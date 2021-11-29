India c.bank supersedes Reliance Capital board, to start bankruptcy proceedings against firm

BENGALURU, Nov 29 (Reuters) - India's central bank said on
Monday it will initiate bankruptcy proceedings against Reliance
Capital Ltd and superseded the non-banking financial
company's board on governance concerns.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) appointed https://bit.ly/31dTTSh
Nageswar Rao Y, a former executive director at Bank of
Maharashtra Ltd, as the administrator of Reliance
Capital.
In June 2019 auditors raised several red flags around
Reliance Capital's fourth-quarter results, including a lack of
clarity in accounting methodology.
The company has since then failed to make several debt
obligation payments.
The RBI's move against Reliance Capital follows a similar
step taken against Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd and
Srei Equipment Finance Ltd earlier this year.
Reliance Capital did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)