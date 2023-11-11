Reliance Communications Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

Reliance Communications Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 970 million compared to INR 1,230 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1,370 million compared to INR 1,310 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 10,600 million compared to INR 18,380 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.03 compared to INR 0.24 a year ago. Basic loss per share was INR 3.86 compared to INR 6.7 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 1,970 million compared to INR 2,480 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 2,490 million compared to INR 2,600 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 30,250 million compared to INR 36,030 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.1 compared to INR 0.49 a year ago. Basic loss per share was INR 11.02 compared to INR 13.13 a year ago.