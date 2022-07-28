Log in
    RCOM   INE330H01018

RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(RCOM)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:28 2022-07-28 am EDT
2.150 INR    0.00%
09:27aRELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS : Appointment of mr. shlomo rodav as the chairman of the board of directors
PU
07/21RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS : Partner communications to release second quarter 2022 results on august 11, 2022
PU
07/20RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS : Partner communications announces the resignation of mr. tamir amar as deputy ceo, chief financial officer & vp fiber-optics of the company
PU
Reliance Communications : APPOINTMENT OF MR. SHLOMO RODAV AS THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

07/28/2022 | 09:27am EDT
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES

THE APPOINTMENT OF MR. SHLOMO RODAV AS THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, July 28, 2022 - Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announces that the Company's Board of Directors resolved today to appoint Mr. Shlomo Rodav to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Rodav will replace Mr. Shlomo Zohar who concluded today his term as Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Shlomo Rodav was appointed a director in the Company in April 2022. Mr. Rodav served in the past as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Yeinot Bitan Ltd., as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bezek-the Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd. and as chairman and a board member of various public companies including Tnuva Ltd., Gilat Satellite Telecommunication Ltd., and as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Partner in 2013.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner") is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see:

http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/

Contacts:

Tamir Amar

Amir Adar

Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Projects

Tel: +972 (54) 781 4951

Tel: +972 (54) 781 5051

E-mail: investors@partner.co.il

1

ויונימ לע העידומ תרושקת רנטרפ

הרבחה ןוירוטקריד ר"ויל בדור המלש רמ לש

("הרבחה" וא "רנטרפ") מ"עב תרושקת רנטרפ תרבח - 2022 ילויב 28 ,לארשי ,ןיעה שאר

הרבחה ןוירוטקריד יכ העידומ ,לארשיב הליבומ תרושקת תליעפמ ,(PTNR :TASE-וNASDAQ) רהוז המלש רמ תא ףילחי בדור רמ .ןוירוטקרידה ר"ויכ ןהכל בדור המלש רמ תא תונמל םויה טילחה

.ןוירוטקרידה ר"ויכ םויה ותנוהכ תא םייסש

תוניי ןוירוטקריד ר"ויכ רבעב ןהיכ בדור רמ .2022 לירפאב הרבחה ןוירוטקרידל הנומ בדור המלש רמ ללוכ תונוש תוירוביצ תורבחב רוטקרידו ר"ויכו מ"עב לארשיל תרושקתה תרבח קזב ר"ויכ ,מ"עב ןתיב

.2013 תנשב רנטרפ ר"ויכו ,מ"עב םיניוול תרושקת תליג ,מ"עב הבונת

תרושקת רנטרפ תודוא

יתוריש תקפסמה לארשיב הליבומ תרושקת תליעפמ איה ("רנטרפ") מ"עב תרושקת רנטרפ תרבח רנטרפ לש ADS-ה תודועת .(היזיוולט יתורישו טנרטניא יתוריש ,תחיינ הינופלט ,תדיינ) תרושקת ביבא-לת תסרובב תורחסנ רנטרפ לש היתוינמו (Global Select Market) ק"דסאנב תורחסנ

.(PTNR :TASE-ו NASDAQ)

http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/:רנטרפלע םיפסונ םיטרפל

רדא רימא

רמא רימת

םיטקיורפו םיעיקשמ ירשק להנמ

ישאר םיפסכ להנמו ל"כנמל הנשמ

+972 (54) 781-5051 :'לט

+972 (54) 781-4951 :'לט

investors@partner.co.il:ל"אוד

2

Disclaimer

Reliance Communications Limited published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 13:26:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 7 600 M - -
Net income 2021 -57 910 M - -
Net Debt 2021 446 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,08x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 854 M 73,2 M -
EV / Sales 2020 26,0x
EV / Sales 2021 59,3x
Nbr of Employees 614
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Reliance Communications Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Viswanath Devaraja Rao Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman
Rakesh Gupta Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Punit Garg Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Manjari Ashok Kacker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED-44.87%73
SOFTBANK CORP.5.91%52 937
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-1.32%48 382
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-17.33%29 069
MTN GROUP LIMITED-15.35%15 491
SAFARICOM PLC-22.13%9 962