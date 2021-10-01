Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Relia, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    4708   JP3922200005

RELIA, INC.

(4708)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 09/30
1174 JPY   -1.59%
03:02aRELIA : Notification Regarding Status of Share Buyback
PU
09/29RELIA, INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/17RELIA : Notice on Issuance of a Sponsored Research Report
PU
Relia : Notification Regarding Status of Share Buyback

10/01/2021 | 03:02am EDT
October 1, 2021

To All Concerned Parties

Relia, Inc.

2-6-5, Yoyogi, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

(Code number: 4708, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

President: Takashi Amino

Contact: Kenichiro Iwamoto

General Manager, Corporate Communications Div. Tel: 03-5351-7200 (main)

Notification Regarding Status of Share Buyback

(Acquisition of own shares based on provisions of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165,

Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

The Company hereby notifies as follows the September results of the share buyback resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors on May 14, 2021, based on the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act applied by replacing phrases pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Act.

Details

(1) Class of shares acquired:

Common shares of the Company

  1. Total number of shares acquired: 309,800 shares
  2. Total acquisition price of shares: 390,608,500 yen

(4) Acquisition period:

September 1, 2021 - September 30, 2021

(Ref.)

1. Details of the resolution of the Board of Directors on May 14, 2021

(1)

Class of shares to be acquired:

Common shares of the Company

(2)

Total number of shares

that may be acquired:

2,100,000 shares (upper limit)

(3.14% of total shares outstanding (excluding treasury stock))

(3)

Total acquisition price of shares:

2,500,000,000 yen (upper limit)

(4)

Acquisition period:

May 17, 2021 - October 31, 2021

2. Accumulated total of own shares acquired based on the above resolution of the Board of Directors

  1. Total number of shares acquired: 1,571,200 shares
  2. Total acquisition price of shares: 2,007,232,500 yen

Disclaimer

Relia Inc. published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 07:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
