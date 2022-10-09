Reliance Communications : Immediate Report of Meeting 10/09/2022 | 08:32am EDT Send by mail :

Date: September 7, 2022 And amended notice dated September 14, 2022 And amended notice dated October 9, 2022 Partner Communications Company Ltd. Amended Deed of Vote - Part I In accordance with the Companies Regulations (Deeds of Vote and Position Notices) (2005) Name of the Company Partner Communications Company Ltd. (the "Company"). Type, date and place of general meeting Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 14:00 (Israel time), at the Company's offices, 8 Ha'amal Street, Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel or at any adjournment thereof. The telephone number for inquiries is +972-54-7814191. Pursuant to the Israeli Companies Law (1999), as amended (the "Israeli Companies Law") and the Israeli Companies Regulations (Deeds of Vote and Position Notices) (2005), as amended (the "Deed of Vote Regulations"), shareholders who will not attend the meeting in person may vote with respect to items 1-3 on the agenda by a Hebrew form of deed of vote (ktav hatzba'a) and these items are subject to provisions set forth in the Israeli Companies Law and the Deed of Vote Regulations (the "Regulations Procedure"). Items 1-3 on the agenda, which are subject to the Regulations Procedure, are set forth below: Item 1 on the agenda- (1) approval of the amendment of the Company's Compensation Policy for Office Holders. At least once every three years the compensation policy shall be submitted for the approval of the General Meeting of shareholders as required pursuant to the Israeli Companies Law. The Company last adopted a compensation policy for its Office Holders (as such term is defined in the Israeli Companies Law) in October 2019, which was revised in March 2020 and is valid until October 28, 2022. Therefore, we propose to approve the renewal of the previous compensation policy with certain changes, in the form attached hereto as Annex"A" ("Compensation Policy" or the "Policy"). The proposed changes to the Compensation Policy are marked compare to the previous compensation policy. For the shareholders' convenience, attached hereto as Annex "B" is an English convenience translation of the binding Hebrew version of the Compensation Policy. This summary is qualified in its entirety by reference to the description in the Proxy Statement. For further details, please see Item 1 of the Proxy Statement and the complete wording of the Compensation Policy. The Compensation Committee and Board of Directors have noted the respective personal interests of all our directors in the resolutions below. It is proposed that at the EGM the following resolutions be adopted: "RESOLVED: to approve the Company's Compensation Policy for Office Holders in the form attached hereto as "AnnexA"; and RESOLVED: this resolution is in the best interest of the Company." The Board of Directors recommends a vote FOR approval of these proposed resolutions. Item 2 on the agenda-to approve the compensation terms to Mr. Shlomo Rodav, as the Company's Chairman of the Board of Directors Mr. Shlomo Rodav was appointed as a Director on April 7, 2022 and as the Company's Chairman of the Board of Directors on July 28, 2022. On April 4, 2022, Amphissa Holding Limited Partnership purchased 49,862,800 of the Company's Ordinary Shares which constitute approximately 27% of the Company's issued and outstanding share capital. Therefore Amphissa is considered as a Controlling Party according to section 268 to the Israeli Companies Law. To the best knowledge of the Company, one of two general partners of Amphissa is Israel Lighterage and Supply Co. Ltd which is 50% owned by Mr. Shlomo Rodav. Our Compensation Policy allows us to grant the Chairman of the Board, compensation that shall take into account the additional work imposed on the Chairman, the additional time that the Chairman is required to devote to the performance of this role and, insofar as the Chairman of the Board is an active chairman, also the appointment percentage at which he or she shall be employed. The Compensation Committee and Board of Directors considered numerous factors, including the Company's Compensation Policy and relevant benchmarks, taking into account Mr. Rodav's education, qualifications, expertise and professional experience and achievements, and believe that it is in the best interest of the Company to retain Mr. Rodav as our Chairman of the Board of Directors and to compensate him for his valuable contribution to the Company as Chairman. As an incentive for his activities and efforts as Chairman, the Compensation Committee and the Board of Directors approved and have recommended to the shareholders of the EGM to approve to grant Mr. Rodav a fixed monthly fee, in the amount of NIS 106,250 (plus VAT and linked to the June 2022 Consumer Price Index ("CPI")) for his services as Chairman of the Board of Directors at a scope of a 50% position, effective from the - 2 - date of his appointment as Chairman, to be offset against the sums that Mr. Rodav has received since July 28, 2022 in his capacity as a director in the Company, to be paid to him directly or to a company under his control, according to his discretion, and subject to the receipt of an appropriate invoice. The other compensation terms of Mr. Shlomo Rodav, which includes, reimbursement of Reasonable Expenses, benefit from the D&O insurance policy, and Indemnification and Release Letter, will remain unchanged and in accordance with the approval of the General Meeting of shareholders dated July 28, 2022. The Compensation Committee and the Board of Directors are of the opinion that the proposed compensation to the Chairman is fair and reasonable given the required devotion of extensive attention and time and the magnitude of the challenges that the Company faces and may face in the future, changes in the Company and the market in which the Company operates and the responsibility of the Chairman. Mr. Rodav has extensive commercial and managerial experience and an in-depth acquaintance with the various aspects of the business of the Company. Mr. Shlomo Rodav was appointed to the Board of Directors in April 2022 and was appointed as Chairman of the Company on July 28, 2022. He served from 2020-2021 as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Yeinot Bitan Ltd. Prior to that he served from 2018-2020 as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bezek-the Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd. and prior to that he served as Chairman and a board member of various public companies including Tnuva Ltd., Gilat Satellite Telecommunication Ltd. and as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Partner in 2013. It is proposed that at the EGM the following resolutions be adopted: RESOLVED : to grant Mr. Shlomo Rodav, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, a fixed monthly fee in the amount of NIS 106,250 (plus VAT and linked to the June 2022 CPI) for his services as Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective July 28, 2022, to be offset against the sums that Mr. Rodav has received since July 28, 2022 in his capacity as a director in the Company; and RESOLVED : this resolution is in the best interest of the Company." The Board of Directors recommends a vote FOR approval of these proposed resolutions. Item 3 on the agenda- Proposed resolution to amend the Company's Articles of Association: cancelling the provisions with respect to rights and restrictions of "Founding Shareholders" and"Founding Israeli Shareholders" In accordance with the original MRT license granted in the past to the Company by the Minister of Communications, the Company's Articles of Association contain provisions concerning minimum holdings by Israeli citizens and residents ("Founding - 3 - Shareholders" and"Israeli Founding Shareholders"), as well as a requirement that the Israeli Founding Shareholders will appoint at least 10% of the members of the Board of Directors of the Company. To ensure compliance with the MRT license and the Company's Articles of Association, shares of Israeli Founding Shareholders are registered under the shareholders' name in the Company's shareholder registry. Pursuant to amendments made in the Communications Law (Bezeq and Transmissions)- 1982, and clarifications provided thereof, minimum holdings by Founding Shareholders andIsraeli Founding Shareholders are no longer required under the MRT license. In light of the said amendments, certain Israeli Founding Shareholders addressed the Company with a request to register their shares in the Company's shareholder registry under the Company's nominee company, as regular and unrestricted shares. On August 17, 2022, the Company was served with a lawsuit filed by one of the Israeli Founding Shareholders, who petitioned the court in this matter. In view of the fact that the legal status of the Company's shares is determined by the Company's Articles of Association, and since any amendment to the Articles of Association is under the authority of the EGM, the EGM is being asked to determine whether or not to approve the cancellation of the provisions of the Articles of Association that refer to the Founding Shareholders andFounding Israeli Shareholders entities, thereby (i) eliminating the restrictions on transfer of such shares, and (ii) terminating the right to appoint least 10% of the members of the Board of Directors of the Company in accordance with the mechanism set forth in the Articles of Association. Solely for the sake of convenience, a revised version of the Articles of Association (marked compared to the current Articles of Association) is attached hereto as Annex "C". Given that this matter is under the authority of the EGM, the Board of Directors has not taken a position on this matter, does not make a recommendation to the EGM regarding this item, and the decision is left exclusively to the discretion of the EGM. The following resolution is presented to the EGM for its determination whether or not to adopt such resolution. It is proposed that at the EGM the following resolutions be adopted: " RESOLVED : to amend the Company's Articles of Association and cancel the provisions therein with respect to rights and restrictions of Founding Shareholders and Founding Israeli Shareholders ' rights and restrictions, in the form attached hereto as Annex "C "; RESOLVED : this resolution is in the best interest of the Company." For further details in respect of the items on the EGM agenda and the complete wording of the proposed resolutions, kindly see the Proxy Statement dated September 7, 2022 as amended on September 14, 2022 and on October 9, 2022distributed with this Deed of Vote. Place and time for review of the full wording of the proposed resolutions: The Proxy Statement, distributed with this Deed of Vote, contains the full text of the - 4 - proposed resolutions and will be available for review at the Company offices, 8 Ha'amal Street, Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel, Sunday-Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Israel time) following prior coordination at telephone number +972-54-7814191, until the time of the EGM, convened to approve the items on the agenda. In addition, the Proxy Statement is available on the websites: www.magna.isa.gov.iland www.maya.tase.co.il; and on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR System http://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml. The Proxy Statement includes additional information on the content of this Deed of Vote and it is important that the shareholders will also review it. The required majority for the approval of each of the items on the agenda: The required majority for the approval of items 1-2 on the agenda, which is subject to the Regulations Procedure, is the vote of the holders of a majority of the Ordinary Shares participating in the EGM and voting on the matter; provided, that one of the following conditions is fulfilled: (i) the majority of votes in favor of the matter shall include at least a majority of the votes of shareholders not constituting Controlling Parties (as stated in the Israeli Companies Law, including section 268 of the Israeli Companies Law, "Controlling Party") in the Company, or those having a Personal Interest (as defined in the Israeli Companies Law, a "Personal Interest") in the approval of these items, participating in the vote; which votes shall not include abstaining votes; or (ii) the total number of objecting votes of the shareholders mentioned in clause (i) does not exceed 2% of the total voting rights in the Company. However, to the extent permitted by law, if the EGM utkshall oppose approving the Compensation Policy, the Compensation Committee and Board of Directors shall be able to approve the Compensation Policy, after having held another discussion of the Compensation Policy and after having determined, on the basis of detailed reasoning, that, notwithstanding the opposition of the EGM, the adoption of the Compensation Policy is for the benefit of the Company. The vote of the holders of a majority of at least three quarters (75%) of the votes of Ordinary Shares participating in the EGM and voting on the matter is required for the approval of item 3, which is subject to the Regulations Procedure. Notice of Disclosure of linkage (zika) and Restrictions under the License: In the second part of this Deed of Vote there is a designated space for marking and detailing whether the shareholder has a Personal Interest in the resolution, the shareholder is a Controlling Party in the Company, is a Senior Office Holder or is an Institutional Investor (as the case may be), as set in the Israeli Companies Law and Deed of Vote Regulations. If a shareholder does not so mark or detail, the shareholder's vote shall not be counted in respect of items 1-3 on the agenda. Each shareholder is also required to indicate if any of the shareholder's holdings in Partner or vote requires the consent of the Minister of Communications pursuant to Partner's Licenses. If a shareholder does not so mark, the shareholder's vote shall not be counted. - 5 - This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

