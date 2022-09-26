Advanced search
    RLAY   US75943R1023

RELAY THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(RLAY)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-23 pm EDT
22.45 USD   +1.45%
Relay Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at Bank of America Securities 2022 Precision Oncology Conference
GL
07:30aRelay Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at Bank of America Securities 2022 Precision Oncology Conference
AQ
INSIDER SELL : Relay Therapeutics
MT
Relay Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at Bank of America Securities 2022 Precision Oncology Conference

09/26/2022 | 07:31am EDT
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY), a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies, is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Bank of America Securities 2022 Precision Oncology Conference on Monday, October 3, 2022, at 2:50 p.m. ET. The fireside chat will be webcast live and may be accessed through Relay Therapeutics’ website under Events in the News & Events section through the following link: https://ir.relaytx.com/news-events/events-presentations. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for up to 30 days following the presentation.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics (Nasdaq: RLAY) is a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies with the goal of bringing life-changing therapies to patients. As the first of a new breed of biotech created at the intersection of disparate technologies, Relay Therapeutics aims to push the boundaries of what’s possible in drug discovery. Its Dynamo™ platform integrates an array of leading-edge computational and experimental approaches designed to drug protein targets that have previously been intractable. Relay Therapeutics’ initial focus is on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. For more information, please visit www.relaytx.com or follow us on Twitter.

Contact:
Caroline Glen
617-370-8837
cglen@relaytx.com

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
973-271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8,25 M - -
Net income 2022 -293 M - -
Net cash 2022 186 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,41x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 706 M 2 706 M -
EV / Sales 2022 305x
EV / Sales 2023 120x
Nbr of Employees 305
Free-Float 97,7%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 22,45 $
Average target price 40,44 $
Spread / Average Target 80,2%
Managers and Directors
Sanjiv K. Patel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Catinazzo Chief Financial Officer
Alexis A. Borisy Executive Chairman
Donald A. Bergstrom President-Research & Development
Ben B. Wolf Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELAY THERAPEUTICS, INC.-26.90%2 706
MODERNA, INC.-51.32%48 368
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-32.86%35 330
LONZA GROUP AG-41.68%33 599
SEAGEN INC.-9.96%25 673
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.18.40%24 099