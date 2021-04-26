Relay Medical Retains Emerging Markets Consulting LLC for Investor Relations Advisory Services

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2021) - Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTCQB: RYMDF) (FSE: EIY2) ("Relay" or the "Company"), a technology developer and innovator, announces that Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) has been retained to provide investor and public relations services. EMC specializes in helping small and mid-sized public companies establish brand awareness and increase market share to its customer base while improving visibility to the institutional and retail investment community.

"With the recent deployments of Toronto Airport and partnering with Canada's largest lab company Lifelabs, Relay has a lot to share with the marketplace," said W. Clark Kent, President, Relay Medical Corp. "We look forward to working with Emerging Markets to bring Relay to a broader audience and build on our communication as we progress through these milestones and others like the recent acquisition of Cybeats, an innovative IoT Cybersecurity company."

James Painter, President of EMC, said, "with the termotulous year we have all faced, hope springs eternal. Working with Relay Medical is an honor and a privilege. The company's prospects met our stringent requirements and we are happy to have Relay on our prestigious client roster."

The Company announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,500,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company at $0.50 per common share and expiring five (5) years from the date of grant, to certain officers, directors and consultants of the Company.

About Emerging Markets Consulting LLC

Based in Orlando, Florida, Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) brings over 40 years combined experience in the investor relations industry. EMC is an international investor relations firm with affiliates around the world. EMC is relationship-driven and results-oriented with the goal of seeking attractive emerging companies and concentrating its resources and efforts to serve a limited number of high-quality clients.

For more information, visit EMC's website at www.emergingmarketsllc.com

About Relay Medical Corp.

Relay Medical is a technology innovation Company headquartered in Toronto, Canada focused on the development of novel technologies in the diagnostics and AI data science and IoT security sectors.

Website: www.relaymedical.com

