Back-to-Work Program to Support Northern Ontario Industries

03/18/2021 | 06:40pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2021) - Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTCQB: RYMDF) (FSE: EIY2) ("Relay" or the "Company") and Fio Corporation ("Fio") - together Fionet Rapid Response Group ("FRR") - announce an agreement with Lopes Limited ("Lopes"), to deploy the decentralized testing solution, Fionet Pandemic Platform in support of safe and efficient "Back-to-Work" program in Northern Ontario.

The Fionet Platform automates high-throughput, quality-controlled, on-site testing using antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) approved by Health Canada. The Fionet Platform has been deployed in Canada and abroad as an instrumental pandemic management measure.

"We are fortunate to be a part of the Provincial roll out of RDT's, that is the first step towards getting the economy back on track in a safe and healthy manner. We know the best way to deploy these rapid tests in the workplace is with the Fionet Pandemic Platform, which provides results in the time you need," said Felix Lopes Jr., President, Lopes Limited.

Lopes Limited is a leading industrial contractor and one of the largest manufacturing facilities of northern Ontario. With close to 300 employees across eight self-sustaining companies that service the industrial, commercial, mining, agriculture and energy sectors.

"We have always been committed to the idea of mobile, AI-based technology enabling high-quality healthcare. We are pleased to be supporting Felix in making this happen," said Dr. Michael Greenberg, CEO of FRR and of Fio Corporation.

Emily Sheppard is the Nurse Practitioner working with Lopes Limited. She shares how, "The Fionet platform allows for employee tracking and messaging which is a unique key connectivity factor." She appreciates that, "FRR system is adaptable and makes it easy to train health care practitioners and onboard their existing team."

Testing will begin at the Lopes operation in Coniston where Mr. Lopes is also constructing a mobile facility with the potential to provide solutions to other businesses and support the approximately 80,000 tradespeople responsible for Northern Ontario's Infrastructure. The agreement is effective as of today, March 18, and commercial terms of the deployment include a per test model.

For Media Inquiries, please contact: Destine Lee media@relaymedical.com | 647-872-9982

SUBSCRIBE: For more information on Relay or to subscribe to the Company's mail list visit: https://www.relaymedical.com/news

About Lopes Limited

Lopes Limited provides design, fabrication and installation turnkey services to a variety of industries including mining, chemical, oil & gas, energy and agriculture. At Lopes, we have control of our value stream from beginning to end, providing you with reassurance that your project gets completed safely, on time and within budget.

Website: https://www.lopesltd.com

About Fio Corporation

Fio Corporation, privately held and headquartered in Toronto, developed and markets the world's first integrated guidance & tracking IT platform for decentralized healthcare settings, a new category of solution that raises healthcare quality and lowers healthcare costs. The platform enables average healthcare workers in clinics to deliver a new level of quality-controlled diagnostic testing and case management.

Website: www.fio.com

About Relay Medical Corp.

Relay Medical is a technology innovator headquartered in Toronto, Canada focused on the development of novel technologies in the diagnostics and AI data science sectors.

Website: www.relaymedical.com

Contact:
W. Clark Kent
President
Relay Medical Corp.
Office. 647-872-9982 ext. 2
TF. 1-844-247-6633 ext. 2
investor.relations@relaymedical.com

Bernhard Langer
EU Investor Relations
Office. +49 (0) 177 774 2314
Email: blanger@relaymedical.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77847


© Newsfilecorp 2021
