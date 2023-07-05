Relia, Inc.(TSE:4708) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Relia, Inc.(TSE:4708) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Today at 12:00 am
|Delayed Japan Exchange - 12:25:04 2023-07-05 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1462.00 JPY
|0.00%
|-0.07%
|+45.62%
|Jun. 28
|Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (TSE:8031) completed the acquisition of % stake in Relia, Inc. (TSE:4708) from Central Security Patrols Co., Ltd. (TSE:9740) and others
|CI
|May. 12
|Relia, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|RELIA : Q4 2022 Earnings Release
|FA
|Neusoft Cloud Technology Co., Ltd. acquired 85.1% stake in Moshi Moshi Hotline Dalian, Inc from Relia, Inc..
|CI
|Relia, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
|CI
|Neusoft Cloud Technology Co., Ltd. agreed to acquire 85.1% stake in Moshi Moshi Hotline Dalian, Inc from Relia, Inc..
|CI
|RELIA, INC. : Q3 2022 Earnings Release
|FA
|Relia, Inc. Not to Pay Year-End Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
|CI
|Relia, Inc. Revises Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
|CI
|Mitsui to Launch Over 60 Billion Yen Takeover Offer for Affiliate Relia as Part of Larger Business Integration Deal with KDDI
|MT
|Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (TSE:8031) made a tender offer to acquire remaining 63.4% stake in Relia, Inc. (TSE:4708) from Central Security Patrols Co., Ltd. (TSE:9740) and others for ¥60.3 billion.
|CI
|Relia, Inc. Promotes Kensuke Sakaguchi as Managing Officer, Administration Sector from Deputy General Manager, Corporate Planning Sector, Effective January 1, 2023
|CI
|Relia, Inc. Provides Consolidated Financial Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
|CI
|Relia, Inc. Announces Dividend for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2022, Payable on December 1, 2022; Provides Year-End Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
|CI
|RELIA, INC. : Interim 2022 Earnings Release
|FA
|RELIA, INC. : Ex-dividend day for for interim dividend
|FA
|Relia, Inc. Provides Dividend Forecast for the Second Quarter and Year End of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
|CI
|Relia, Inc. Provides Consolidated Financial Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
|CI
|RELIA, INC. : Q1 2022 Earnings Release
|FA
|Relia to Seek M&A
|CI
|Relia, Inc. Provides Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
|CI
|Relia, Inc. Provides Dividend Forecast for the Second Quarter and Year End of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
|CI
|RELIA, INC. : FY 2021 Earnings Release
|FA
|Relia, Inc. Announces Management Changes
|CI
|RELIA, INC. : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend
|FA
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-07-05
|1462.00 ¥
|0.00%
|118 100
|2023-07-04
|1462.00 ¥
|0.00%
|483,200
|2023-07-03
|1462.00 ¥
|-0.14%
|168,500
|2023-06-30
|1464.00 ¥
|+0.07%
|107,900
|2023-06-29
|1463.00 ¥
|0.00%
|65,600
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+45.62%
|656 M $
|+119.50%
|234 M $
|-5.17%
|118 M $
|+67.05%
|110 M $
|+37.68%
|79 M $
|-57.19%
|58 M $
|-88.70%
|35 M $
|-6.42%
|28 M $
|-20.77%
|21 M $
|-8.16%
|13 M $