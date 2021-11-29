Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Reliance Capital Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RELCAPITAL   INE013A01015

RELIANCE CAPITAL LIMITED

(RELCAPITAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

India c.bank supersedes Reliance Capital board, to start bankruptcy proceedings against firm

11/29/2021 | 06:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Reserve Bank of India logo is seen at the gate of its office in New Delhi

BENGALURU, Nov 29 (Reuters) - India's central bank said on Monday it will initiate bankruptcy proceedings against Reliance Capital Ltd and superseded the non-banking financial company's board on governance concerns.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) appointed https://bit.ly/31dTTSh Nageswar Rao Y, a former executive director at Bank of Maharashtra Ltd, as the administrator of Reliance Capital.

In June 2019 auditors raised several red flags around Reliance Capital's fourth-quarter results, including a lack of clarity in accounting methodology.

The company has since then failed to make several debt obligation payments.

The RBI's move against Reliance Capital follows a similar step taken against Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd and Srei Equipment Finance Ltd earlier this year.

Reliance Capital did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF MAHARASHTRA -2.93% 19.85 End-of-day quote.52.22%
RELIANCE CAPITAL LIMITED -4.99% 19.05 Delayed Quote.67.08%
SREI INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE LIMITED -4.70% 5.27 End-of-day quote.-20.15%
All news about RELIANCE CAPITAL LIMITED
06:23aIndia c.bank supersedes Reliance Capital board, to start bankruptcy proceedings against..
RE
11/25Reliance Capital Limited Announces Delay in Its Debt Servicing
CI
11/12Reliance Capital Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months..
CI
08/27Reliance Capital Limited Announces Defaults on Payment of Interest
CI
08/10RELIANCE CAPITAL : Trims Net Loss in Fiscal Q1
MT
08/06Reliance Capital Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, ..
CI
06/26Reliance Capital Limited Announces Chief Financial Officer Changes
CI
06/10Reliance Capital Limited Announces Non-Payment of the Interest and Principal Obligation..
CI
06/09HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE : HDFC Sells More Shares in Reliance Capital Through Open Mark..
MT
05/21RELIANCE CAPITAL : Defaults on Latest Nonconvertible Bond Interest Payment
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 151 B 2 005 M 2 005 M
Net income 2021 -94 040 M -1 252 M -1 252 M
Net Debt 2021 268 B 3 568 M 3 568 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,03x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 067 M 67,5 M 67,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,82x
EV / Sales 2021 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 18 360
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart RELIANCE CAPITAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Reliance Capital Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE CAPITAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dhananjay Tiwari Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amit Bapna President & Chief Operating Officer
Vijesh B. Thota Chief Financial Officer
Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman
Lav Ramji Chaturvedi Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIANCE CAPITAL LIMITED67.08%68
BLACKROCK, INC.24.96%136 975
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.39.85%90 249
UBS GROUP AG25.22%58 292
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)33.72%46 865
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.33.85%45 544