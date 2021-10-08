Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Relay Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RLAY   US75943R1023

RELAY THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(RLAY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Relay Therapeutics : Corporate Update Call - October 2021.pdf

10/08/2021 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate Update Call: Data Presentations at AACR-NCI-EORTC Molecular Targets Conference

October 2021

Confidential | © 2021 Relay Therapeutics

1

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements and information about our current and future prospects and our operations and financial results, which are based on currently available information. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our strategy, future financial condition, future operations, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected market growth, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as ''aim,'' ''anticipate,'' ''assume,'' ''believe,'' ''contemplate,'' ''continue,'' ''could,'' ''design,'' ''due,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''goal,'' ''intend,'' ''may,'' ''objective,'' "opportunity," ''plan,'' ''predict,'' ''positioned,'' ''potential,'' ''seek,'' ''should,'' ''target,'' ''will,'' ''would'' and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include express or implied statements about the initiation, timing, progress and results of our current and future clinical trials, including the cohort expansion of our ongoing clinical trial for RLY-4008, the initiation of a clinical trial for RLY-2608 and additional data disclosures for RLY-4008 and RLY-2608, and current and future preclinical studies of our product candidates; the potential therapeutic benefits of our product candidates, including potential efficacy and tolerability, and combination potential of our product candidates; whether preliminary results from our preclinical or clinical trials will be predictive of the final results of the trials or any future clinical trials of our product candidates; the possibility that unconfirmed results from these trials will not be confirmed by additional data as the clinical trials progress; the market opportunities for our product candidates; the expected strategic benefits and potential receipt of payments under our collaborations; our ability to successfully establish or maintain collaborations or strategic relationships for our product candidates; expectations regarding current and future interactions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA); our ability to manufacture our product candidates in conformity with the FDA's requirements; the capabilities and development of our DynamoTM platform; our financial performance; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including mitigation efforts and economic effects, on any of the foregoing or other aspects of our business operations, including but not limited to our preclinical studies and future clinical trials; our plans to develop, manufacture and commercialize our current product candidates and any future product candidates; and the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business, current product candidates and any future product candidates.

Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make due to a number of risks and uncertainties. These and other risks, uncertainties and important factors are described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as well as any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of the date of this presentation and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, the occurrence of certain events or otherwise. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

Certain information contained in this presentation relates to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and our own internal estimates and research. While we believe these third-party studies, publications, surveys and other data to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, we have not independently verified, and make no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, no independent source has evaluated the reasonableness or accuracy of our internal estimates or research and no reliance should be made on any information or statements made in this presentation relating to or based on such internal estimates and research.

This presentation contains trademarks, trade names and service marks of other companies, which are the property of their respective owners.

Confidential | © 2021 Relay Therapeutics

2

Relay Tx Has Delivered Against All Key Objectives

Programs

Dynamo™ Platform and Capabilities

Goal Set at Time of July 2020 IPO

Status

Goal Set at Time of July 2020 IPO

Status

Initiate Phase 1 clinical trial in 2H 2020

RLY-4008

Limit off-target toxicities / be highly selective for FGFR2

(FGFR2)

Show initial data to support promising tolerability

Show initial data demonstrating potential for tumor reduction

across a number of FGFR2 alterations and lines of treatment

Potentially increase addressable population

Design molecule with PI3Kα isoform selectivity

RLY-2608

Design molecule with H1047X mutant selectivity

(PI3Kα)

Additional mutant selectivity demonstrated in E545X

and E542X, potentially increasing addressable patient

population to ~100K

Begin IND-enabling studies in 2021

RLY-1971

Identify strategic development path

(SHP2)

Genentech partnership

Clear focus on execution

Continue platform evolution

  • ZebiAI acquisition

Build team out across all key functions

Prove clinical development execution

  • Excellent enrollment of 2 Phase 1 studies during a global pandemic

Expand scope of research (genetic diseases)

Create scale in research

Confidential | © 2021 Relay Therapeutics

3

FGFR2 - Highlights from Recent RLY-4008 Interim Clinical Data Disclosure

Selectivity

Safety and

RLY-4008 Tolerability

Data

Early Efficacy

Implications for Relay Tx

Source: RLY-4008 data as presented at 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC Molecular Targets Conference

Confidential | © 2021 Relay Therapeutics

No significant hyperphosphatemia (FGFR1) or diarrhea (FGFR4) observed to-date

Robust inhibition of FGFR2 with promising initial tolerability data

Early evidence of tumor regressions across several tumor and alteration types

(with 3 out of 6 fusion positive cholangiocarcinoma FGFR-inhibitor naïve patients exhibiting confirmed PRs)

RLY-4008 data support:

Relay Tx's clinical

Ability to achieve rapid proof-

Relay Tx's

development

of-concept to enable further

Dynamo™ platform

execution capabilities

clinical development

and approach

Preliminary data as of 09-Sept-2021

4

PI3Kα Opportunity Is Among the Largest Ever for Precision Oncology

Pan-mutant selective drug represents significant clinical opportunity

Relay Tx has a unique

understanding of PI3Kα

US Patients - Solid Tumors Incidence (Annual)1

~156K

~99K

E542X, E545X

~58K

~9K

H1047X

(excl. H1047R)

~48K

H1047R

KRAS G12C

PI3Kα

PI3Kα alterations observed across

multiple tumor types - select indications

US Patients - Comprehensive Incidence (Annual)

70K

15K

H1047X

60K

~58K

~13K

E542X, E545X

50K

10K

~9K

40K

~7K

30K

5K

~4K

20K

10K

~600

0

0

Kinase domain mutation

hotspot H1047

Orthosteric site

Helical domain mutation hotspots E542 and E545

First gen

Pan-PI3K/mTOR inhibitors:

2010s

Pan-PI3K inhibitors:

2019

PI3Kα-predominant inhibitor

Today

Pan-mutant selective

Significant toxicity

Significant toxicity

(alpelisib): PFS benefit with limited TI

inhibitor needed

Sources: FoundationInsights® database; SEER

1. Annual incidence of solid tumors with KRAS G12C, PI3K H1047R, PI3K H1047X, PI3K E542X + E545X alterations; 2. KRAS wild-type colorectal cancer; 3. Head & Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 4. Clear Cell Ovarian Cancer

Confidential | © 2021 Relay Therapeutics

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Relay Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 10:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RELAY THERAPEUTICS, INC.
06:12aRELAY THERAPEUTICS : Announces Preclinical Data that Support RLY-2608 as the First Known A..
PU
06:11aRELAY THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:01aRELAY THERAPEUTICS : Announces Interim Clinical Data that Support RLY-4008 as a Highly Sel..
GL
10/07RELAY THERAPEUTICS : Announces Preclinical Data that Support RLY-2608 as the First Known A..
AQ
09/13RELAY THERAPEUTICS : to Present Clinical Data on RLY-4008 and Preclinical Data on RLY-2608..
AQ
08/26NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
08/17RELAY THERAPEUTICS : HC Wainwright Adjusts Relay Therapeutics' Price Target to $54 From $5..
MT
08/12RELAY THERAPEUTICS : Q2 Net Loss Widens; Says Funds Sufficient Until 2024
MT
08/12RELAY THERAPEUTICS : Announces Corporate Updates and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial..
PU
08/12RELAY THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RELAY THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5,12 M - -
Net income 2021 -355 M - -
Net cash 2021 213 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,80x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 410 M 2 410 M -
EV / Sales 2021 429x
EV / Sales 2022 246x
Nbr of Employees 203
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart RELAY THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Relay Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELAY THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 26,00 $
Average target price 54,33 $
Spread / Average Target 109%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjiv K. Patel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Catinazzo Vice President-Finance
Alexis A. Borisy Executive Chairman
Donald A. Bergstrom Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Ben B. Wolf Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELAY THERAPEUTICS, INC.-37.44%2 410
MODERNA, INC.196.12%124 872
LONZA GROUP AG22.50%55 828
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.36.08%46 719
SEAGEN INC.-7.38%29 512
PHARMARON BEIJING CO., LTD.78.91%25 059