    RCOM   INE330H01018

RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(RCOM)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06/06 01:32:34 am EDT
2.400 INR   -4.00%
RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS : CIRP - Committee meeting updates
PU
06/02RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS : Mr. avi gabbay has joined amphissa holdings
PU
05/28Reliance Communications Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

Reliance Communications : CIRP - Committee meeting updates

06/06/2022 | 01:02am EDT
Reliance Communications Limited

Tel : +91 022 3038 6286

Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City

Fax: +91 022 3037 6622

Navi Mumbai - 400 710, India

www.rcom.co.in

June 06, 2022

The Manager

The Asst Vice President

Dept. of Corporate Services

Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Dalal Street,

Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

BSE Scrip Code: 532712

NSE Scrip Symbol: RCOM

Dear Sir(s),

Sub.: Notice of meeting of Committee of Creditors (CoC) scheduled to be held on Monday, June 06, 2022.

Dear Sir(s),

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("LODR") and in accordance with the requirements of sub-clause 16(g) of Clause A of Part A of Schedule III of the LODR, we wish to inform you that the 33rd meeting of Committee of Creditors of Reliance Communications Limited is scheduled to be convened on Monday, June 06, 2022.

You are requested to take the above information on record.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Communications Limited

Rakesh Gupta

Company Secretary

(Reliance Communications Limited is under corporate insolvency resolution process pursuant to the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. With effect from June 28, 2019, its affairs, business and assets are being managed by, and the powers of the board of directors are vested in, the Resolution Professional, Mr. Anish Niranjan Nanavaty, appointed by Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, vide order dated June 21, 2019 which was published on the website of the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench on June 28, 2019).

Registered Office:

Reliance Communications Limited. H Block, 1st Floor, Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City, Navi Mumbai - 400 710

CIN No.: L45309MH2004PLC147531

Disclaimer

Reliance Communications Limited published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 05:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
