    RCOM   INE330H01018

RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(RCOM)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-08-05 am EDT
2.200 INR    0.00%
Reliance Communications : Immediate Report

08/07/2022 | 11:14am EDT
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES THAT S&P MAALOT HAS REAFFIRMED THE COMPANY'S ilA+ CREDIT

RATING AND THE COMPANY'S STABLE RATING OUTLOOK

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, August 7, 2022 - Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator

reports today that Standard & Poor's Global Ratings Maalot Ltd. ("Maalot"), has published a rating report regarding the Company. In its report, Maalot reaffirmed the Company's 'ilA+' credit rating and the Company's "stable" rating outlook. In addition, Maalot reaffirmed the 'ilA+' rating of the Company's series of debentures.

For further information see S&P Maalot's full Report dated August 7, 2022 on: https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1468809/2/0or its informal English translation attached to the immediate report on Form 6-K to be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see:

http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/

Contacts:

Mr. Tamir Amar

Mr. Amir Adar

Deputy CEO & Chief Financial

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Projects

Officer

Tel: +972-54-781-5051

Tel: +972-54-781-4951

Email: investors@partner.co.il

+ilA יארשאה גוריד תא הררשא תולעמ S&P יכ העידומ תרושקת רנטרפ

הרבחה לש STABLE יארשאה גוריד תיזחת תאו הרבחה לש

NASDAQ) ("הרבחה" וא "רנטרפ") מ"עב תרושקת רנטרפ תרבח - 2022 טסוגואב 7 ,לארשי ,ןיעה שאר תולעמ סגניטייר לבולג יפ דנא סא תרבח יכ םויה תחוודמ ,לארשיב הליבומ תרושקת תליעפמ ,(PTNR :TASE תאו 'ilA+' הרבחה לש יארשאה גוריד תא תולעמ הררשא ח"ודב .הרבחל סחיב גוריד ח"וד המסרפ ("תולעמ") מ"עב

.'ilA+' הרבחה לש ח"גאה תורדס גוריד תא תולעמ הררשא ,ףסונב .הרבחה לש "stable" גורידה תיזחת :ב 2022 טסוגואב 7 םוימ תולעמ S&P לש אלמה גורידה ח"וד תא ואר םיפסונ םיטרפל רשא תילגנאה הפשל ח"ודה לש ימשר אלה ומוגרת וא https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1468809/2/0

.ב"הראב ךרע תוריינל תושרל שגוי רשא 6-K ספוט יבג לע ידיימה חודל ףרוצמ

תרושקת רנטרפ תודוא

הינופלט ,תדיינ) תרושקת יתוריש תקפסמה לארשיב הליבומ תרושקת תליעפמ איה מ"עב תרושקת רנטרפ תרבח (Global Select Market) ק"דסאנב תורחסנ רנטרפ לש ADS-ה תודועת .(היזיוולטו טנרטניא יתוריש ,תחיינ

.(PTNR :TASE-ו NASDAQ) ביבא-לת תסרובב תורחסנ רנטרפ לש היתוינמו http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/ :רנטרפ לע םיפסונ םיטרפל :ףסונ עדימל

רדא רימא

רמא רימת רמ

םיטקיורפו םיעיקשמ ירשק להנמ

ישאר םיפסכ להנמו ל"כנמל הנשמ

+972 (54) 781-5051 :'לט

+972 (54) 781-4951:'לט

investors@partner.co.il :ל"אוד

Disclaimer

Reliance Communications Limited published this content on 07 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2022 15:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 7 600 M 95,7 M 95,7 M
Net income 2021 -57 910 M -729 M -729 M
Net Debt 2021 446 B 5 621 M 5 621 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,08x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 991 M 75,5 M 75,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 26,0x
EV / Sales 2021 59,3x
Nbr of Employees 614
Free-Float 91,2%
Managers and Directors
Viswanath Devaraja Rao Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman
Rakesh Gupta Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Punit Garg Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Manjari Ashok Kacker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED-43.59%75
SOFTBANK CORP.4.09%52 721
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED2.89%50 824
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-18.66%28 642
MTN GROUP LIMITED-15.09%15 557
SAFARICOM PLC-20.69%10 113