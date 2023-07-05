Relia, Inc.(TSE:4708) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

Relia, Inc. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the contact center business. The Company operates in three business segments. The Contact Center segment provides services to support the marketing activities of customer companies, including non-face-to-face contact with customers such as telephone, email and Web. The Back Office segment provides services such as data entry and processing, as well as supporting the back office department of customer companies such as general affairs and human resources. The Field Operation segment provides services that support customer service, marketing research, and research activities of client companies using face-to-face methods such as storefronts and visits.

Sector Business Support Services