Relay Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision medicine company. The Company is focused on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The Company's Dynamo platform integrates an array of computational and experimental approaches designed to address drug-protein targets that have previously been intractable or inadequately addressed. The Company's product candidates are RLY-4008, RLY-2608, and GDC-1971. RLY-4008 is an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors. RLY-2608 is a pan-mutant (H1047X, E542X, and E545X) and isoform-selective phosphoinositide 3 kinase alpha (PI3Ka) inhibitor. GDC-1971 is an inhibitor of Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2), as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

