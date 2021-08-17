Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Relay Medical Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RELA   CA75943L1058

RELAY MEDICAL CORP.

(RELA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Relay Medical : Strengthens Executive Team with Cybersecurity Leader Chris Blask as VP of Strategy, Vadim Kositsky to VP of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

08/17/2021 | 10:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Relay Strengthens Executive Team with Cybersecurity Leader Chris Blask as VP of Strategy, Vadim Kositsky to VP of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

TORONTO, August 17, 2021 - Relay Medical Corp. ('Relay' or the 'Company') (CSE: RELA, OTCQB: RYMDF, Frankfurt: EIY2) is pleased to announce the strategic appointments of Mr. Chris Blask to the position of Vice President of Strategy, and Mr. Vadim Kositsky to Vice President of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, strengthening the technical and executive leadership of the Company.

The appointments of Mr. Blask and Mr. Kositsky are critical to the advancement of the Company's strategic initiatives related to IoT security, Data sciences and Artificial Intelligence. Both appointments are effective immediately.

As VP Strategy, Mr. Blask will support the development and execution of the Company's strategic direction and play an active role in implementing operations-oriented value creation opportunities across Relay's technologies and product lines. VP of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Mr. Kositsky will lead the evolution of the Company's focus on applying artificial intelligence and machine learning throughout Relay's products.

'On behalf of the Company I'd like to welcome Chris and Vadim to their respective positions of VP Strategy and VP AI and Data Science,' said Yoav Raiter, CEO, Relay Medical Corp. 'Originally joining as a Strategic Advisor to the Company, we are pleased to invite Chris to this key executive position. He will be an invaluable resource as we expand the market reach of our Cybeats integrated cybersecurity platform, as well as other Company business and technical initiatives. Vadim will lead the strategic implementation of AI, machine learning and data sciences which is a critical focus for our Company. Enlisting this executive strength is an exciting milestone and adds momentum to our current phase of growth.'

Chris Blask, VP Strategy

Mr. Blask is a seasoned global cybersecurity executive with nearly 30 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry. He has held executive positions with leading technology companies such as Unisys and Cisco Systems and has advised public and private organizations in every sector around the world. In his role at the Office of Innovation at Unisys, Mr. Blask created and led the Operational Technology and IoT security practices, invented the Digital Bill of Materials (DBOM) structure, and established the Unisys Marine Living Research Center. He is also credited with building a multi-billion-dollar firewall business at Cisco, a well-renowned U.S cybersecurity icon.

Mr. Blask also chairs and is on the board of a number of non-profit cybersecurity organizations and contributes to a wide range of global security efforts. Follow Chris on his blog[1], twitter[2] and on LinkedIn[3].

Vadim Kositsky, VP Artificial Intelligence & Data Science

Mr. Kositsky has over 15 years of senior level experience specializing in the development of innovative artificial intelligence projects in computer vision and machine learning and has extensive knowledge in AI, cloud-based data science, as well as android, R&D and software development.

Mr. Kositsky has worked in multidisciplinary fields including geophysics, ophthalmic optics, and medical diagnostics. Prior to joining Relay Medical in 2019, he was a lead developer at Fio Corporation, he worked as team lead, senior software and algorithms developer for the integration of motion and eye tracking and system image processing at Shamir Optical, and is formerly an algorithms developer for the Israeli Defense Forces and for the Navy, in the Hydrography branch. Mr. Kositsky has a MSc in Medical Physics from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Physics from Technion - Israel Institute of Technology.

About Relay Medical Corp.

Relay Medical is a technology innovator headquartered in Toronto, Canada focused on the development of novel technologies in the diagnostics, AI data science and IoT security sectors.

Website: www.relaymedical.com

Contact:
Destine Lee
Media & Communications
Relay Medical Corp.
Office. 647-872-9982
TF. 1-844-247-6633
Media Inquiries: media@relaymedical.com
Investor Relations: investor.relations@relaymedical.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as 'plan', 'expect', 'project', 'intend', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate' and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions 'may' or 'will' occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com

[1]https://blask.org/

[2]https://twitter.com/chrisblask

[3]https://www.linkedin.com/in/chrisblask/

Relay MedicalAugust 17, 2021

Disclaimer

Relay Medical Corp. published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 14:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RELAY MEDICAL CORP.
10:14aRELAY MEDICAL : Strengthens Executive Team with Cybersecurity Leader Chris Blask..
PU
08/16RELAY MEDICAL : Certified by Tritan Software; A Health Management Platform for G..
PU
08/05Relay Medical Corp. and Fio Corporation Together Through Their Joint Venture ..
CI
08/05RELAY MEDICAL : Fionet Platform being deployed for COVID-19 Testing at Tennis Ca..
AQ
08/04Relay Medical Corp. and Fio Corporation to Deploy Fionet Platform Through Usa..
CI
08/04RELAY MEDICAL : & Fio to Deploy Fionet Platform Through USAID in 144 Remote Comm..
AQ
07/30RELAY MEDICAL : Engages Top Cybersecurity Marketing Agency Bluetext for Cybeats ..
PU
07/30Relay Medical Corp. Engages Bluetext LLC for Cybeats Product Line
CI
07/28RELAY MEDICAL : Cybeats Joins the Internet of Things Security Foundation
PU
07/23RELAY MEDICAL : Cybeats Cybersecurity Platform Supports Android Operating System..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,23 M - -
Net income 2021 -12,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 44,4 M 44,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 36,1x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,93x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart RELAY MEDICAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Relay Medical Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yoav Raiter Chief Executive Officer
W. Clark Kent President & Director
Christopher J. Hopkins Chief Financial Officer
iGAL Roytblat Chief Technology Officer
Ian Fine Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELAY MEDICAL CORP.-34.29%42
SARTORIUS AG73.33%45 950
REVENIO GROUP OYJ17.89%1 856
BIOTAGE AB (PUBL)70.50%1 786
CELLAVISION AB (PUBL)53.49%1 299
VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION64.87%1 084