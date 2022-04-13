Reliance Capital : CIRP - Committee meeting updates

April 13, 2022

BSE Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Fort, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 BSE Scrip Code: 500111 NSE Scrip Symbol: RELCAPITAL Dear Sir(s),

National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,

Ref.: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Sub.: Post-facto intimation of 8th (Eighth) meeting of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) - Reliance Capital Limited

This has reference to our intimation dated December 7, 2021 regarding the initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process ("CIRP") in the case of Reliance Capital Limited ("the Company") under Section 227 read with clause (zk) of sub-section (2) of Section 239 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (Code).

We wish to inform you that the 8th (Eighth) meeting of the Committee of Creditors of the Company was duly convened and conducted on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. in Mumbai.

At the aforesaid meeting, the Administrator of the Company appraised the Committee of Creditors, inter alia, about the updated on the status of claims, status of CIRP process, request for resolution plan document, going concern operations of the Company, filing of extension of 90 days and the way forward in terms of the activities / milestones as stipulated under the Code.

Kindly take the same on records.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Capital Limited

Atul Tandon

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer