Reliance Communications : Immediate Report

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES THAT S&P MAALOT HAS REAFFIRMED THE COMPANY'S ilA+ CREDIT
RATING AND THE COMPANY'S STABLE RATING OUTLOOK
ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, August 7, 2022 - Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator
reports today that Standard & Poor's Global Ratings Maalot Ltd. ("Maalot"), has published a rating report regarding the Company. In its report, Maalot reaffirmed the Company's 'ilA+' credit rating and the Company's "stable" rating outlook. In addition, Maalot reaffirmed the 'ilA+' rating of the Company's series of debentures.
For further information see S&P Maalot's full Report dated August 7, 2022 on: https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1468809/2/0or its informal English translation attached to the immediate report on Form 6-K to be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Partner Communications
Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).
For more information about Partner see:
http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/
Contacts:
Mr. Tamir Amar
Mr. Amir Adar
Deputy CEO & Chief Financial
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Projects
Officer
Tel: +972-54-781-5051
Tel: +972-54-781-4951
Email: investors@partner.co.il
+ilA יארשאה גוריד תא הררשא תולעמ S&P יכ העידומ תרושקת רנטרפ
הרבחה לש STABLE יארשאה גוריד תיזחת תאו הרבחה לש
-ו NASDAQ) ("הרבחה" וא "רנטרפ") מ"עב תרושקת רנטרפ תרבח - 2022 טסוגואב 7 ,לארשי ,ןיעה שאר תולעמ סגניטייר לבולג יפ דנא סא תרבח יכ םויה תחוודמ ,לארשיב הליבומ תרושקת תליעפמ ,(PTNR :TASE תאו 'ilA+' הרבחה לש יארשאה גוריד תא תולעמ הררשא ח"ודב .הרבחל סחיב גוריד ח"וד המסרפ ("תולעמ") מ"עב
.'ilA+' הרבחה לש ח"גאה תורדס גוריד תא תולעמ הררשא ,ףסונב .הרבחה לש "stable" גורידה תיזחת :ב 2022 טסוגואב 7 םוימ תולעמ S&P לש אלמה גורידה ח"וד תא ואר םיפסונ םיטרפל רשא תילגנאה הפשל ח"ודה לש ימשר אלה ומוגרת וא https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1468809/2/0
.ב"הראב ךרע תוריינל תושרל שגוי רשא 6-K ספוט יבג לע ידיימה חודל ףרוצמ
תרושקת רנטרפ תודוא
הינופלט ,תדיינ) תרושקת יתוריש תקפסמה לארשיב הליבומ תרושקת תליעפמ איה מ"עב תרושקת רנטרפ תרבח (Global Select Market) ק"דסאנב תורחסנ רנטרפ לש ADS-ה תודועת .(היזיוולטו טנרטניא יתוריש ,תחיינ
.(PTNR :TASE-ו NASDAQ) ביבא-לת תסרובב תורחסנ רנטרפ לש היתוינמו http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/ :רנטרפ לע םיפסונ םיטרפל :ףסונ עדימל
רדא רימא
רמא רימת רמ
םיטקיורפו םיעיקשמ ירשק להנמ
ישאר םיפסכ להנמו ל"כנמל הנשמ
+972 (54) 781-5051 :'לט
+972 (54) 781-4951:'לט
investors@partner.co.il :ל"אוד
