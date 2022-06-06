Reliance Communications : CIRP - Committee meeting updates

Reliance Communications Limited Tel : +91 022 3038 6286 Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City Fax: +91 022 3037 6622 Navi Mumbai - 400 710, India www.rcom.co.in June 06, 2022 The Manager The Asst Vice President Dept. of Corporate Services Listing Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Dalal Street, Plot No. C/1, G Block, Mumbai 400 001 Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 BSE Scrip Code: 532712 NSE Scrip Symbol: RCOM

Sub.: Notice of meeting of Committee of Creditors (CoC) scheduled to be held on Monday, June 06, 2022.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("LODR") and in accordance with the requirements of sub-clause 16(g) of Clause A of Part A of Schedule III of the LODR, we wish to inform you that the 33rd meeting of Committee of Creditors of Reliance Communications Limited is scheduled to be convened on Monday, June 06, 2022.

(Reliance Communications Limited is under corporate insolvency resolution process pursuant to the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. With effect from June 28, 2019, its affairs, business and assets are being managed by, and the powers of the board of directors are vested in, the Resolution Professional, Mr. Anish Niranjan Nanavaty, appointed by Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, vide order dated June 21, 2019 which was published on the website of the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench on June 28, 2019).

