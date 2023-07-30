Reliance Capital Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported revenue was INR 6,008.4 million compared to INR 36,043.9 million a year ago. Net income was INR 3,941.6 million compared to net loss of INR 4,617.4 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 17.3 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 19.57 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 17.3 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 19.57 a year ago.

