Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Relay Medical Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RELA   CA75943L1058

RELAY MEDICAL CORP.

(RELA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Relay Medical : Joint Spectroscopic and Biosensor System for Point-of-Care Testing Patent Granted in Europe

08/23/2021 | 11:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Relay Medical Joint Spectroscopic and Biosensor System for Point-of-Care Testing Patent Granted in Europe

TORONTO, August 23, 2021 - Relay Medical Corp. ('Relay' or the 'Company') (CSE: RELA, OTC: RYMDF, FSE: EIY2) reports on an issuance by the European Patent Office (EPO) which grants the Company EP 3149489 with an expiry date of May 20, 2035. This new patent continues to expand the broad reach of Relay's intellectual property portfolio for its diagnostics and analysis platforms in the rapidly growing IoT ('internet-of-things') healthcare market.

Relay Medical's Joint Spectroscopic and Biosensor System for Point-of-Care Testing patent's main claims cover the Company's HemoPalm Analysis Platform and IVD related assets. Utilizing a disposable, unit-use cartridge and handheld reader, it is designed to improve the cost, quality, timeliness, and efficiency of patient care.

RECENT NEWS: Relay recently announced an engagement with a U.S. home-testing leader, to bring a multipurpose platform to market, including COVID-19 home-testing: https://bit.ly/3klTiUq

In addition, the Company recently announced an engagement with Canada's largest medical technology developer, StarFish Medical to provide the Cybeats platform for high-valued connected medical devices. The engagement includes the SBOM software to monitor security of the products being developed and can be licensed by StarFish clients for continued protection. The complete release can be found here: https://bit.ly/2W9uNBf

SUBSCRIBE: For more information on Relay or to subscribe to the Company's mail list visit: https://www.relaymedical.com/news

About Relay Medical Corp.

Relay Medical is a technology innovator headquartered in Toronto, Canada focused on the development of novel solutions in the diagnostics and AI data science and IoT security sectors.

Website: www.relaymedical.com

Contact:
Destine Lee
Media & Communications
Relay Medical Corp.
Office. 647-872-9982
TF. 1-844-247-6633
Media Inquiries: media@relaymedical.com
Investor Relations: investor.relations@relaymedical.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as 'plan', 'expect', 'project', 'intend', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate' and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions 'may' or 'will' occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com

Relay MedicalAugust 23, 2021

Disclaimer

Relay Medical Corp. published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 03:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RELAY MEDICAL CORP.
08/23RELAY MEDICAL : Joint Spectroscopic and Biosensor System for Point-of-Care Testi..
PU
08/23RELAY MEDICAL : & Fio Partner with US Home Testing Leader to Bring Platform Nati..
AQ
08/20RELAY MEDICAL : & Fio Partner with US Home Testing Leader to Bring Platform Nati..
PU
08/20Relay Medical & Fio Partner with Us Home Testing Leader to Bring Platform Nat..
CI
08/17RELAY MEDICAL : Strengthens Executive Team with Cybersecurity Leader Chris Blask..
PU
08/16RELAY MEDICAL : Certified by Tritan Software; A Health Management Platform for G..
PU
08/05Relay Medical Corp. and Fio Corporation Together Through Their Joint Venture ..
CI
08/05RELAY MEDICAL : Fionet Platform being deployed for COVID-19 Testing at Tennis Ca..
AQ
08/04Relay Medical Corp. and Fio Corporation to Deploy Fionet Platform Through Usa..
CI
08/04RELAY MEDICAL : & Fio to Deploy Fionet Platform Through USAID in 144 Remote Comm..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,23 M - -
Net income 2021 -12,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 46,0 M 45,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 37,4x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,00x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart RELAY MEDICAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Relay Medical Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yoav Raiter Chief Executive Officer
W. Clark Kent President & Director
Christopher J. Hopkins Chief Financial Officer
iGAL Roytblat Chief Technology Officer
Ian Fine Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELAY MEDICAL CORP.-34.29%43
SARTORIUS AG82.61%46 853
REVENIO GROUP OYJ19.98%1 873
BIOTAGE AB (PUBL)77.84%1 827
CELLAVISION AB (PUBL)47.62%1 225
VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION65.29%1 087