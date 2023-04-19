Advanced search
    RLAY   US75943R1023

RELAY THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(RLAY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:50:30 2023-04-19 am EDT
12.69 USD   +9.21%
07:31aRelay Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
07:30aRelay Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
04/18Top Midday Decliners
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Relay Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

04/19/2023 | 07:31am EDT
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY) is scheduled to participate in two upcoming fireside chats:

  • Stifel 2023 Targeted Oncology Days, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET
  • BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. PT

The fireside chats will be webcast live and may be accessed through Relay Therapeutics’ website under Events in the News & Events section through the following link: https://ir.relaytx.com/news-events/events-presentations. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available for up to 30 days following each event.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies with the goal of bringing life-changing therapies to patients. As the first of a new breed of biotech created at the intersection of complementary techniques and technologies, Relay Therapeutics aims to push the boundaries of what’s possible in drug discovery. Its Dynamo™ platform integrates an array of leading-edge computational and experimental approaches designed to drug protein targets that have previously been intractable or inadequately addressed. Relay Therapeutics’ initial focus is on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. For more information, please visit www.relaytx.com or follow us on Twitter

Contact:
Caroline Glen
617-370-8837
cglen@relaytx.com

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
973-271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com


Analyst Recommendations on RELAY THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2,28 M - -
Net income 2023 -358 M - -
Net cash 2023 260 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,88x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 410 M 1 410 M -
EV / Sales 2023 505x
EV / Sales 2024 39,4x
Nbr of Employees 327
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart RELAY THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Relay Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELAY THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 11,62 $
Average target price 32,00 $
Spread / Average Target 175%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjiv K. Patel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Catinazzo Chief Financial Officer
Alexis A. Borisy Executive Chairman
Donald A. Bergstrom President-Research & Development
Ben B. Wolf Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELAY THERAPEUTICS, INC.-22.22%1 410
MODERNA, INC.-20.59%55 009
LONZA GROUP AG29.42%48 543
SEAGEN INC.59.52%38 394
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-1.05%37 736
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-15.14%25 052
