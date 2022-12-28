Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Reliance Communications Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCOM   INE330H01018

RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(RCOM)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-12-26 am EST
1.850 INR   -2.63%
11/12Reliance Communications Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/02Reliance Communications : Financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 will be released on Wednesday, November 23, 2022,conference call on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 70.00 p.m
PU
10/20Reliance Communications : Results of the extraordinary meeting of shareholders that was held on october 20,2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reliance Communications : PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES RECEIVING A LETTER FORM THE MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS CONCERNING THE AGREEMENT WITH BEZEQ FOR THE PURCHASE OF AN INDEFEASIBLE RIGHT OF USE OF FIBER-OPTIC INFRASTRUCTURE LINES

12/28/2022 | 01:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES RECEIVING A LETTER FORM THE MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS CONCERNING THE AGREEMENT WITH BEZEQ FOR THE PURCHASE OF AN INDEFEASIBLE RIGHT OF USE OF FIBER-OPTIC INFRASTRUCTURE LINES

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, December 28, 2022 - Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or "the Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announced that further to the Company's immediate report on December 22, 2022, on December 27, 2022 a letter was received by the Company from the Ministry of Communications, concerning the agreement which was executed between the Company and Bezeq- the Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd. ("Bezeq" and "the Agreement"), regarding the purchase of an indefeasible and irrevocable right of use (IRU) of non-specificfiber optic infrastructure lines in buildings connected to Bezeq's fiber-opticinfrastructure ("the Letter").

The Letter states that from a preliminary examination of the Agreement, it appears to raise real competitive concerns. Therefore, and bearing in mind the various provisions of the Communications Law (Bezeq and Broadcasting), 1982, the characteristics of Bezeq and bearing in mind its license - the Ministry of Communications contacted Bezeq with a request to receive its position. The aforementioned- in light of the Agreement being adapted to the characteristics of a single authorized supplier (the Company) and therefore cannot be used as a relevant shelf offering for other authorized suppliers in the wholesale market.

The results of the discussion between the Ministry of Communications and Bezeq can affect the agreement in force with Bezeq and its implementation.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby

Contact:

Sigal Tzadok

Amir Adar

Acting Chief Financial Officer

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Projects

Tel: +972 (54) 781 4958

Tel: +972 (54) 781 5051

E-mail: investors@partner.co.il

סחיב תרושקתה דרשמ תאמ בתכמ תלבק לע העידומ תרושקת רנטרפ

קזב םע םכסהל

םייטפוא םיביס תיתשת יווקב הרידה יתלב שומיש תוכז תשיכרל

("הרבחה" וא "רנטרפ" ןלהל) מ"עב תרושקת רנטרפ תרבח - 2022 ,רבמצדב 28 ,לארשי ,ןיעה שאר

22 םוימ הרבחה חווידל ךשמהב ,העידומ ,לארשיב הליבומ תרושקת תליעפמ ,(PTNR :TASE-ו NASDAQ)

  • קזב םע םכסהל סחיב ,תרושקתה דרשממ בתכמ הרבחב לבקתה 2022 רבמצדב 27 םויב יכ ,2022 רבמצדב יתלבו הרידה יתלב תימצע שומיש תוכז תשיכר וניינעש ,("םכסהה"-ו "קזב") מ"עב תרושקתל תילארשיה הרבחה םיביסה תיתשתל םירבוחמה םינבמב םימייוסמ יתלב תיתשת יווק ,(IRU - irrevocable right of use) הריבע

.("בתכמה") קזב לש םייטפואה ,ןכ לע .שממ לש םייתורחת תוששח הלעמ אוהש וינפ לע אצמנ םכסהה לש תינושאר הניחבמ יכ ןייצמ בתכמה בל םישבו קזב לש הינייפאמל ,1982-ב"משתה ,(םירודישו קזב) תרושקתה קוח לש תונוש תוארוהל בל םישבו םאתומ םכסהה לש ותויה עקר לע ,רומאה .התוסחייתה לבקל השקבב קזבל הנפ תרושקתה דרשמ - הנוישרל תורחא תושרומ תויקפסל תיטנוולר ףדמ תעצהכ שמשל לכוי אל ןכלו (הרבחה) דיחי השרומ קפס לש םינייפאמל

.יאנוטיסה קושב

.ומושיי לעו קזב לומ ףקותבש םכסהה לע עיפשהל תולוכי קזב ןיבל תרושקתה דרשמ ןיב ןוידה תואצות

תרושקת רנטרפ תודוא

,תדיינ) תרושקת יתוריש תקפסמה לארשיב הליבומ תרושקת תליעפמ איה מ"עב תרושקת רנטרפ תרבח (Global Select ק"דסאנב תורחסנ רנטרפ לש ADS-ה תודועת .(היזיוולטו טנרטניא יתוריש ,תחיינ הינופלט

.(PTNR :TASE -ו NASDAQ) ביבא-לת תסרובב תורחסנ הרבחה לש היתוינמו Market)

http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby:רנטרפלע םיפסונ םיטרפל

:ףסונ עדימל

רדא רימא

קודצ לגיס

םיטקיורפו םיעיקשמ ירשק להנמ

(לעופב) םיפסכ ל"כנמס

+972 (54) 781-5051 :'לט

+972 (54) 781-4958 :'לט

investors@partner.co.il:ל"אוד

Disclaimer

Reliance Communications Limited published this content on 28 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2022 18:26:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
