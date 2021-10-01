Relia : Notification Regarding Status of Share Buyback

October 1, 2021

To All Concerned Parties

Relia, Inc.

2-6-5, Yoyogi, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

(Code number: 4708, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

President: Takashi Amino

Contact: Kenichiro Iwamoto

General Manager, Corporate Communications Div. Tel: 03-5351-7200 (main)

Notification Regarding Status of Share Buyback

(Acquisition of own shares based on provisions of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165,

Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

The Company hereby notifies as follows the September results of the share buyback resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors on May 14, 2021, based on the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act applied by replacing phrases pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Act.

Details

(1) Class of shares acquired: Common shares of the Company

Total number of shares acquired: 309,800 shares Total acquisition price of shares: 390,608,500 yen

(4) Acquisition period: September 1, 2021 - September 30, 2021

(Ref.)

1. Details of the resolution of the Board of Directors on May 14, 2021

(1) Class of shares to be acquired: Common shares of the Company (2) Total number of shares that may be acquired: 2,100,000 shares (upper limit) (3.14% of total shares outstanding (excluding treasury stock)) (3) Total acquisition price of shares: 2,500,000,000 yen (upper limit) (4) Acquisition period: May 17, 2021 - October 31, 2021

2. Accumulated total of own shares acquired based on the above resolution of the Board of Directors