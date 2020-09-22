Relay Medical Forms Clinical and Strategic Advisory Boards

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2020) - Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTCQB: RYMDF) (FSE: EIY2) ("Relay" or the "Company") , a developer of MedTech innovation, is pleased to report on the formation of a Clinical Advisory Board of multi-disciplined experts and a Strategic Advisory Board to guide the Company on regulation, finance, and commercial strategies in the healthtech sector. The Company is also pleased to announce initial appointments to both boards consisting of accomplished medical professionals, senior executives, and tenured industry specialists.

"Integral to any successful business in healthcare is understanding the problem to solve and the vantage point of those on the frontline who will implement, oversee and experience the solution. We are very pleased to welcome these advisors to the Relay team who share our fervent passion for innovation and for improving the quality of life for patients and families around the globe. We look forward to working closely with them as we advance commercial activities and make market entry for multiple products in the Relay portfolio," said Yoav Raiter, CEO of Relay Medical Corp.

Relay Medical Clinical Advisory Board

Dr. Murray Berall

Dr. Berall is a Nephrologist and Sleep Medicine Specialist at the Vaughan Heart Institute and Humber River Hospital. Born and raised in Halifax, Nova Scotia, he studied genetics at McGill University and attended medical school at Dalhousie University. He completed his post-graduate education in Internal Medicine and Nephrology at the University of Toronto. He was the first Director of Dialysis at HRH and helped oversee the creation of the initial program. He has helped develop teaching tools for specialists and family doctors on the management of CKD, Diabetes, Lipids and Hypertension, Hyponatremia, Gout and Atrial Fibrillation. Dr. Berall completed his training in sleep medicine, attending the Stanford School of Sleep Medicine in Paolo Alto, California. He is actively engaged in research in the field of sleep medicine, the impact of fluid shifts on OSA and the relationship to ESRD and CKD patients.

Dr. Tejal Patel

Dr. Patel is a clinical associate professor at the University of Waterloo and her research interests are in pharmacotherapeutic management of neurological conditions, in particular dementia, epilepsy and Parkinson's disease. Her current research includes the assessment, classification and management of drug related problems in persons presenting with cognitive impairment as well as the frail elderly in primary care settings with a particular focus on medication management capacity and adherence to medications.

Dr. Michael M. Greenberg

Michael co-founded and leads Fio Corporation, which pioneered and commercialized a data-and-device platform that brings to community-based healthcare settings below the level of hospitals the same level of quality in diagnostics, treatment, and tracking that is currently available mostly in hospitals. This platform - Fionet - comprises mobile devices that provide quality-controlled diagnosis and treatment guidance at the point of care, integrated with real-time tracking and reporting for remote supervisors, managers, public health agencies, and funders. Previously, Michael built a global champion in medical imaging software: one billion medical imaging patient scans were performed worldwide with this technology. He led that company from startup to a public offering on NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange, the Profit 100 list, the top-performing stock on the Toronto Stock Exchange, winning the Canada Export Award, and the Canada Award for Business Excellence in Innovation. Eighteen months after Michael left the company, it was sold in a deal worth 500 million dollars, and later acquired by IBM. Michael received a medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania and went on to a neurosurgery residency and a National Institutes of Health biophysics post-doctoral fellowship at the University of Toronto.

Dr. Michael Varenbut

Dr. Varenbut's career in healthcare began in 1985 when he started at the University of Toronto to study Sciences. He then graduated from Medical School at the University of Toronto and completed residency training in Family & Community Medicine at Sunnybrook Hospital. He underwent further Sleep Medicine Specialty training at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York and at the Stanford University School of Sleep Medicine in 2000. In 2002 he was certified by the American Society of Addiction Medicine. Dr. Varenbut has contributed to a significant body of scholarly work in three primary areas: Addiction Medicine, Sleep Medicine, and Primary Care and is a Fellow of the Canadian College of Family Physicians, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Fellow of the American Society of Addiction Medicine. Michael has received great acclaim for his work in academia, receiving Teaching Awards from the University of Toronto, Faculty of Medicine for the Peters-Boyd Academy in 2003 and 2010 and being nominated multiple times. Dr. Varenbut also completed an MBA at the Richard Ivey School of business at Western University. Michael's vision of the future of healthcare includes a push towards preventative medicine as a standard, where instead of treating diseases after they arise, we strive to avoid the disease altogether in the first place by promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Philipp Stücklin

Philipp is a Project Manager and Senior Systems Engineer with 12 years of experience interacting with stakeholders & key opinion leaders in medtech and start-up environments. He has successfully led many medical device development projects for clients in B2B settings under an ISO 13485 quality management system and is passionate about innovating--both in product design and in continuous process improvement. Having lived and worked in different countries and cultures, Philipp easily communicates on a professional level in four languages and has an excellent grasp of international collaborations. He is a team player with an analytical and methodical work style and possesses quick comprehension skills.

Relay Medical Strategic Advisory Board

Colin Greenaway

Mr. Colin Greenaway has 37 years of policing experience, and currently occupies a senior leadership role with one of Canada's largest policing agencies. He is passionate about his work in specialized emergency response and is drawn to challenges, change and working within an organization that makes a difference in public health and safety. Colin has strong leadership, interpersonal and decision-making skills with broad experience in the public sector. Colin has advised and contributed to companies in the medical field; specifically, an innovative concussion clinic and an artificial intelligence-based genomics company.

Barak Carmon

Mr. Carmon is a life-long technology entrepreneur, with multiple successful exits and over 30 years of experience. He has co-founded and served in executive technical, operational, financial and business development positions in four companies. Currently he is the Managing director of JBCI Holdings, an advisory firm which specializes in fundraising, business development and strategic planning and focuses on North American and Israeli-related opportunities. He is also an advisor to a number of family offices and funds. Barak earned a Bachelor's in Economics with a specialization in computing from UCLA and Tel Aviv University and an MBA from Tel Aviv University, both magna cum laude.

Robert Carducci

Robert Carducci is a seasoned marketing executive with over a decade of leadership experience building iconic global brands including Delissio, Drumstick, Smarties and KitKat. Most recently Rob served as Marketing Director for the largest cannabis information website in the world Leafly.com, owned by Leafly Holdings, Inc. Robert is currently the Chief Commercial Officer of Glow LifeTech.

Robert Cash, JD

Robert is a co-founder, President and CEO of Skye Capital and its related companies and a partner in Skye Trillium CMBS. Robert has been involved over the past 20 years in the syndication, ownership, management and development of numerous business opportunities in Canada. Robert leads Skye Capital in its initiatives and in the investigation and structuring of new opportunities, managing relationships and due diligence. Robert has transacted business as principal with numerous high-profile Canadian companies, has provided advisory services to a variety of public and private companies and has provided legal services to the Province of Ontario, several municipalities and Boards of Education. Formerly, Robert was a partner with preeminent Canadian law firm, specializing in Real Estate, Finance and Corporate-Commercial Law. Robert has lectured at the Law Society of Upper Canada, has authored various articles on matters of interest to the legal bar and has taught at the Ontario Bar Admission Course.

Shlomit Dekel

Shlomit Dekel is President of Fio Corporation, which she co-founded with Dr. Michael Greenberg. Previously, Ms. Dekel held a number of executive roles at NASDAQ-traded, medical imaging software leader Cedara Software Corp., including VP Sales, VP Business Development, General Manager of the Surgical Division, and director of a joint venture with Mitsui, Japan's largest industrial company. Ms. Dekel oversaw projects in mergers and acquisitions and divestments, and built strategic alliances and long-term partnerships with major multinational healthcare companies, including B. Braun, Biomet, Elekta, Hitachi, GE, McKesson, Medtronic, Philips, Siemens, Toshiba, and Zeiss. She completed financial executive education courses with the Wharton School of Business in Philadelphia. She worked at the Technion (Israel Institute of Technology), managing research projects in man-machine interfaces in critical systems, including in the aerospace sector (for NASA and DARPA), in computerization of military war rooms) and the healthcare sector (human errors in hospital intensive care units).

