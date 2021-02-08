Relay Medical Provides Update on Operations and Corporate Activity

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2021) - Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTC: RYMDF) (FSE: EIY2) ("Relay" or the "Company"), a developer of MedTech innovation, is pleased to provide an update on corporate activities, new appointments and operations related to its Fionet Rapid Response Group ("FRR") venture and Pharmatrac product lines.

Relay Medical is pleased to announce the appointment of Ian Fine as Vice-President of R&D of Relay Medical and Chief Technology Officer of Fionet Rapid Response Group.

Mr. Fine brings years of executive leadership experience to Relay and has led strategy for Fio's mobile diagnostic and cloud information services for 10 years, directing development, regulatory, quality, production, and service teams. Ian previously held leadership positions with several innovative technology companies.

"We are very pleased to have Ian join the Relay Medical team and welcome his vast experience and technical leadership on Fionet development and deployments," said Yoav Raiter, CEO, Relay Medical Corp.

For four years, Ian steered the core technology division at Cedara Software, a NASDAQ-traded, medical imaging software leader, which designed and produced middleware and applications in imaging devices such as MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, PET, digital x-ray, ultrasound, PACS/HIS, and image guided surgery.

W. Clark Kent joins Relay's Board of Directors

The Company is also pleased to announce the joining of W. Clark Kent to the Relay Medical Board of Directors. Since January 2018 Clark has served as the President of the Company, and additionally acts as CEO of Glow LifeTech Ltd., an emerging nutrient delivery technology.

In conjunction with Mr. Kent's appointment, Gerard Edwards will step down from the Relay Medical Board of Directors. The Company would like to thank Gerard for his commitment and dedication during the Relay's formative years and wish him the best on his future endeavours.

Warren Smulowitz Joins Strategic Advisory Board

Mr. Smulowitz will advise on corporate finance and business development matters. In 2013 Mr. Smulowitz relocated back to Toronto from New York City to lead a Wealth Management and Investment Banking practice at the Bank of Montreal. He specialized in a hybrid investment banking while concentrating on alternative asset allocations, private equity investments, cash management and investment due diligence. In his short time at Nesbitt Burns he built the largest producing US book of business in the firm.

Warren was named top producer for Nesbitt Burns Securities Limited two years in a row. Mr. Smulowitz previously consulted for a large Multi-Billion Dollar European Family office where he assisted their investment banking platform in North America and was responsible for acquisitions, dispositions, asset management, due diligence, and initiating debt and equity transactions.

Other Business

To support the Company's strategic communications and investor relations efforts the Company has retained the services of digital marketing firms Digitonic Ltd. and Octagon Media Corp. In conjunction to these agreements the Company has agreed to compensation of approximately $450,000 USD over the term of the agreement and 750,000 share purchase options.

Relay announces that it has granted an aggregate of 850,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company at the previous days closing price and expiring five(5) years from the date of grant, to certain officers, directors, and consultants of the Company.

SUBSCRIBE: For more information on Relay or to subscribe to the Company's mail list visit: https://www.relaymedical.com/news

About Relay Medical Corp.

Relay Medical is a MedTech innovation Company headquartered in Toronto, Canada focused on the development of novel technologies in the diagnostics and AI data science sectors.

Website: www.relaymedical.com

About FionetTM

Fio developed and globally markets the FionetTM, a mobile, point-of-care, data-and-device platform for mass testing, triage, treating, and tracking in community-based settings, such as pharmacies, clinics, airports, schools, and workplaces.

Fionet has been deployed to manage COVID, HIV, Malaria, Dengue, STIs, Ebola, and other infectious as well as non-communicable diseases. Healthcare organizations, multinational and smaller corporations, private healthcare providers, global health agencies (such as Gates Foundation and the Global Fund), and the US Department of Defense have used Fionet to benefit 1 million patients in over a dozen countries. Fionet's superb results have been documented in two dozen peer-reviewed scientific publications.

Fionet provides on-the-spot quality-controlled diagnosis and treatment guidance for healthcare workers, integrated with real-time tracking and reporting for off-site managers, public health agencies, and funders. In decentralized facilities, where the vast majority of worldwide healthcare is delivered, Fionet elevates the quality of healthcare and reduces financial waste to transform the reach, economics, and quality of global healthcare.

Contact:

W. Clark Kent

President

Relay Medical Corp.

Office. 647-872-9982 ext. 2

TF. 1-844-247-6633 ext. 2

investor.relations@relaymedical.com

Bernhard Langer

EU Investor Relations

Office. +49 (0) 177 774 2314

Email: blanger@relaymedical.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73912