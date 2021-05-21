Relia : Notice of Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

May 14, 2021

To All Concerned Parties

Relia, Inc.

2-6-5, Yoyogi, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

(Code number: 4708, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

President: Takashi Amino

Contact: Kenichiro Iwamoto

General Manager, Corporate Communications Div. Tel: 03-5351-7200 (main)

Notice of Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

At the meeting of its Board of Directors held on May 14, 2021, the Company resolved to propose the amendment to the articles of incorporation at its 34th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on June 23, 2021, as described below.

Details

1. Reason for the amendment

In light of the widespread use of the Internet, the Company shall establish a new amendment Article 16-2 (Internet Disclosure and Deemed Provision of Reference Documents for the General Meetings of Shareholders, etc.) to enable the deemed provision of Reference Documents for the General Meetings of Shareholders, etc., by disclosing them on the Internet in accordance with the provisions of the Ministry of Justice Order.

2. Details of the amendments