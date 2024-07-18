TSX.V: HSTR | OTCQX: HSTXF

Production.

Grade.

Growth.

Argonaut's Mexico Portfolio

Acquisition Presentation

July 2024

Ambition

"Heliostar aims to be a premier precious metals growth company; producing more than 500,000 ounce of gold per year by 2030.

Building mines in the 100-250kozpa production space abdicated by the major mining companies.

Gold deposits regularly grow larger, and this space is a proven pathway to building a multi-billion-dollar business."

- Charles Funk, CEO

Terms of the Transaction

Transaction

• Heliostar to acquire Florida Canyon Gold Inc's ("FCGI") Mexico portfolio, comprising the La Colorada Mine, San Agustin Mine, Cerro de Gallo

Project, and San Antonio Project

Consideration

Heliostar to pay total consideration of US$5 million upon closing

Interim Period

• Assets to be operated in the interim period by FCGI under an agreed budget. All cashflow generated from the acquired assets during the

interim period accrue to Heliostar, less US$ 5 million of operating cashflow

Minimum US$2 million of net working capital upon closing at the Mexican assets

Mexican Anti-Trust (COFECE) approval

Conditions and

Customary regulatory, court, stock exchange, and other approvals including:

Approvals

TSX Venture consent

Effective Date

Effective date of July 11, 2024

Timing

Anticipated closing in October 2024

Elimination of;

Other

(a) up to US$20 million in contingent payments payable by Heliostar towards the Ana Paula Project, and

• (b) up to US$150 million in conditional option payments and the issuance of a 2% net smelter returns royalty on the San Antonio Project,

Transformational Acquisition

IMMEDIATE CASH FLOW

Cash flow from San Agustin and La Colorado mines accrues to

Heliostar as of July 11th 2024

BROADENS ASSET BASE

Removes single asset risk with five Mexican assets: two producing, one permitted and two at permitting stage

LOW ACQUISITION COST

US$5M acquisition payment + $5M cashflow from operations for 3.5M M&I gold ounces plus the Cerro del Gallo historical resource

ENHANCES ANA PAULA

Eliminates Heliostar's remaining contingent milestone payments

of up to US$20 million on the Ana Paula Project

EXPANDS MANAGEMENT TEAM

Adds existing in-country team with a strong track record of

operating mines in Mexico

TRANSFORMATIVE PATHWAY

Self funded pathway to create a premium precious metals

company in Mexico with near term target of +150,000 gold ozpa

Pro Forma Capitalization

$60M

Market Capitalization

271 M

Fully diluted shares

*Raising $23M

202M

Shares Outstanding on Issue

53.3 M Warrants

$3.5M

15.6 M

Options and RSUs

SHARE STRUCTURE

53% Institutional

42% HNW & Retail

5%

Board & Management

TRADING

ANALYST

ANALYST

SYMBOLS

COVERAGE

WATCHLIST

Mike Niehuser

TSX.V: HSTR OTCQX: HSTXF

/NOTES

Portfolio Position

La Colorada Mine

San Agustin Mine

San Antonio Project

Cerro del Gallo Project

Ana Paula Project

Producing Gold Assets

Growth Gold Projects

Unga Project in Alaska, USA

2

4

PRODUCING MINES

GROWTH ASSETS

580 koz1

3.5 Moz1

PROBABLE RESERVES

CURRENT M&I RESOURCES

<>1

1.0 Moz2

ACQUISITION PRICE PER M&I RESOURCE OUNCE

CURRENT INFERRED RESOURCES

  1. Tabulated from NI 43-101 reports (La Colorada - 2021, San Agustin - 2024 and Ana Paula - 2023)
  2. Tabulated from NI 43-101 reports (La Colorada - 2021, San Agustin - 2024, Ana Paula - 2023 and Unga - 2020)

Value Proposition

M&I Resources (Moz Au)

EV / Au M&I Resources (US$/oz)

$230

$205

3.5

2.9

$109

2.0

1.8

1.0

$32

$16

Heliostar2

GoGold1

Vizsla1

Heliostar

Prime

Vizsla1

Prime

GoGold1

Heliostar

Heliostar2

(Permittes2,3)

(Permitted2,3)

Heliostar now has production, 3 permitted assets2,3, and the largest resource base.

Yet Heliostar is trading at < 15% of the average value of its peers.

Source: Source: Company disclosure, Refinitiv

1. VZLA and GGD presented on a gold equivalent basis

2 PF HSTR excludes Cerro del Gallo; PF HSTR (Permitted) includes Ana Paula, San Agustin, La Colorada;

3. Ana Paula has an open pit mining permit which Heliostar proposes to amend for underground exploitation. The Company cautions this amendment 8 Heliostar Metals has not been submitted or granted

Value Proposition

Market Data as at 16-Jul-24

P/NAV

EV / Au (US$/oz)

Au Resources (Moz)

Company

Price (US$)

% of 52

Mkt Cap

Ent. Val.

(ratio)

P&P

M&I

Total

P&P

M&I

Wk High

(US$M)

(US$M)

Vizsla Silver1

$2.05

93%

$544

$461

0.66x

--

$230

$110

0.0

2.0

GoGold1

$1.17

87%

$400

$315

0.46x

$1,000

$109

$79

0.3

2.9

Prime Mining

$1.45

79%

$248

$208

0.38x

--

$205

$138

0.0

1.0

Mean

86%

0.50x

$1,000

$181

$109

Median

87%

0.46x

$1,000

$205

$110

Heliostar PF

$0.19

86%

$55

$57

n/a

$98

$16

$12

0.6

3.5

Heliostar PF (Permitted)2,3

$0.19

86%

$55

$57

n/a

$98

$32

$24

0.6

1.8

Heliostar now has production, 3 permitted assets, and the largest resource base.

Yet Heliostar is trading at < 10% of the average value of its peers.

Source: Source: Company disclosure, Refinitiv, available broker estimates 1. VZLA and GGD presented on a gold equivalent basis

2 PF HSTR excludes Cerro del Gallo; PF HSTR (Permitted) includes Ana Paula, San Agustin, La Colorada;

3. Ana Paula has an open pit mining permit which Heliostar proposes to amend for underground exploitation. The Company cautions this amendment 9 Heliostar Metals has not been submitted or granted

Portfolio Opportunities

  • The combined portfolio has a strong base that can deliver +150,000 gold oz pa from permitted projects1
  • Short term focus on maximizing production from San Agustin Mine

Ana Paula and Creston cutback provide

SAn Tech Report

permitted production growth

M&A Growth

Unga Growth

  • Highest immediate impact would be granting of the Corner Permit

CdG Tech Report

LC Veta Madre Permit

SAn Development CdG Development

Cash Flow

Cash Flow Growth

Priority Development/Studies

Development

LC Production

LC Creston Cutback

LC Underground

SAg Corner Permit

SAg Exploration

SAg Oxide Growth

SAg Sulphide Growth

LC Exploration

EC Sulphides

AP Regional

SAg Production

AP Mine Build

AP Deeper Drilling

AP Mine Expansion

Resource/Exploration

Immediate Cash Flow

Near Term Growth

2024

2024-2026

Medium Term Growth

2026 onward

1. Ana Paula has an open pit mining permit which Heliostar proposes to amend for underground exploitation. The Company cautions this amendment has not been submitted or granted

