Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Relia, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4708   JP3922200005

RELIA, INC.

(4708)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Relia : Notice of Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

05/21/2021 | 12:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 14, 2021

To All Concerned Parties

Relia, Inc.

2-6-5, Yoyogi, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

(Code number: 4708, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

President: Takashi Amino

Contact: Kenichiro Iwamoto

General Manager, Corporate Communications Div. Tel: 03-5351-7200 (main)

Notice of Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

At the meeting of its Board of Directors held on May 14, 2021, the Company resolved to propose the amendment to the articles of incorporation at its 34th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on June 23, 2021, as described below.

Details

1. Reason for the amendment

In light of the widespread use of the Internet, the Company shall establish a new amendment Article 16-2 (Internet Disclosure and Deemed Provision of Reference Documents for the General Meetings of Shareholders, etc.) to enable the deemed provision of Reference Documents for the General Meetings of Shareholders, etc., by disclosing them on the Internet in accordance with the provisions of the Ministry of Justice Order.

2. Details of the amendments

(Underlines indicate changes.)

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed amendments

(Internet Disclosure and Deemed Provision of Reference

Documents for the General Meetings of Shareholders,

etc.)

Article 16-2 The Company may, upon convocation of a

General Meeting of Shareholders, deem that

it has provided the shareholders with

information relating to the Reference

Documents for the General Meetings of

Shareholders, Business Report,

Non-consolidated Financial Statements and

Consolidated Financial Statements by

disclosing such information via the Internet

in accordance with the Ministry of Justice

Order.

3. Schedule

  1. Date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for Amendments to Articles for Incorporation: June23, 2021 (Scheduled)
  2. Effective Date of Amendments to Articles of Incorporation: June 23, 2021 (Scheduled)

Disclaimer

Relia Inc. published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 04:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RELIA, INC.
12:03aRELIA  : Notice of Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation
PU
05/14RELIA  : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, ..
PU
05/14RELIA  : Notification Regarding Decision on Matters Related to Share Buyback
PU
05/06RELIA  : Notice on Issuance of a Sponsored Research Report
PU
03/30RELIA, INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020RELIA  : to Abolish Shareholder Special Benefit Plan
MT
2020RELIA, INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020RELIA  : Notification Regarding Status and Completion of Share Buyback
PU
2020RELIA  : Notice of Cancellation of Treasury Shares
PU
2020RELIA  : Corporate Governance Report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 127 B 1 166 M 1 166 M
Net income 2021 6 455 M 59,3 M 59,3 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 3,55%
Capitalization 82 256 M 756 M 756 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,65x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 12 533
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart RELIA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Relia, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1 487,50 JPY
Last Close Price 1 231,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 46,2%
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Takashi Amino President & Representative Director
Hiroyuki Koga Chief Financial Officer, Director & Head-CSR
Hitoshi Kurokawa Director & Chief Information Officer
Toshiaki Nakajima Senior Executive Officer & Senior GM-Operations
Seiji Ishigaki Chief Human Resources & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIA, INC.-3.75%764
SQUARE, INC.-5.85%91 124
FISERV, INC.-0.14%75 392
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-9.59%57 499
CINTAS CORPORATION-1.13%35 980
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC47.64%31 685