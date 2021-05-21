Relia : Notice of Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

May 14, 2021
To All Concerned Parties
Notice of Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation
At the meeting of its Board of Directors held on May 14, 2021, the Company resolved to propose the amendment to the articles of incorporation at its 34th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on June 23, 2021, as described below.
Details
1. Reason for the amendment
In light of the widespread use of the Internet, the Company shall establish a new amendment Article 16-2 (Internet Disclosure and Deemed Provision of Reference Documents for the General Meetings of Shareholders, etc.) to enable the deemed provision of Reference Documents for the General Meetings of Shareholders, etc., by disclosing them on the Internet in accordance with the provisions of the Ministry of Justice Order.
2. Details of the amendments
|
|
(Underlines indicate changes.)
|
Current Articles of Incorporation
|
Proposed amendments
|
|
(Internet Disclosure and Deemed Provision of Reference
|
|
Documents for the General Meetings of Shareholders,
|
|
etc.)
|
|
Article 16-2 The Company may, upon convocation of a
|
|
General Meeting of Shareholders, deem that
|
|
it has provided the shareholders with
|
|
information relating to the Reference
|
|
Documents for the General Meetings of
|
|
Shareholders, Business Report,
|
|
Non-consolidated Financial Statements and
|
|
Consolidated Financial Statements by
|
|
disclosing such information via the Internet
|
|
in accordance with the Ministry of Justice
|
|
Order.
3. Schedule
-
Date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for Amendments to Articles for Incorporation: June23, 2021 (Scheduled)
-
Effective Date of Amendments to Articles of Incorporation: June 23, 2021 (Scheduled)
Disclaimer
