Relevium Provides Operational and Continued Disclosure Update

MONTREAL, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC. (TSX.V:“ RLV ”, OTCQB:“ RLLVF ” and Frankfurt: “ 6BX ”) (the “Company” or “Relevium”), is pleased to provide an update on operations and continuous disclosure matters.



UPDATE ON ONGOING OPERATIONS

On December 16, 2021, the Company announced it had delivered 127.5 million medical grade nitrile gloves, representing 100% of the first of two PPE contracts that the Company had entered into for a total value of CAD$11M. During the month of January 2022, the Company delivered on CAD$1 million out of the CAD$5 million from the second of the two PPE contracts announced on December 16, 2021. The Company is pleased to announce that the product relating to the remaining balance of the second contract is expected to be delivered over the next four weeks as the product arrives from overseas suppliers.

The Company’s sales from its nutraceutical products continue to recover ground lost during the last two years of the pandemic. As the supply chain recovers, the Company has been able to supply through its online platforms within the established limitations of each marketplace.

On November 23, 2021, the Company announced a non-binding term sheet to acquire MED PPE, a company specializing in medical supply distribution for the Canadian market. The Company and the MED PPE have decided not to proceed with the proposed transaction.

Aurelio Useche, CEO of Relevium stated: “Although we have experienced supply chain disruptions relating to shipping container availability and weather-related events in Western Canada, we continue to fulfill the contracts for medical gloves. At this rate we expect to complete the remaining contract within the next four weeks”. Mr. Useche stated further: “Although slow at times, we are feeling positive about the recovery rate of our online sales for our leading brand Bioganix®. The Company is preparing to relaunch the Bioganix® brand and introduce a few new trending formulations”.

UPDATE ON MCTO AND AUDITED STATEMENTS

As of today, the Company is still facing issues of resource allocation from its current auditors and management continues to work diligently on this matter in order to complete the audit for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, as well as the second and third quarter interim statements.

As disclosed in the Company's press release dated November 1, 2021, the Company applied for and received a management cease trade order ("MCTO") in respect of the late filing of its annual financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2021, including the related management discussion and analysis, and CEO and CFO certifications. Due to the fact that the audit process is still not complete, the securities regulator has imposed a full cease trade order (“CTO”) for the Company until its obligations for continued disclosure are met. The CTO is expected to be lifted once the Company completes the filing of its past-due financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis and CEO and CFO certifications.

UPDATE TRADING HALT BY THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE

On January 10, 2022 the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) halted trading in the Company's shares until such time as the Company completes certain filings with the Exchange. The Company continues to work with the Exchange to resolve the outstanding filings so that the trading halt can be removed.

Management endeavours to provide updates to the market as they become available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium Technologies Inc., is a publicly traded company, focused on wellness and international procurement, logistics, and delivery of PPE into the North American marketplace. Utilizing trusted vendors and suppliers, and integrating a comprehensive, state-of-the-art supply chain, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology, enables a highly secure and compliant platform for delivery of PPE equipment to governments, hospitals, foundations, and various institutions.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including the satisfaction of the supply of gloves under the supply agreements and the timing thereof, the impact of the supply agreements disclosed herein on the Company's financial results, the timing and ability of the Company to complete the filing of the outstanding financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and certifications and rescind the CTO and the timing and completion of the filings with the Exchange and the removal of the trading halt, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward- looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur".

Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including the ability of the Company to (i) complete the supply of gloves under the supply agreements, (ii) complete the filings necessary to rescind the CTO, (iii) agree to terms for the proposed transaction with Med PPE and satisfy the conditions associated with such transaction, (iv) successfully execute its business plans, (v) maintain its expenses, (vi) navigate the COVID-19 pandemic in a manner consistent with or better than its ability and response to date. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbour.

