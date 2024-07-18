TSX.V: HSTR | OTCQX: HSTXF
Production.
Grade.
Growth.
Argonaut's Mexico Portfolio
Acquisition Presentation
July 2024
HELIOSTARMETALS.COM
Cautionary Statement
This presentation contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, that address future operations, resource potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward looking statements.
Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans" "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling results and information concerning mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to be forward looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed.
Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.
Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change, except as may be required by applicable law.
The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Sam Anderson, CPG, Vice President Projects, Gregg Bush, P.Eng., Chief Operating Officer, Mike Gingles Vice President Business Development and Stewart Harris, P.Geo., Exploration Manager for the Company. Mr. Anderson, Mr. Bush, Mr Gingles and Mr. Harris are Qualified Persons as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.
2 Heliostar Metals
Ambition
"Heliostar aims to be a premier precious metals growth company; producing more than 500,000 ounce of gold per year by 2030.
Building mines in the 100-250kozpa production space abdicated by the major mining companies.
Gold deposits regularly grow larger, and this space is a proven pathway to building a multi-billion-dollar business."
- Charles Funk, CEO
TSX.V: HSTR | OTCQX: HSTXF
Terms of the Transaction
TSX.V: HSTR | OTCQX: HSTXF
Transaction
• Heliostar to acquire Florida Canyon Gold Inc's ("FCGI") Mexico portfolio, comprising the La Colorada Mine, San Agustin Mine, Cerro de Gallo
Project, and San Antonio Project
Consideration
•
Heliostar to pay total consideration of US$5 million upon closing
Interim Period
• Assets to be operated in the interim period by FCGI under an agreed budget. All cashflow generated from the acquired assets during the
interim period accrue to Heliostar, less US$ 5 million of operating cashflow
HSTXF
•
Minimum US$2 million of net working capital upon closing at the Mexican assets
OTCQX:|
Mexican Anti-Trust (COFECE) approval
Conditions and
•
Customary regulatory, court, stock exchange, and other approvals including:
Approvals
TSX Venture consent
HSTR
Effective Date
•
Effective date of July 11, 2024
TSX.V:
Timing
•
Anticipated closing in October 2024
•
Elimination of;
Other
•
(a) up to US$20 million in contingent payments payable by Heliostar towards the Ana Paula Project, and
• (b) up to US$150 million in conditional option payments and the issuance of a 2% net smelter returns royalty on the San Antonio Project,
The Company cautions there can be no assurance that such regulatory approvals will be obtained or that the Transaction will occur, or that it will occur on the terms and conditions previously announced..
4 Heliostar Metals
Transformational Acquisition TSX.V: HSTR | OTCQX: HSTXF
IMMEDIATE CASH FLOW
Cash flow from San Agustin and La Colorado mines accrues to
Heliostar as of July 11th 2024
BROADENS ASSET BASE
Removes single asset risk with five Mexican assets: two producing, one permitted and two at permitting stage
LOW ACQUISITION COST
US$5M acquisition payment + $5M cashflow from operations for 3.5M M&I gold ounces plus the Cerro del Gallo historical resource
ENHANCES ANA PAULA
Eliminates Heliostar's remaining contingent milestone payments
of up to US$20 million on the Ana Paula Project
EXPANDS MANAGEMENT TEAM
Adds existing in-country team with a strong track record of
operating mines in Mexico
TRANSFORMATIVE PATHWAY
Self funded pathway to create a premium precious metals
company in Mexico with near term target of +150,000 gold ozpa
5 Heliostar Metals
Pro Forma Capitalization
TSX.V: HSTR | OTCQX: HSTXF
$60M
Market Capitalization
271 M
Fully diluted shares
*Raising $23M
202M
Shares Outstanding on Issue
53.3 M Warrants
$3.5M
15.6 M
Options and RSUs
SHARE STRUCTURE
53% Institutional
42% HNW & Retail
5%
Board & Management
TRADING
ANALYST
ANALYST
SYMBOLS
COVERAGE
WATCHLIST
Mike Niehuser
TSX.V: HSTR OTCQX: HSTXF
/NOTES
6 Heliostar Metals
Portfolio Position
La Colorada Mine
San Agustin Mine
San Antonio Project
Cerro del Gallo Project
Ana Paula Project
Producing Gold Assets
Growth Gold Projects
Unga Project in Alaska, USA
2
4
PRODUCING MINES
GROWTH ASSETS
580 koz1
3.5 Moz1
PROBABLE RESERVES
CURRENT M&I RESOURCES
<>1
1.0 Moz2
ACQUISITION PRICE PER M&I RESOURCE OUNCE
CURRENT INFERRED RESOURCES
- Tabulated from NI 43-101 reports (La Colorada - 2021, San Agustin - 2024 and Ana Paula - 2023)
- Tabulated from NI 43-101 reports (La Colorada - 2021, San Agustin - 2024, Ana Paula - 2023 and Unga - 2020)
7 Heliostar Metals
Value Proposition
TSX.V: HSTR | OTCQX: HSTXF
M&I Resources (Moz Au)
EV / Au M&I Resources (US$/oz)
$230
$205
3.5
2.9
$109
2.0
1.8
1.0
$32
$16
Heliostar2
GoGold1
Vizsla1
Heliostar
Prime
Vizsla1
Prime
GoGold1
Heliostar
Heliostar2
(Permittes2,3)
(Permitted2,3)
Heliostar now has production, 3 permitted assets2,3, and the largest resource base.
Yet Heliostar is trading at < 15% of the average value of its peers.
Source: Source: Company disclosure, Refinitiv
1. VZLA and GGD presented on a gold equivalent basis
2 PF HSTR excludes Cerro del Gallo; PF HSTR (Permitted) includes Ana Paula, San Agustin, La Colorada;
3. Ana Paula has an open pit mining permit which Heliostar proposes to amend for underground exploitation. The Company cautions this amendment 8 Heliostar Metals has not been submitted or granted
Value Proposition
TSX.V: HSTR | OTCQX: HSTXF
Market Data as at 16-Jul-24
P/NAV
EV / Au (US$/oz)
Au Resources (Moz)
Company
Price (US$)
% of 52
Mkt Cap
Ent. Val.
(ratio)
P&P
M&I
Total
P&P
M&I
Wk High
(US$M)
(US$M)
Vizsla Silver1
$2.05
93%
$544
$461
0.66x
--
$230
$110
0.0
2.0
GoGold1
$1.17
87%
$400
$315
0.46x
$1,000
$109
$79
0.3
2.9
Prime Mining
$1.45
79%
$248
$208
0.38x
--
$205
$138
0.0
1.0
Mean
86%
0.50x
$1,000
$181
$109
Median
87%
0.46x
$1,000
$205
$110
Heliostar PF
$0.19
86%
$55
$57
n/a
$98
$16
$12
0.6
3.5
Heliostar PF (Permitted)2,3
$0.19
86%
$55
$57
n/a
$98
$32
$24
0.6
1.8
Heliostar now has production, 3 permitted assets, and the largest resource base.
Yet Heliostar is trading at < 10% of the average value of its peers.
Source: Source: Company disclosure, Refinitiv, available broker estimates 1. VZLA and GGD presented on a gold equivalent basis
2 PF HSTR excludes Cerro del Gallo; PF HSTR (Permitted) includes Ana Paula, San Agustin, La Colorada;
3. Ana Paula has an open pit mining permit which Heliostar proposes to amend for underground exploitation. The Company cautions this amendment 9 Heliostar Metals has not been submitted or granted
Portfolio Opportunities
- The combined portfolio has a strong base that can deliver +150,000 gold oz pa from permitted projects1
- Short term focus on maximizing production from San Agustin Mine
•
Ana Paula and Creston cutback provide
SAn Tech Report
permitted production growth
TSX.V: HSTR | OTCQX: HSTXF
M&A Growth
Unga Growth
- Highest immediate impact would be granting of the Corner Permit
CdG Tech Report
LC Veta Madre Permit
SAn Development CdG Development
Cash Flow
Cash Flow Growth
Priority Development/Studies
Development
LC Production
LC Creston Cutback
LC Underground
SAg Corner Permit
SAg Exploration
SAg Oxide Growth
SAg Sulphide Growth
LC Exploration
EC Sulphides
AP Regional
SAg Production
AP Mine Build
AP Deeper Drilling
AP Mine Expansion
Resource/Exploration
Immediate Cash Flow
Near Term Growth
2024
2024-2026
Medium Term Growth
2026 onward
10 Heliostar Metals
1. Ana Paula has an open pit mining permit which Heliostar proposes to amend for underground exploitation. The Company cautions this amendment has not been submitted or granted
